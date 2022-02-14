Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is an end-to-end data analytics provider that delivers its solutions to healthcare payers, primarily insurance companies, and providers, which covers essentially all types of healthcare facilities ranging from hospitals, doctor's offices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, and many others. The company summarizes its market opportunity as ensuring clinically appropriate care, increasing efficiency, and reducing waste in the healthcare industry. I think many people, institutions, analysts, and investors can agree that the healthcare sector is in need of greater efficiency, more transparency, and reduced waste, and we can leave it at that.

The company received an acquisition offer from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) for a purchase price of $25.75 per share last year. However, given recent regulatory scrutiny on M&A activity by the DoJ and FTC, investors are rightfully reducing their expectations that M&As succeed, e.g. lawsuits following Nvidia's (NVDA) proposed acquisition and Lockheed Martin's now failed acquisition. As such investors expect that the acquisition of Change Healthcare may also fail.

Citigroup recently noted that Change Healthcare's probability of the deal closing is about 20% based on market pricing, which I think is slightly too conservative. Sure, UnitedHealth is an industry behemoth, but it's questionable whether such an acquisition would truly result in an anti-competitive outcome given how many different operators there are in the healthcare sector overall. Additionally, CHNG is considering asset sales to help make the acquisition go through, which could be the response that regulators are looking for. Based on the acquisition price of $25.75 and the current market price of $20.40, investors could realize a total return of 26% if the deal closes. If the deal fails, the stock would likely retrace back to levels prior to the announcement of the acquisition, which was around $18 per share, or about 12% downside. This ratio alone results in a ~2x risk/reward, which carries a positive expected value for investors.

UnitedHealth Group disclosed that the merger agreement deadline would be extended to April 5, 2022, which leaves only about 1.5 months before the deal passes or fails. If one time weights this return potential, the annualized gain would be over 200%.

It's also possible that if the deal fails, a large private equity firm such as KKR, Blackstone, or Apollo might consider buying the business instead.

That being said, let's assume that the deal fails, as that's what the market currently expects. I think what's most important though is the fact that a healthcare industry leader was seeking to buy Change Healthcare, which is a major vote of confidence in the business model and its long-term outlook.

Back To Fundamentals

CHNG's 2020 investor presentation shows the core business has major industry tailwinds by reducing the operating costs of the healthcare system, building a more integrated healthcare ecosystem, and delivering better outcomes. On page 5, they disclose their value in that they have access to both healthcare payers and providers, how they are reviewing workflows and data transactions, leveraging AI and machine learning to create faster solutions, and ultimately deliver improvements across the healthcare system. It's difficult to appreciate how many areas Change Healthcare is improving, but their three primary business segments are as follows:

Software and Analytics - drive value-based care, support revenue cycle mgmt., payment accuracy, workflows, etc. Network Solutions - increase connectivity between all transactions among healthcare participants, aggregation of clinical and financial data. Technology-Enabled Services - financial and administrative management, pharmacy benefits administration, healthcare consulting, etc.

For Q3 FY22, consolidated revenue grew by 10.3% year-over-year, driven by strong volume and new business wins. All three business segments delivered growth, where network solutions grew by a stellar 17.8%, while software was less impressive at 3.7% and technology at 4.6%, in part negatively impacted by attrition. That said, overall still quite healthy results and adjusted EBITDA expanded by 11.2%, in part due to increased scale and greater operating leverage. Accordingly, CHNG beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The final item to mention is that management stated that revenue and EBITDA would be negatively impacted in Q4 due to the rolling off of vaccine-related revenue:

However, we anticipate vaccine-related revenue to trail off. And as a result, we expect lower sequential revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the network segment in the fourth quarter."

I think this factor, combined with continued wage inflation pressuring most companies in the fourth quarter, could limit incremental earnings growth, albeit still not control the longer-term outlook.

Looking Forward

Change Healthcare is still growing at a decent clip, after only doing about $3 billion in revenue in 2022, is now expected to reach $3.8 billion within the next two fiscal years. That's a total growth of 27% in the span of a few years, and analysts are expecting MSD revenue growth looking forward. Fortunately, I think there's a considerable growth runway here given the persistent waste and overspending in the healthcare industry. The only significant challenge will be competitors hampering their growth rate, but I think MSD growth over the next decade wouldn't come as a surprise.

Data by YCharts

Another constructive factor here is that CHNG offers solutions that are very sticky in nature, where most contracts have a 1-3 life span with most renewing at the end of the period. Taking the long view, we could reasonably expect to see revenue tracking well above $5 billion by the end of the decade assuming a 4.9% CAGR. Presently, analysts also anticipate that EBITDA margins will accelerate into the low-30% range, also pretty healthy levels that will deliver strong free cash flow conversion:

Data by YCharts

They also anticipate that EBITDA margins will expand by 180bps over the next two fiscal years, likely due to a continuation of good expense control and greater scale. By taking the $3.8 billion revenue estimate with the EBITDA margin estimate of 32%, EBITDA would approach $1.2 billion, which is 54% higher than their TTM EBITDA of $780 million. That earnings expansion represents significant organic growth that may be underappreciated by the market.

Total net interest expenses are about $234 million annually and management continues to aggressively reinvest in their business platform and delivering product innovation, which has pushed capex to about $260 million annually. I think both of these lines should offset each other as management continues to reduce debt, but may consider slightly accelerating capex spend. Taking these out from our $1.2 billion EBITDA, plus an effective tax rate of 25%, would bring free cash flow to about $530 million per year.

Looking to the Q3 balance sheet, the company carries a hefty net working capital position. But for the sake of being simple in our approach, let's take cash and accounts receivables against accounts payable and accrued expenses, the primary items that cause cash swings in the working capital. Taking these four line items together gives us a net cash position of $316.5 million. Therefore, the ex-cash market cap of $6.053 billion against free cash flow of $530 offers an 11.4x free cash flow multiple.

Visible Risks

Outside of the acquisition failing, it appears that CHNG does pay its executives quite handsomely. In fact, total executive compensation based on the Q3 2022 financials would approach about $100 million for the year. For context, that would equate to 12% of TTM EBITDA and about 36% of TTM free cash flow. Generally, we like when management teams have more conservative compensation packages, i.e. anywhere between 1-5% of annualized earnings. Remember, it doesn't matter too much whether management takes their compensation in the form of cash or equity, it still dilutes your ownership in the business. The one main consolation, however, is that if priced in equity, it only equates to about 1.5% of the current market cap, which is acceptable.

Other concerns could be customer attrition, and/or the software and technology segments could continue to experience slowing growth. That in turn could impair the growth trajectory from MSD to LSD over time.

Bottom Line

Change Healthcare could be acquired by UnitedHealth Group, albeit the market has lost faith in the transaction passing. We think the current market price presents an opportunity for investors to buy into a very attractive business at a reasonable price, but also with an embedded call option that the transaction closes. In either case, we expect double-digit annualized returns going forward and will be buyers on any price weakness. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.