On Thursday, February 10, 2022, troubled electric utility FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. A cursory look at the news reports surrounding the earnings release would likely prove quite disappointing as FirstEnergy failed to meet analysts' expectations in terms of either revenue or earnings. Admittedly though, the earnings only missed by $0.01 per share, which is not very much. With that said though, the company is still a utility and so possesses many of the characteristics of utilities. In particular, the company tends to achieve relative financial stability, slow growth, and a respectable dividend yield, all of which we do see in these results. The company has also been working to improve its environmental credentials, the lack of which is a problem that I pointed out in past articles on the company. Overall, we do see some signs here that the company is overcoming some of its past problems and this may make it worth paying attention to.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from FirstEnergy's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results:

FirstEnergy reported total revenues of $2.660 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 4.85% increase over the $2.537 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $224 million during the current quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $394 million that the firm reported in the year-ago period.

FirstEnergy released a $17 billion five-year investment plan that devotes 60% of the company's capital spending to sustainable infrastructure.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $2.811 billion for the full-year 2021 period. This represents a substantial 97.54% increase over the $1.423 billion that the company had in 2020.

FirstEnergy reported a net income of $427 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 76.45% increase over the $242 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing the highlights will notice is that FirstEnergy managed to deliver year-over-year revenue and net income growth. This is something that tends to be incredibly common across the utility sector. This is because utilities are constantly growing their rate base. The rate base is the value of the company's assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. As this rate of return is a percentage, any growth in the rate base allows the utility to increase the price that it charges its customers in order to earn that rate of return. The typical way that a utility increases its rate base is by investing money into modernizing, upgrading, or even expanding its utility infrastructure. FirstEnergy has been doing exactly this as the company invested $2.9 billion into its system in 2021. This is far from a one-off occurrence. The company plans to invest a total of $17 billion over the 2021-2025 period into improving its infrastructure, with the amount increasing each year:

FirstEnergy Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

The company stated in its earnings presentation that at least 60% of this spending will be dedicated to "sustainable" investments. A closer look at the actual plan though reveals that FirstEnergy is using a somewhat broader definition of this term than some investors likely would. In particular, fully $8.6 billion of this money is allocated to boosting the capacity and reliability of the electric grid in Ohio and Pennsylvania. This may be an attempt at preparing for electrification, which has certainly become a widely promoted trend lately. At its core, this refers to the conversion of things that are traditionally powered by fossil fuels to the use of electricity instead. The progression of this trend can be expected to substantially increase the demand for electricity. I detailed exactly how much extra consumption electric cars and space heating would create in two recent articles, which can be read here and here. When we consider the increased capacity that would be needed to support these things, it does make a lot of sense for FirstEnergy to be investing in that particular aspect of its infrastructure.

Admittedly, the U.S. Energy Information Administration does not believe that the electrification trend will be nearly as strong as its promoters do, which I have pointed out in numerous previous articles. According to the government agency, the national demand for electricity will only grow at a 1-2% rate over the next thirty years:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is nowhere close to the growth rate that we would expect were wide swathes of the economy to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. However, FirstEnergy's investment program should pay off for the company even if the transition to electricity takes longer than some optimists project. This is because of the effect that it will have on FirstEnergy's rate base. The company's capital spending should be sufficient to increase FirstEnergy's rate base from $24.3 billion today to approximately $30 billion by the end of 2025:

FirstEnergy Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

There may certainly be some readers that notice that the rate base is not going to grow at nearly the same pace as the company's capital spending. This may be somewhat disheartening but it is fairly typical. This is because depreciation very quickly reduces the value of even relatively recent improvements and the company may retire some older assets over that period. In particular, it would make some sense for the company to retire its remaining coal plants in the near future, although it did not explicitly state its plans to do so in its earnings presentation. Nonetheless, this is something that pretty much all electric utilities are in the process of doing as part of their environmental ambitions.

FirstEnergy has greater plans to increase its earnings than simply increasing its rate base. The company has also unveiled a program meant to reduce its operations and maintenance spending. That is because this is an area of the company's spending that is devoted to administrative tasks and not specifically to improving the reliability of the grid of delivering electricity to the customers so it is a logical place to look for cost reductions. The company is currently attempting to reduce these costs by about 1% annually over the 2022 to 2025 period:

FirstEnergy Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

The company expects to achieve these cost reductions through the use of modern technology to allow its customers to self-serve some of their needs and thus reduce the workload and staffing needs at its call centers. The company is also planning to remove some layers of middle management and attempt to reduce its reliance on expensive external contractors. It should be fairly obvious how cost reductions would help to improve profits. After all, the less money that the company is forced to spend on tasks like these, the more of its revenue is able to make its way down to the bottom line and benefit shareholders. Overall, between this program and the rate base growth, FirstEnergy should be able to grow its earnings per share at a 6-8% rate over the long term. When this is combined with the 3.75% dividend yield, shareholders should be looking at a 9%-12% total annual return, which is very respectable for a utility.

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares in utilities is because these companies tend to have higher yields than most other things in the market. This is a direct result of their relatively slow growth, which results in them delivering a higher proportion of the total shareholder return in the form of direct payments than what a high-growth company would do. FirstEnergy is no exception to this as the company yields 3.75% at the current price, which is substantially higher than the 1.30% current yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY). Unfortunately though, FirstEnergy's recent dividend history is disappointing in terms of dividend growth:

Seeking Alpha

A steadily growing dividend is something that can be particularly valuable today due to the inflation that has been plaguing the American economy. This is because dividend growth helps to offset the loss of purchasing power that would otherwise accompany the payment that the company provides to the investors. We can hope that the company will begin to grow the dividend once again as its growth story plays out, though.

Also, it is always important to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to suddenly reverse course and have to cut the dividend along with our income. The usual way that we do that is by looking at the company's free cash flow, which is the money left over from its basic operations after it pays all its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Unfortunately, FirstEnergy had a negative levered free cash flow of $1.780 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was obviously not nearly enough to cover the $845.0 million that it actually paid out to its shareholders.

As I have pointed out in the past though, it is typical for utilities to finance their dividends using their operating cash flow. The utility will then issue equity and debt in order to cover its capital expenditures. This is largely due to the enormous expenses involved in constructing and maintaining utility-scale infrastructure over a wide geographic area. FirstEnergy had an operating cash flow of $1.423 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was, therefore, enough to cover the $845.0 million dividend with money left over. The company should be able to maintain its current dividend handily as it executes its growth plans.

In conclusion, FirstEnergy's latest results were quite impressive. In particular, the company's projected growth rate is fairly high for an electric utility so it will be interesting to see if it can execute on it. The lack of dividend growth is admittedly disappointing though and hopefully, the company can correct this problem as it sees its earnings increase. Overall though, there are certainly enough positives here to grab the attention of anyone looking for an electric utility to add to their portfolio.