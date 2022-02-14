nullplus/iStock via Getty Images

"Spontaneity is a meticulously prepared art" ― Oscar Wilde

Today, we put Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in the spotlight. For some reason, whenever I hear the word 'oracle' I always think of the oracles of Delphi of ancient Greece. The shares of this tech juggernaut are down some 20% from their highs from a few months ago, partly caught up in the overall sell-off in the NASDAQ so far this year as the tech heavy index is down nearly 13% so far in 2022.

YTD QQQ Performance (Seeking Alpha)

A major acquisition announced in December has not gone over well with some analysts and investors as well. The equity has seen some insider buying recently. Does that mean investors are near the bottom? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

ORCL - 1 Year Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Oracle has been a leader in the database space for decades. Its traditional offerings include hardware products and other hardware-related software. These included Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services.

The company has made a huge push to the 'cloud' in recent years. Oracle has developed and offers various cloud software applications, including around cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), cloud enterprise performance management, cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, cloud human capital management, cloud advertising and customer experience, as well as the NetSuite applications suite. Almost 75% of Oracle's revenues come from cloud and license sales combined.

This transition is important as cloud offerings are experiencing much faster growth and provide higher margins than the company's traditional 'on-premise' offerings. More on this in another section below. Oracle's stock currently trades at just under $80.00 a share and sports a market capitalization just north of $210 billion.

Cerner Acquisition:

On December 20th, Oracle confirmed rumors that it was buying health information services provider Cerner (CERN) in a $28.3 billion all - cash deal at $95.00 a share. Cerner shareholders rejoiced as the stock was selling at the $70 levels when speculation around the buyout started the week prior. Cerner had FY2021 revenues just less than $6 billion.

Cerner - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha )

The perspective from Oracle's shareholders and analysts covering the stock was decidedly more mixed. The deal will increase leverage on its balance sheet. Investors already had some concerns about balance sheet leverage as the company has added debt to finance stock buybacks, retiring some $7 billion worth of stock in the latest quarter and nearly half of its outstanding float over the past decade. An article on Seeking Alpha nicely detailed all of this prior to acquisition announcement.

Oracle Balance Sheet (December Seeking Alpha Article)

Oracle plans to use $15 billion of cash from its balance sheet to finance this transaction which will result in higher leverage, and quite likely a reduced pace of stock repurchases in the quarters ahead. Bank of America has the deal increasing balance sheet leverage to 4.2 times, compared to 3.7 times prior to the purchase with net leverage (after cash) of 3.8 times. There is also considerable challenges in integrating this size of purchase, as acquisitions rarely yield the benefits/synergies initially projected.

Analysts certainly haven't been supportive overall of this acquisition which Oracle is paying approximately five times sales, in line with what Oracle is now selling for. The healthcare sector is undergoing a considerable 'digital transformation' and Cerner is a leader in this space.

The challenges and opportunities of this bold acquisition was captured solidly by an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, who the day after the deal was formally announced offered up these view on the combination.

The company's deal to acquire Cerner is seen as "accretive" to earnings, but it's a "non-strategic" fit as it should help the IT giant's earnings, its top-line growth and help it push further into healthcare, it could help the company lose focus. It's not seen as strategic as enterprise SaaS, database and cloud'.

The news on acquiring Cerner has overshadowed the company's better than expected quarterly earnings that were reported ten days prior and initially boosted the stock by nearly 15% before rumors of this purchased came out.

Second Quarter Highlights:

On December 10th, Oracle reported second quarter results. The company earned $1.21 a share on $10.4 billion in revenue. This is after deducting a large one time $4.7 billion item relating primarily to litigation costs. The consensus was calling for adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, on $10.21 billion in sales for the quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.9 billion, up 7% from last year's second quarter.

Total cloud services and license support revenues for the quarter were $7.6 billion, up 6% in constant currency. This accounted for 73% of total company revenue. Of which, cloud revenue is now running at a $10.7 billion annual rate, and grew 22% in the quarter. Overall sales grew 6.1% during the quarter, power mainly by faster growing cloud revenues. It was the first time the company delivered more than four percent revenue growth in years.

Analyst Commentary/Insider Buying:

The analyst community is negative overall on Oracle's prospects at the moment. Since December, six analyst firms including Citigroup and Barclays have reiterated Hold or Neutral ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $91 to $115 a share. Only Cowen & Co. ($115 price target, up from $96 previously) and JPMorgan ($110 price target) have reissued Buy or Outperform ratings over that time. Here is the commentary from Cowen's analyst that came out on December 10th, the same day as third quarter results were posted but prior to the Cerner news.

We think this quarter is a tipping point for all the skeptics out there and we see a structural growth acceleration phase here to stay for some time as motions around OCI and ERP are strengthening. Management confidence seems to be hitting new levels, backed by impressive guidance. In fact, if Oracle hits the high-end of Q3 guide, this would be the highest quarterly growth in 11 years. Many investors have been skeptical about Oracle's ability to lift growth and this [quarter] should change a lot of minds."

The Cerner acquisition is a key reason the analyst community doesn't seem sanguine on the stock's near term prospects. Here was the view from UBS as the acquisition was announced in mid-December.

A deal of this magnitude would represent a "material shift" to the Austin, Texas-based Oracle's focus on debt/free cash flow funded buybacks and organic growth. Cerner is a "low-growth asset addressing a mature sector lacking in technology innovation and facing share losses to rival Epic."

On January 20th, a director bought just over $1.2 million worth of new shares at prices from $83.01 to $84.57, slightly higher than current trading levels. They have been the only insider transactions in Oracle stock so far in 2022.

Verdict:

Currently the analyst consensus has Oracle earning $5.25 on roughly $44 billion next fiscal year which begins July 1st. This implies just under 10% earnings growth on a 4% to 5% rise in revenues. The acquisition of Cerner, which hasn't closed yet, isn't factored into analyst projections.

That leaves ORCL priced at around 15 times forward earnings and just under five times forward revenues. The stock also has a 1.6% dividend yield. The company also has produced just over $15 billion over the past 12 months of operational cash flow [OCF] backing out the $4.7 billion one time item in second quarter numbers. This gives the stock an approximate 7% OCF yield.

Given the S&P 500 still goes for just over 20 times forward earnings, ORCL has a reasonable but not compelling valuation at current trading levels. The shares may be somewhat range bound for a while as the completes and integrates Cerner into its operations. Options are available against this equity and are quite liquid. I will most likely take a small 'watch item' position in ORCL this week via covered call orders. That seems the play here given my cautious view on the overall market.

"My expectations for the future? A beautiful past."― Ljupka Cvetanova, The New Land

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum