Net-Zero Transition Reprices Assets

Summary

  • We now have evidence that the shift toward sustainability is leading to a repricing of assets across the board - and believe it has a lot more room to run.
  • US inflation hit new 40-year highs, sending bond yields soaring amid market expectations of more rate hikes. We see the market’s hawkish view as overdone.
  • UK CPI and employment data this week may give a read on further tightening by the Bank of England. We believe markets are pricing in too many UK rate hikes.

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.
