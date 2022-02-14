Wpadington/iStock via Getty Images

The institutions buying up on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) lately?. So do the recent upside move driven by both its top institutional holders (Vanguard and Ark) who raised their stakes respectively by 6.5% and 5.2% signal an entry point for you? Together both now hold 45.6m shares, roughly 9% of the market cap. (In total DKNG is 68% institutionally held).

Now for the everyday investor what’s the takeaway here? Well, all the dumb money DKNG pom pom twirlers out there could conclude this: These guys presumably have better info, more info, smarter algorithms, sharp analysts that screamed Overweight/BUY. Why shouldn’t little old me jump in?

Understood.

Data by YCharts

Then there are the skeptics - no shortage of them on DKNG either. They worry about the 61% the stock has tanked this in the last six months, about wild west overspending for customer acquisition promos and crazed forays into the dark worlds of NFTs. Their conclusion: I’m unimpressed by Vanguard and Ark’s moves. I’m sitting on the sidelines.

Cynics figure: there must be other Vanguard/Ark agendas we don’t see here. Support for the sagging price of their big holdings could be one. After all, they too know there is enough dumb money around on this stock to sucker in retail buyers in a big way, pump up the stock and perhaps then slowly lighten the position in the process.

Or maybe, like yours truly, they are sniffing out a possible transaction by a deep pocketed acquirer not now in the sports betting business but one with a tangential stake in its future. Let’s say Fanatics, the team sports clothing ecommerce site we already posted about as a possible buyer of Rush Street Interactive (RSI). Or guns blazing, heavy money people like ESPN, Amazon or, a major TV network - or anyone who counts sports eyeballs for living or even one with access to monster ecommerce consumer bases, like IAC Interactive (IAC). They could add to their position and bolster a BetMGM run at its UK partner Entain with a huge cash infusion beyond its current position.

But wait - yes we get it. How would that help the institutional buyers now by bidding the stock back up and making it more costly for a moneybags acquirer to make an offer with a sensible premium? Well the fact is that when you are sitting on the kind of positions these biggies have, deal premiums even in a modest range, can rain a ton of shekels into your basket. A 24m share position taken out at a $5 premium dumps a nice $120m gain into the assets under management number.

The Super Bowl catalyst

As we have noted on SA before, we expected the headline candy about Super Bowl betting to ignite some upside in the sector. We expected record handle because at least in the legal sports betting space, we now have 30+ states plus the District of Columbia where one can now place legal bets on the game.

The American Gaming Association estimates that 31m Americans bet on the Super Bowl, up 35% y/y. That’s the headline candy number. You’d be shocked, according to Legal Sports Report, by what percentage of the public still think the top line handle number is what the sites actually win.

Here’s real world:

DKNG archives

18m or ~half of all the money bet will transact with online legal platforms. The other half of bettors are expected to either bet causally among friends as per usual, or through office or workplace pools. So let’s translate: The 31m bettors are expected to generate $7.6b in handle according to AGA. Let's be generous and say of that number $4b will be bet through legal online sites, the bulk of which will be via mobile.

Furthermore, let’s take the historical hold, or win percentage in all sports betting at 7%. That would yield a win before promotions and gaming taxes of $280m, to be divvied up by at least 14 platforms. We know that DKNG is among the share of market leaders in the space. Depending on the state, it is either number two or three in wagering volume and total customer activity. Let’s be generous and ascribe a 25% averaged share of market for the platform across the entire 30+ state spectrum. That gives DKNG a Super Bowl haul of $70m. (NY State, the big kahuna of sports betting handle wolfs down an insane 51% in taxes on win).

When you deduct an average of 15% for state taxes, and add an average 35% or more in promotional deals, some of which border on the insane that $70m shrinks to maybe $46m. Then apply operating costs, etc. and clearly you are booking at best a breakeven or probably a dead loss on the big game.

The calendar year of 2021 produced a healthy $4.2b in revenue for the sports betting sector, up from $1.55b in 2020. Nearly all of this came from newly legalized states, plus nice increases in legacy ones. Mobile was up 86%. Among industry leaders, DKNG will spend ~37% of its revenue on promotions - a figure that clearly can’t be sustained forever.

Its current rate of cash burn is ~$492m a year. The company is sitting on $2.39b (mrq) in cash, which in theory should last four or five years depending on how fierce competition gets or how much it can manage to dramatically reduce customer acquisition costs in the process. Our take is that DKNG could conceivably turn profitable or break even with an $0.18 a share performance by 2026 at the earliest.

My most skeptical view is that breakeven is more likely - based on current numbers, if not an uglier scenario which tells us that even at its current rate of promotional shrinkage, DKNG as it is now constituted, may never make a dime at all. For this year, I am projecting a loss of over $3.50 a share. (As of today, 12% of the outstanding is in short money, not terrible, but not very pretty either).

Yes, there is possible good news

If you are underwater on the stock now should you take this sudden swerve by a handful of big institutions as a signal to hold on? The theory being that there is more good news ahead and that the four years or more waiting for the company to turn the corner will be worth the wait.

The answer is no. These institutions are the last investors you’d want to follow because their agendas are not really that transparent. Plus, there is every possibility that they have made a bad guess here and after the current modest spike, the stock will fall again. We don’t yet know the hold percentage on Super Bowl betting. Given the last odds, the likelihood looms that it will come in around average. If it turns negative, i.e, significantly below a 7% norm, that would be headline poison. If positive, above the average 7%/8% range, its headline candy and won’t last anyway if revenue had been bought dearly.

The answer is forget the institutions. They are the last investors you’d want to follow because their agendas are not transparent. PTs are all over the place, some reaching a not unreasonable $29 to $31 - but that doesn’t tell us much about why holders should stick around, dreaming for a return of $74 which was its high post its SPAC run up.

Consider this:

Yes, DKNG does have positives to recommend it. It sits among the market share leaders. It has a load of partnerships with “official” sport entities to lead brand image polishing. Its platform is as good as anyone else’s. It has done an outstanding marketing job transitioning customers from its DFS business to sports betting. When the shakeout of platforms come through consolidation, they clearly will be among the survivors.

Yet, it is also facing ever tougher competition from super aggressive competitors like BetMGM (MGM), Caesars Sports Book (CZR) and of course, the industry leader, FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY). But its solid cash position and manageable debt at $1.3b makes it able to continue to battle for market share in both legacy and new markets with the top four leaders. And the days of triple digit growth QonQ for the total market are evaporating fast. Remember there were banks and brokerages out there who during the initial run up were projecting the birth of a $200b industry with PTs on DKNG running to $235 a share.

We’re still looking at our own call that by 2025/6, legal sports betting in the US will rack up $25b to $30b in revenue with four to six dominant market share leaders. It will be a business that will provide nice accretive EBITDA, perhaps ~8% for the total wallet companies like CZR, MGM, Penn. But it will always be a nice, low margin business, a semi-commodity, as much a marketing feeder for casinos as anything.

So what’s the plan here?

Waiting as much as four to five years before DKNG turns profitable, even with shrinking operating losses due to over-heated promotional spend, makes little sense as a rationale to own the stock. Nor does the beefing up of some institutional buyers present a case for an entry point if you don’t own the stock. My view is that if you are significantly under water on the stock you might want to consider eating some loss now by lightening your position in the recent spike. If you are not a holder now, I would stay clear.

My conclusion now: The only valid reason to hold DKNG now rather than sitting on dead pooled stock is the arrival of a big money buyer. To me, the prospect is so pregnant, so inevitable that DKNG will look appetizing enough for an acquirer, that it represents the ONLY reason now to own the stock. And it’s a good reason. The company today has a market cap of $9.48b, which to me makes it a highly tempting morsel for the right buyer outside the industry.

I see a reasonable offer of somewhere around $29/$33 a share or so as one that would be highly embraceable in the post-Super Bowl headline candy milieu. That places a $5/$9 a share premium on the stock. Given DKNG’s prospects for sustaining at least modest QonQ revenue growth as many as 5 more states legalize this year or next, I think the number is right. Furthermore, the disciplined, long term outlook of a big time acquirer less obsessed with sales growth and more focused on accretive EBITDA gains as the guiding theme of management is highly positive for the successor stock.

The other possibility could be a merger with another platform which in a sense, is worth considering because it would bring accretive customer bases with it that DKNG now either shares or doesn’t have at all and it eliminates at least another competitor, if not two in the mad rush for market share. While DKNG might slip a bit as the acquirer vs. the target, in the longer term, an even bigger, company with synergies that are realistic showing up also makes a great reason to hold the stock.

However, if you are among those who do not buy into the prospect here of owning against a transaction, I can’t think of anything in its current operations profile that would ignite my interest in owning the stock at its current price. I understand such reluctance, but give me a better reason.

I can’t find one as an industry person of decades. In fact, if Super Bowl hold numbers turn out well below historical percentages, you will have a ton of poison pen headlines to deal with that will set a sell off that could bring the stock back down to the pre-institutional beef up on the last weeks.