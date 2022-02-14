Ocean Yield ASA (OYIEF) CEO Andreas Røde on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2022 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marius Magelie - Head of Investor Relations

Andreas Røde - Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marius Magelie

Hello, everyone, and good morning. Welcome to this presentation of Ocean Yield's Q4 2021 Results. My name is Marius Magelie, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I am happy to welcome our newly appointed CEO, Andreas Røde, to this presentation. Andreas is well known to most of you. He joined Ocean Yield in 2017 and comes from the role as Head of Business Development and M&A. He will succeed Lars Solbakken that recently announced his retirement.

Andreas will present the main highlights for the fourth quarter. Our CFO, Eirik Eide, will, as usual, cover the financial section. And we will at end open up for questions from the web. You can submit your questions through the chat function.

And with that short introduction, I hand the word over to you, Andreas.

Andreas Røde

Thank you, Marius, and good morning, everyone. Lars Solbakken has been instrumental in building Ocean Yield since the foundation of the company in 2012. And on behalf of Ocean Yield, I would like to thank Lars for his hard work and contribution to the company during this period. We wish Lars all the best for the next phase of his life and his future endeavors, and we hope that Lars will have fair winds and following seas for the times ahead.

I very much look forward to continue working with a strong team at Ocean Yield and our new owner, KKR, to continue to build an even more robust, diversified and profitable Ocean Yield.

Turning to page two. Q4 2021 was an eventful quarter for Ocean Yield. KKR closed and completed the voluntary offer for all the outstanding shares in Ocean Yield. And following the compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares, Ocean Yield was delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange on December 20. We obtained the necessary change of control waivers and listing requirement consents from our banks and bondholders, and I would like to extend our thanks to all of you for your continued support to Ocean Yield.

Following the successful take private and delisting, we have then converted from an ASA to AS, and a new Board consisting of Vincent Policard and Bernardo Nogueira from KKR has been elected.

As Marius mentioned, I took on the position as CEO on February 4, and I very much look forward to the times ahead. Eirik Eide remains our CFO. And as part of the organizational change, Andreas Reklev has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and Erik Holom has been appointed Head of Business Development. I'm confident that we have the right team and a unique platform in place to develop Ocean Yield further together with KKR as the new owner.

Moving to page three. Q4 was also a very active quarter on the investment side. We announced and closed the acquisition of six VLCCs from International Seaways. Upon delivery in November, the vessels commenced on 10-year bareboat charters with purchase obligations in the end. The net investments, net of seller credits, were US$375 million, out of which we raised close to $300 million from six relationship banks at attractive terms and on an accelerated timetable.

Also in December last year, we announced and took delivery of two LR2 vessels from Scorpio Tankers with 10-year bearable charters with purchase obligations. The net investments, net of seller credits, were US$70 million, out of which $55 million was financed with senior bank debt from one of our core relationship banks. We are very encouraged to see the continued strong appetite in the bank market for financing Ocean Yield, and we thank our banks for their continued support.

Also during the quarter, options to sell to a third party was declared for two LR2 product tankers owned 50% by Ocean Yield, and these vessels will be delivered to their new owner during February. Höegh Autoliners exercised the option to purchase the car carrier Höegh Beijing at the expiry of the charter contract in June 2022. Finally, the FPSO Dhirubhai-1 was sold to Aker Energy for $35 million in cash, marking the end of a challenging chapter for the company.

Moving to page 4. Following the sale of the FPSO, we are pleased to present our portfolio, which consists of modern vessels on long-term charters to solid counterparties. As you can see on the chart in the middle, tankers, bulkers and container vessels represent 80% of our portfolio in aggregate.

Following the investment activity during the fourth quarter, we now have an EBITDA backlog of more than $3 billion. The average contract duration is more than nine years, and 96% of the portfolio is currently employed on long-term charters. This, combined with a diversified fleet comprising 62 vessels with 18 different customers in seven different segments, provide the foundations for stable and predictable earnings in the years to come.

So with that, I would like to hand the word to Eirik, who will take us through the financials for the fourth quarter.

Eirik Eide

Thank you, Andreas. I will, as usual, start with slide five, showing a financial snapshot of the company as of the fourth quarter. We have recorded EBITDA in the fourth quarter of $41.5 million, and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was $66.1 million. Adjusted net profit, $23.6 million compared to $21.5 million in the third quarter. $2.1 million of this is allocated to dividends on hybrid capital.

The company had cash of $121.2 million at the end of the quarter. Given the strong cash position and an extraordinary dividend from the joint venture Box Holding of about $35 million to $40 million, which is expected early in Q2, following the refinancing of the debt in this company, the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.23 per share, equal to about $40 million. The forecasted cash position of the company remains strong. We had an equity ratio at the end of the quarter at 28.6%.

Moving on to the P&L. Under operating revenues, we have recorded $17.8 million compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter, so this figure is in line with the previous quarter. On finance lease revenues, $21.3 million in Q4 compared to $21.6 million in Q3.

And then on income from investments in associates, which is related to the 50% ownership in four tankers, and then the 49.9% ownership in seven container vessels was $2.5 million this quarter compared to $5.4 million in Q3. The decrease here is related to swap termination costs in connection with the refinancing of the joint venture company, Box Holding.

On other revenues, we had $5.8 million compared to $0.2 million last quarter, and this is mainly related to the sale of two VLCCs completed in the fourth quarter, so a one-off profit related to those two vessels. And that gives us then total revenues of $47.4 million compared to $44.7 million last quarter.

Operating profit, $34.1 million compared to $25.6 million in Q3, and the increase here is a result of higher cost in Q3 related to the acquisition of Ocean Yield by KKR. Financial expenses, $17.2 million compared to $12 million last quarter, and the increase here is related to recognition of unamortized loan fees in connection with the sale of the two VLCCs and then also bank and bond fees paid in connection with the change of control process. We had net loss from discontinued operations, $0.2 million, and this is related to the FPSO which was sold in the fourth quarter to Aker Energy. Net profit for the period, $17.9 million compared to a net loss in Q3 of $2.5 million.

If we look at then the adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted net profit in more detail. EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects, $66.1 million, which then includes the repayment of finance lease element, which was $24.6 million. The adjusted net profit, $23.6 million, and this includes adjustments for swap termination costs that I mentioned in Box Holding, costs related to the sale of Ocean Yield to KKR and also adjustments for FX gains and change in fair value of financial instruments.

Moving on to the balance sheet, a couple of comments also here. We have an increase in the long-term portion of finance lease receivables as a consequence of the acquisition of six vessels in the fourth quarter. So finance lease receivables was $1.295 billion compared to $1.050 billion last quarter. So this is also then reflected on the right-hand side in the long-term interest-bearing debt, where the long-term portion of the interest-bearing debt has increased from $1.1 billion last quarter to $1.4 billion this quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents, $121 million compared to $114 million last quarter. And book equity, $663 million. Total assets, $2.323 billion. And that gives us then an equity ratio of 28.6% at the end of the quarter.

And with that, with the comments on the financials, and then I will give the word back to Andreas that will summarize.

Andreas Røde

Thank you, Eirik. So to summarize on page nine. Ocean Yield has a robust financial position, and our access to financing remains strong. The portfolio is performing well across the segments, and the counterparty quality remains strong. Most of the underlying shipping markets are performing well, and we are pleased to see that our counterparties in the tanker space are being cautious by taking preemptive measures in anticipation of a market recovery.

With KKR as a new and strong owner, our growth ambitions remains intact. Going forward, our strategy remains unchanged, and we continue to look for modern tonnage, long-term bareboat charters with high-quality counterparties.

As a company and a management team, we remain committed to transparent and frequent reporting to the bond markets. And as always, do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.

With that, I would like to thank all of you for listening to the 2021 fourth quarter earnings release, and I would like to hand it back to Marius who will take any questions from the web.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Marius Magelie

Thank you. We will now open up for questions from the web. You may submit your questions through the chat function. We have received the first question from Magnus Hjermann at SEB. Hi. Can you please elaborate on the proposed dividend payments for Q4, and if this will be an indication for future dividends?

Eirik Eide

Yes. I can answer that one, Marius. As you can see, this is an extraordinary higher dividends than we have usually paid. And that is based on, as I said in my comments, the strong cash position of the company, which was $121 million at the end of the quarter and then plus the expected dividends that we are to receive from Box Holding, which is between $35 million to $40 million. So with that in mind, we have an extraordinary strong cash position. And then the Board of Directors will then look at the dividend for the next quarter when we get to that point in time.

Marius Magelie

Then we have one question from Alexander Jost at Arctic Securities. Any changes in strategy in terms of the investments following the change in ownership?

Andreas Røde

The strategy remains unchanged with a focus on modern tonnage, long-term bareboat charters and high-quality counterparties. So no, there will be no changes as such.

Marius Magelie

That's all the questions that we have received today. We have then reached the end of today's webcast. This presentation will be made available on our web page. And if you have any follow-up questions, feel free to contact us afterwards. We would like to thank everyone for listening in. Goodbye.