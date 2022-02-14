Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Open Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) is a sub-$2 billion bank that focuses on Korean Americans. Over the past five years, the bank has more than doubled its size and has been a commercial product-focused lender. From a geographical coverage perspective, the bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California, and Carrollton, Texas. The bank is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents, with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Regarding the loan book, ~67% of the loan book are real estate oriented, and ~53% of the loan book are commercial real estate. The bank also has a C&I offering, accounting for approximately ~33% of the total loan book. Historically, the bank’s NPL is around the top quartile in credit quality, at ~0.1%. The relatively low NPL is a reflection of the conservative underwriting strategy. Moreover, during 2020, the NPL went down compared with prior years, signaling the bank’s solid credit quality.

From the perspective of the funding mix, ~25% of the total funding mix is CD. The bank has significantly improved its funding mix, cutting time deposit contribution from ~42% at the peak. Such efforts speak to management’s effort to build a more robust bank from a funding mix perspective.

Review of Operations

OP Bancorp reported a net income of $28.9 million for 2021 compared to $13.1 million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.88 versus $0.85 for the preceding year. Revenues for the year increased to $76.5 million from $50.2 million for 2020. During Q4, OP Bancorp reported ROA and ROE of 2.1% and 22.6%, respectively. The efficiency ratio is 39.3%, and the net interest income/Revenue is 76%. NIM is 4.07%, and Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 12.42%.

From a profitability perspective, the bank’s consistently delivered 1%+ ROA over the past five years. This is primarily driven by significant operating leverage as the bank gains size and the bank’s ability to maintain a conservative credit policy to lower NPLs. The efficiency ratio as of FY21 was in the mid-40s and was at 39% as of Q4 21. The improvement in efficiency ratio underscores the bank’s ability to leverage its operating cost to produce higher returns.

Over the past five years, the bank grew total assets, net income, and basic EPS at 17.8%, 32.7%, and 28.3%, respectively. The growth rates of all three metrics are top quartile for its size between $1 billion and $3 billion.

The bank’s NIM has been industry-leading at above 4% over the past few years. Being ethnic-focused provided the bank a competitive edge that limited bank operators can compete with.

Company Filings

Valuation

Stock is priced at 7.3x P/E and 1.3x P/TBV.

Company Filings

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the bank has grown at an industry-leading pace. Investors should watch for credit quality deterioration. Moreover, the bank has historically relied on high-cost time deposits to fund growth.

From a reward perspective, the bank has shown impressive assets, net income, and earnings growth over the past few years. Credit quality is solid as the bank focused on conservative underwriting. The bank initiated dividend payment in FY19 and has been growing dividends since.

Conclusion

To sum up, the bank presents an attractive risk/reward opportunity. Open Bancorp clearly gained traction in earning the trust of its ethnic-focused customers and has developed solid underwriting criteria to serve the niche market. An improvement in efficiency will continue to drive earnings growth. The bank is well capitalized and has grown assets at high teens. Insiders own 21% of the bank, and we continue to believe that the bank will leverage its unique ethnic-focused strength to penetrate the market. Investors get paid to wait at 7.3x P/E and 3% dividend yield.