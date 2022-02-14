Is Cloudflare Stock A Good Pick For 2022? Buy Before It Takes Off
Summary
- Cloudflare reported another robust quarter in FQ4. It demonstrates the significant tailwinds underpinning its land-and-expand strategy.
- The company also continues to improve its operating leverage. Notably, it reported its first quarter of free cash flow profitability.
- We discuss why investors should consider buying before it takes off.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) released a robust FQ4 earnings report that demonstrated that it fully deserves its growth premium. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince and Team continue to stride across the enterprise space, winning important new deals. Furthermore, its dollar-based net return rate (NRR) continues to demonstrate the strength of its land-and-expand strategy. Despite growing its revenue at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years, it's still under-represented based on its new wins. Cloudflare's cloud-native, software-defined architecture ensures that it partakes in the multi-year secular trend towards cloud workloads, cybersecurity (zero-trust), serverless framework, and edge computing. The company may have built its name as a distributed denial-of-service ((DDos)) leader. But, it is rapidly expanding its TAM from just $32B in 2018 to $100B by 2024. Given that it only reported $656M in revenue for FY21, there's a long runway of growth for Cloudflare to leverage.
We discuss why NET stock is one of our top picks for 2022 and investors should add it before it takes off.
Robust FQ4 Report and FY22 Guidance
Cloudflare's FQ4 report demonstrates the incredible momentum in its business that validates the secular tailwinds underpinning its business model. Cloudflare reported FQ4 revenue of $193.6M, up 54% YoY. For FY21, it posted revenue of $656.4M, up 52% YoY.
Furthermore, its adjusted gross margins remain resilient even in the face of chip and supply chain constraints. We explained in our previous article that it uses "an off-the-shelf hardware stack," allowing Cloudflare to "run a completely integrated homogeneous software stack." Note that Cloudflare includes its network's depreciation and amortization charges in its adjusted gross margins. Given that its network CapEx has consistently been about 10-11% of its revenue, it's a meaningful amount. But, the company also recognizes its ability to maintain superior gross margins is also its critical competitive moat against its competitors. Therefore, the company intends to continue parlaying its advantages to gain share. CEO Matthew Prince emphasized (edited):
While talk across the industry is about increasing cost and pricing pressure, we achieved a gross margin of 79%. That remains above our long-term gross margin range of 75% to 77% and creates some opportunities. We expect to use this exceptional gross margin as a weapon to take business from competitors more vulnerable than we are to pricing and cost pressures. It also allows us to bundle together products into an overall platform no competitor can match. (Cloudflare's FQ4'21 earnings call)
Therefore, we are assured that the company has sufficient buffer in its gross margins to compete more aggressively against its competitors.
Notably, it also reported its first free cash flow (FCF) profitability, as its FCF margins came in at 4% for FQ4. It was undoubtedly lifted by its second consecutive quarter of adjusted operating profit, demonstrating robust operating leverage as it scales. NET reported an adjusted operating margin of 1.2% in FQ4, broadly in line with FQ3's 1.3%. But, Cloudflare also reminded investors not to expect significant gains in its operating margins moving forward, given its growth posture. Prince accentuated (edited):
We will continue to shovel money back into our business to drive innovation and reach new customers as long as we can achieve exceptional growth. We think of managing our operating margin a bit like that game Flappy Bird, not too high, not too low. For as long as we can, we want our operating margin to hold just above breakeven and right where it's been in the last two quarters. In other words, we've done something wrong if we beat significantly on EPS. (Cloudflare)
Nevertheless, we like Prince's following commentary on cash flows, the most critical metric. We believe NET stock valued at a significant premium needs to continue delivering long-term value for investors. If its business model proves to be strongly FCF accretive, investors will give Prince & Co. as much time as they need to grow. Prince added (edited):
We're proud that this is Cloudflare's first quarter in turning free cash flow positive. It also won't be our last. We know this is a business that can generate significant cash flows when we want. In the short term, we expect negative cash flows for the next two quarters as we invest in our network and redesign our physical offices for a post-COVID world. But by the second half of the year, we forecast we'll be free cash flow positive. We admire and seek to emulate other companies that came before us and had significant cash flows while holding operating margins at breakeven. (Cloudflare)
The company emphasized building up its network over the next two quarters and guided a higher than usual network CapEx margin of 12-14%. It's markedly higher than its 10-11% average that we mentioned earlier. Therefore, the company is expecting to observe continued growth in the demand for its products. However, investors should note that Cloudflare has consistently highlighted that they don't build ahead of demand, "enshrined" in its go-to-market strategy. Moreover, the company also sees the opportunity to improve its network efficiency, making it even more competitive as it builds out its use cases. Prince articulated (edited): "We are always looking at our network and asking ourselves how we can make it faster? How do we make it more reliable? And help to make it more efficient. And I think the network backbone is one of the things that checks all three of those boxes. We have enough traffic across our network that it is now more efficient for us, meaning it is less expensive for us to run over our private connections than it is over the public Internet in many cases."
Buy Cloudflare Stock Now
One thing that investors must note is that NET stock comes attached with a significant growth premium. It's trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 44.3x. Nevertheless, it has not stopped it from outperforming many of its high-growth SaaS peers over the past year. Considering that it's still up 33% over the last year, it has held its valuation relatively well compared to its peers' median. For instance, we can observe the value compressions in the high-growth SaaS space in the above chart. The median valuation has declined from 30x to 15.3x currently. Therefore, many high-growth SaaS investors have also seen their SaaS exposure contracting significantly over the past year. However, we can also observe that NET stock has held its valuation pretty well. It was valued at 43x revenue a year ago. We believe that Cloudflare has proven over and over again with its go-to-market strategy and its excellent execution.
Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on NET stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.