The Week Ahead - No Recession On The Horizon, Still Leaning Bullish

Despite a 40-year high in the rate of inflation, a surge in bond yields, and the market pricing in as many as seven rate hikes this year, the major market averages had a chance to finish the week flat. That fizzled on Friday when the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now.” Crude oil prices soared as high as $94/barrel, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.92%. The decline in long-term interest rates did not help the technology sector, which was the worst performer last week, falling 3.2%. History has shown us that geopolitical events can temporarily disrupt the global economy and markets, but they do not dictate the long-term trend, and the volatility associated with them is typically an opportunity to capitalize on the emotional responses. I do not view Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine any differently.

I am no stranger to contrarian views in my economic and market outlooks, as I rarely follow the herd, but being in the minority can be tough when the majority has very convincing real-time economic data to support its position. There is a growing chorus that claims the runaway inflation we see today will force the Federal Reserve to choke off the economic expansion by rapidly tightening monetary policy and withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, resulting in a recession and bear market. This forecast was bolstered last week with news that the annual rate of inflation soared to 7.5% in January and that a voting member of the Fed believes short-term rates should be increased as high as 1% by June. The problem I have with this outlook is that it is relying on the single most lagging economic indicator we have today—inflation.

Inflation is lagging because it tells us about what has happened and not what is going to happen. Most who are convinced the prevailing rate will be with us for the long term were not expecting the surge when the rate was under 2%. One year ago, I advised investors to Prepare for A New Macroeconomic and Market Environment, asserting the following –

Our economy is like a pot of boiling water with the top being held on top of it by the pandemic. Let us assume this top is a combination of inflation and long-term interest rates. The pressure from the steam is building, some of it is starting to escape, as the number of new cases and hospitalizations rapidly decline, more people are vaccinated, and economic restrictions are slowly eased. The top is starting to rattle, as its edges lift off the pot in fits and starts. Yet the federal government is about to turn up the temperature one more time with another $1.9 trillion in economic aid, which will lead to even more pressure just as the pandemic is contained and the economy reopens. The end game is an explosion that sends that top flying, resulting in a much higher rate of inflation and long-term interest rates that the market is not expecting. It is time to prepare portfolios for a new macroeconomic and market environment.

The pending surge in inflation was as ignored one year ago as its 40-year high is being obsessed about today. The number of companies citing “inflation” on earnings conference calls has more than doubled.

Now I am arguing that it is peaking because I see many of the same factors that were bound to fuel its rise a year ago working in reverse today. This is why long-term inflation expectations (5 year) have stayed relatively stable throughout the spike that started last year. Much of today’s inflation is a function of unconventional supply-chain disruptions, which are being addressed as the pandemic fades, and fiscal stimulus, which has ended and will also fade. Monetary policy tightening will not address those issues, which is why I think the Fed will take a far more measured approach than the one Fed President James Bullard encouraged last week.

Recognize that 20-30% of the increase in inflation is due to the surge in new and used car prices, both of which are starting to level off. Oil production around the world is increasing, and we learned that the U.S. rig count rose 60% above year-ago levels last week. Supply is rebalancing with demand, which should bring crude prices down significantly from $95/barrel in the second half of the year. Retail and wholesale inventories of both durable and non-durable goods has soared over the past two months, as the backlog at ports is clearing, which will also rebalance supply with demand and bring prices down. Additionally, consumers are shifting their spending focus to services post pandemic. In fact, recent analysis of credit- and debit-card data by Bank of America shows a significant uptick in spending on services so far this year, as consumers grow less concerned about the Omicron wave. Granted, we are not likely to see a sub-2% rate of inflation, but one closer to 3% is not detrimental to economic growth. There is no recession on the horizon this year for an economy that depends on consumer spending for two thirds of its growth.

My dismissal of the idea that a recession is a possibility in 2022 and that a bear market is equally as unlikely has some of my critics tagging me a “perma-bull.” That is hardy the case, but I love the optimistic overtone. To the contrary, I think the skies darken in 2023, as this business cycle has been accelerated and shortened by the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus already in the system. Yet there is still plenty of money to be made during the late stage of the cycle.

The chart below shows that during periods when interest rates have been in a secular uptrend, which I think we just started, and commodities have been in a secular bull market, which I think started last year, we see secular bear markets for stocks. That may very well be the case over the next decade, but there are multiple mini bull-market runs during a secular bear, as we saw from 2000-2011. I don’t plan on sitting on the sidelines for the next 5-10 years. Therefore, I want to lean bullish or bearish with my equity allocation over the time frame, depending on the prevailing macroeconomic environment, with a focus on the sectors and stocks that are most likely to produce returns. That has been in cyclicals and value of late, which is how I continue to be positioned.

The fourth quarter earnings season continues to impress with 72% of S&P 500 companies reporting results. The most important statistic for me is that earnings have come in 8.6% above estimates, which is equal to the five-year average. That is what I expect to see in 2022 to arrive at my estimate of $244 in profits, which is 8.6% above the current consensus of $224.85. Estimates have been inching higher since the earnings season started.

If $244 is accurate then we should see upside revisions for the first and second quarters of this year, which will help support market prices during the first half of the year while the rate of inflation subsides. If and when estimates are revised lower, I will be adjusting my outlook and lean more defensively with respect to my stock market exposure.

Call it confirmation bias, but I came across a statistic last week compiled by strategists at JPMorgan that supports my near-term bullish outlook. Apparently, when the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) increases by more than 50% of its one-month moving average, as it did at the correction low for the stock market on January 25, the S&P 500 has been higher six months later all 21 times it has occurred over the past 30 years. The average gain has been 9% over the following six month time frame. The one caveat is that it excludes time periods when the economy is in recession, as it was during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 when such a reading was triggered. I see very little chance of a recession this year, so an indicator that has 100% accuracy over the past 30 years gives me confidence that my outlook is the correct one. I’ll follow up six months from now to see if it was accurate for the 22 nd time.

Economic Data

Unfortunately, we have to listen to James Bullard pound his chest one more time on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Monday morning at 8:30am. Perhaps he will be more choice in his words. Tuesday’s Producer Price Index will be closely watched for signs of pressure on consumer prices in the months ahead. Retail sales on Tuesday should show consumer spending rebounded sharply from the Decemer pause. Are higher mortgage rates impacting existing home sales? We will find out Friday morning.

Technical Picture

Friday’s spike in the Volatility Index to 31 is consistent with where we have seen this index peak (and the market bottom) over the past year. The 50% increase above its one-month moving average is indicated by the prior move up to 38.94. The only event I can see returning us to that level would be a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P 500 has more work to do to repair the break of the 200-day moving average, which it fell below again on Friday. Bottoms are a process and not an event, so this is hopefully a successful test of the low.