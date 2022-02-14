Thank you for your assistant/iStock via Getty Images

My last take on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been a decade ago when it acquired TMW Systems in a $335 million deal back in 2012. At the time, Trimble was generating roughly $2 billion in sales on which it earned some $200 million, with earnings equal to $1.60 per share while the same shares traded around the $50 mark. The bolt-on deal for TMW looked reasonable at the time, adding 5% to pro forma sales as the overall valuation at 30 times earnings was too steep for me to consider an allocation.

Fast forwarding a decade in time, shares now trade at $66 which seems to indicate very modest returns, but that is not entirely fair as shares have seen a two-for-one stock split along the way. Adjusted for that, shares rallied from $25 to $66 in about ten years time, translating into a decent 10% annual return. In all honesty, shares still traded in their $40s in 2019, so the returns came relatively late, as they rallied to nearly the $100 mark in the second half of 2021, before having sold off quite aggressively here, currently exchanging hands at $66.

Where Do We Stand?

After posting $2.0 billion in sales in 2012, Trimble has steadily grown to a near $3.3 billion business in 2019, as 2020 was a challenging year for obvious reasons of course. This marks a mere 60% cumulative revenue growth since 2012, but margins have risen in an impressive fashion to 25%, as adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.23 per share in 2020. This marks the same level as 2020, but of course if we adjust for the two-for-one stock split, earnings per share have effectively doubled.

The company has continued to focus on R&D, spending nearly half a billion on these efforts, with more than 1,000 patents on its name, while managing millions of sensors in the field. The company has been a key enabler as it is combining GPS with positioning and productivity, to create an integrated work process. These solutions are used in construction, agriculture and transportation industries, among others, on top of the core geospatial business.

Early in 2021, the company posted its 2020 results with revenues down 4% to $3.15 billion as a result of the pandemic. The company posted GAAP earnings of $390 million, or $1.55 per share as adjusted earnings were reported at $2.33 per share. A big portion of this gap stems from amortization charges but a $0.33 per share pre-tax stock-based compensation expense as well, with realistic earnings trending close to $2 per share.

Needless to say, the long-term promising position of Trimble was priced in as shares traded at $70 early in 2021, for a 35 times realistic multiple. Moreover, $1.3 billion in net debt was equal to roughly 1.6 times leverage with adjusted EBITDA coming in just shy of the $800 million mark. The company did provide a solid guidance for 2021, with sales seen up to $3.3-$3.4 billion, yet adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share (at the midpoint) are seen up just two pennies from the year before.

2021 - Solid

In May, Trimble posted strong first quarter results as it hiked the midpoint of the sales guidance by a hundred million to $3.45 billion which is quite convincing, yet the adjusted earnings per share guidance was hiked just five cents to $2.40 per share. In August, the company hiked the full year sales guidance to $3.60 billion after strong second quarter results, with adjusted earnings per share seen at $2.55 per share. It was alongside this moment when shares peaked at $95, which has only pushed up multiples to very high levels, despite a sound positioning of the business.

The company kept on further hiking the guidance alongside the third quarter results, as released in November. On the other hand, the revision in the guidance became less pronounced during the year. In February 2022 it was apparent that full year sales rose to $3.66 billion as adjusted earnings per share came in a penny ahead of the midpoint of the guidance alongside the third quarter results.

Adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share compare to GAAP earnings of $1.94 per share, but I am not happy to blindly use the adjusted numbers as the adjustments exclude stock-based compensation expenses (to the tune of $0.48 per share on a pre-tax basis). Net debt has risen a bit on a sequential basis yet comes in just shy of a billion, just ahead of the $937 million EBITDA number posted for the year. Net debt has been inching up as the company has been spending to buy back some of its own shares, and to buy inventory of spare parts as well.

In the meantime shares have seen quite a retreat and now trade at $66 per share. Pegging realistic earnings close to $2.25 per share, valuations come in around 30 times trailing earnings, while leverage comes in around the EBITDA performance. While the positioning is good, the 2022 guidance looks reasonable (amidst difficult comparables) as adjusted earnings are set to rise by 7% to $2.85 per share. Such earnings should be achieved on $4 billion in estimated revenues.

What Now?

Based on the current level, Trimble trades at a forward multiple of around 28 times earnings here. This is not a cheap multiple by all means, but that has to do with the great positioning of the firm. All the receivers, scanners, navigation products and related software make that the company is positioned very well to some megatrends.

These solutions are key to drive both efficiency and effectivity, with automation playing a key role in virtually all industries at this moment. The role in the ecosystem makes that Trimble has a large sticky and recurring revenue base as well, creating real stability in the cash flows as well, on top of the secular positioning.

While it is very obvious that shares had run a bit ahead of themselves over the past summer, valuations have been reset reasonably from about 40 times earnings to 28 times forward earnings which is compelling, but remains a high multiple nonetheless.

On the other hand, the widespread diversification in the activities of the business and the secular trends makes this a stable and secular growth play which should trade at a meaningful premium to the market. Given all of this I think that I am slowly getting compelled, looking to initiate on dips to the mid-sixties and if shares might drop further.