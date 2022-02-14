Net-Zero Transition Reprices Assets
Summary
- We now have evidence that the shift toward sustainability is leading to a repricing of assets across the board - and believe it has a lot more room to run.
- US inflation hit new 40-year highs, sending bond yields soaring amid market expectations of more rate hikes. We see the market’s hawkish view as overdone.
- UK CPI and employment data this week may give a read on further tightening by the Bank of England. We believe markets are pricing in too many UK rate hikes.
