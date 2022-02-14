Is Cloudflare Stock A Good Pick For 2022? Buy Before It Takes Off

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) released a robust FQ4 earnings report that demonstrated that it fully deserves its growth premium. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince and Team continue to stride across the enterprise space, winning important new deals. Furthermore, its dollar-based net return rate (NRR) continues to demonstrate the strength of its land-and-expand strategy. Despite growing its revenue at a CAGR of 50% over the last five years, it's still under-represented based on its new wins. Cloudflare's cloud-native, software-defined architecture ensures that it partakes in the multi-year secular trend towards cloud workloads, cybersecurity (zero-trust), serverless framework, and edge computing. The company may have built its name as a distributed denial-of-service ((DDos)) leader. But, it is rapidly expanding its TAM from just $32B in 2018 to $100B by 2024. Given that it only reported $656M in revenue for FY21, there's a long runway of growth for Cloudflare to leverage.

We discuss why NET stock is one of our top picks for 2022 and investors should add it before it takes off.

Robust FQ4 Report and FY22 Guidance

Cloudflare's FQ4 report demonstrates the incredible momentum in its business that validates the secular tailwinds underpinning its business model. Cloudflare reported FQ4 revenue of $193.6M, up 54% YoY. For FY21, it posted revenue of $656.4M, up 52% YoY.

Cloudflare adjusted gross margins (Company filings)

Furthermore, its adjusted gross margins remain resilient even in the face of chip and supply chain constraints. We explained in our previous article that it uses "an off-the-shelf hardware stack," allowing Cloudflare to "run a completely integrated homogeneous software stack." Note that Cloudflare includes its network's depreciation and amortization charges in its adjusted gross margins. Given that its network CapEx has consistently been about 10-11% of its revenue, it's a meaningful amount. But, the company also recognizes its ability to maintain superior gross margins is also its critical competitive moat against its competitors. Therefore, the company intends to continue parlaying its advantages to gain share. CEO Matthew Prince emphasized (edited):

While talk across the industry is about increasing cost and pricing pressure, we achieved a gross margin of 79%. That remains above our long-term gross margin range of 75% to 77% and creates some opportunities. We expect to use this exceptional gross margin as a weapon to take business from competitors more vulnerable than we are to pricing and cost pressures. It also allows us to bundle together products into an overall platform no competitor can match. (Cloudflare's FQ4'21 earnings call)

Therefore, we are assured that the company has sufficient buffer in its gross margins to compete more aggressively against its competitors.

Cloudflare free cash flow margins (Company filings)

Notably, it also reported its first free cash flow (FCF) profitability, as its FCF margins came in at 4% for FQ4. It was undoubtedly lifted by its second consecutive quarter of adjusted operating profit, demonstrating robust operating leverage as it scales. NET reported an adjusted operating margin of 1.2% in FQ4, broadly in line with FQ3's 1.3%. But, Cloudflare also reminded investors not to expect significant gains in its operating margins moving forward, given its growth posture. Prince accentuated (edited):

We will continue to shovel money back into our business to drive innovation and reach new customers as long as we can achieve exceptional growth. We think of managing our operating margin a bit like that game Flappy Bird, not too high, not too low. For as long as we can, we want our operating margin to hold just above breakeven and right where it's been in the last two quarters. In other words, we've done something wrong if we beat significantly on EPS. (Cloudflare)

Nevertheless, we like Prince's following commentary on cash flows, the most critical metric. We believe NET stock valued at a significant premium needs to continue delivering long-term value for investors. If its business model proves to be strongly FCF accretive, investors will give Prince & Co. as much time as they need to grow. Prince added (edited):

We're proud that this is Cloudflare's first quarter in turning free cash flow positive. It also won't be our last. We know this is a business that can generate significant cash flows when we want. In the short term, we expect negative cash flows for the next two quarters as we invest in our network and redesign our physical offices for a post-COVID world. But by the second half of the year, we forecast we'll be free cash flow positive. We admire and seek to emulate other companies that came before us and had significant cash flows while holding operating margins at breakeven. (Cloudflare)

The company emphasized building up its network over the next two quarters and guided a higher than usual network CapEx margin of 12-14%. It's markedly higher than its 10-11% average that we mentioned earlier. Therefore, the company is expecting to observe continued growth in the demand for its products. However, investors should note that Cloudflare has consistently highlighted that they don't build ahead of demand, "enshrined" in its go-to-market strategy. Moreover, the company also sees the opportunity to improve its network efficiency, making it even more competitive as it builds out its use cases. Prince articulated (edited): "We are always looking at our network and asking ourselves how we can make it faster? How do we make it more reliable? And help to make it more efficient. And I think the network backbone is one of the things that checks all three of those boxes. We have enough traffic across our network that it is now more efficient for us, meaning it is less expensive for us to run over our private connections than it is over the public Internet in many cases."

Buy Cloudflare Stock Now

Cloudflare stock EV/NTM Revenue 1Y mean (TIKR)

Cloudflare stock Vs. High-growth SaaS peers comps (Public Comps)

One thing that investors must note is that NET stock comes attached with a significant growth premium. It's trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 44.3x. Nevertheless, it has not stopped it from outperforming many of its high-growth SaaS peers over the past year. Considering that it's still up 33% over the last year, it has held its valuation relatively well compared to its peers' median. For instance, we can observe the value compressions in the high-growth SaaS space in the above chart. The median valuation has declined from 30x to 15.3x currently. Therefore, many high-growth SaaS investors have also seen their SaaS exposure contracting significantly over the past year. However, we can also observe that NET stock has held its valuation pretty well. It was valued at 43x revenue a year ago. We believe that Cloudflare has proven over and over again with its go-to-market strategy and its excellent execution.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on NET stock.