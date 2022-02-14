JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Over the last couple of years, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been busy increasing its presence in the Permian Basin. Through a couple of well-timed acquisitions, the company has grown to become its number two producer and is now in an excellent position to benefit from oil's rising price. Also, in spite of the fact that the firm was on the acquisition trail, management was able to preserve the unhedged producer's strong balance sheet; helping to mitigate downside risk in the event of crude prices falling. This will all go towards benefiting shareholders, who were also told during Conoco's Q4 earnings release of an increase in the dividend through the establishment of a variable payment. The company is very well positioned to benefit from the continuing rise in the price of crude and its stock should rise along with it.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world's largest upstream exploration & production (E&P) companies. The firm operates in 14 countries and has large LNG facilities in Australia, offshore assets in the North Sea, as well as a solid presence in the Canadian oil sands. The company's domestic operations have always had a strong focus on Alaska where Conoco has been operating for decades and is the state's largest crude producer. However, the driller also has substantial operations in the lower 48 with a focus on the Eagle Ford Basin and Bakken Shale. Overall, it has 4.5 billion barrels of proved reserves and in 2021 was pumping over 1.5 MMBoep/d. An overview of its operations can be seen on the slides below.

The Deals

A couple years ago though, management decided that it wanted to expand the company's operations in the Permian Basin so it began looking to make some acquisitions. However, unlike Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (OXY) huge debt-laden purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in 2019, the subject of my previous article, Conoco's management was much more cautious and opportunistic in its buying; preferring to focus on moderately sized companies and properties that it could easily finance and integrate into its broader operations. Although existing investors in Conoco will undoubtedly know about these deals, I'll provide background for my followers, some of whom may be unfamiliar with the stock.

During the second half of 2020, only a few months after oil prices had briefly dipped into negative territory and demand was still depressed due to the pandemic, Conoco's management was in the market for some Permian assets. So, in October of that year they announced an all-stock deal for Concho Resources, an E&P company that operated exclusively within the Permian and had proved reserves of just over 1 Billion BOE. They paid just $9.7 billion, an excellent price given that the company had a market cap of $23 billion just a year and a half before, and this included a very reasonable 15% premium relative to the closing price of the stock on the day before the deal was announced. Concho came with $4 billion dollars of debt which took the transaction's value to over $13 billion, a significant amount but something Conoco's balance sheet could easily accommodate.

Not even a year later, in September of 2021, Conoco announced the purchase of Shell's Permian assets. This was a very opportunistic purchase by Conoco as Shell had put the properties up for sale for non-economic reasons, the company was responding to pressure from the courts and environmental interests in its home market. Conoco moved in with an offer for $9.5 billion in cash which was, of course, accepted by Shell. The properties which it purchased fit in nicely with its existing operations in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian.

Delaware Basin Operations (naturalgasintel.com)

Both deals were well-handled by management and go a long way to demonstrating their approach. Conoco was patient and selective in the assets which they chose to pursue, buying only the properties that fit into their broader strategy and focused on expanding their presence in the Permian. The deals were big enough to make a difference but not so large as to require the company to take on undo levels of debt. The all-stock Concho deal was initiated when the company had about $14.5 billion in debt and although Q3 2020 revenue and free cash flow had come in at very weak levels of $4.4 billion and -$357 million respectively, the price of oil had already begun rebounding from the lows of the spring. By the time it announced the Shell deal in Q4 2021, Q3 results had shown an increase in debt to about $19 billion but quarterly revenue had rebounded to $11.3 billion and FCF was just under $3.4 billion in that quarter.

Doing the deals in the depths of a pandemic, which everyone knows will eventually pass, showed a willingness to take reasonable risks; management was buying when others were selling but they weren't taking it too far. And the purchases have contributed to Conoco's rising levels of production from the 2020 level of 1.1 million bbl/d to 1.5 million bbl/d in 2021, and a projected 1.8 million bbl/d in 2022.

Shareholder Distributions

An area where the company's caution has come in for criticism has been the rather meager dividend payments it returns to shareholders. While shares of its peers such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX) yield well in excess of 4%, Conoco's dividend is barely above 2% as management has preferred to keep the cash on the balance sheet. This, however, is beginning to change as the company recently announced an increase to shareholder distributions. But, true to form, the company is implementing it in a way that keeps its options open. It'll maintain the regular dividend of $0.46/share and pay a variable dividend, starting at $0.20/share in Q1, paid 4 times a year in different months than the regular dividend. This will all be supported by share buybacks. The details of these payments can be found on the following slides.

While some investors may frown upon this type of payment structure, preferring everything to be paid through a mix of regular dividends and buybacks, this method provides a lot of insight into management's views on balance sheet and stock price risk over the whole commodity price cycle. While the company was willing to take on more risk at the bottom of the cycle as it prepared for the eventual upswing in prices, through its purchases of Concho and the Shell properties, the focus during the good times is to prepare for the eventual downslope in prices.

By implementing a variable dividend during times of high FCF, it'll one day be able to protect its balance sheet by reducing or eliminating the variable payment without having as much of an impact on the share price. The market will have been prepared for it by the constant emphasis on the VROC being a variable payment subject to change.

Risk

As previously mentioned, Conoco is an unhedged producer. This is very advantageous for shareholders when prices are rising as it allows the company to capture the full benefit of every dollar increase in the price of crude. But by the same token, investors must bear in mind that being unhedged makes the stock more reactive to pullbacks in oil prices. Of course, if oil prices top out and start pulling back all oil producer stocks will fall but Conoco's stock may be especially volatile given its unhedged production.

Conclusion

However, the continued rise in crude prices brought about by the end of the pandemic should allow Conoco to realize the full value from the asset purchases it made in the depths of the health crisis. This should allow its stock to continue rising making Conoco a very good investment.