Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment

(Please note that this article is based on a trading alert that was issued for Wheel of Fortune ("WoF") subscribers on Feb. 10.)

And the Oscar for Best Biotech Performance in 2021 goes to...

No matter how you put/measure it, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is having a secure place at the top of the Healthcare/Biotech chain.

According to SA's Quant Rating ("QR"), the company is also ranked quite high along the entire stock market chain.

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless, we believe that as much as a percentile in the 80s is honorable, it doesn't fully/truly reflect the quality of the business.

If you're talking about an exemplary model for execution, innovation, consistency, excellence, and performance - ABBV must come to mind.

It's enough to take a quick view at the most recent "pipeline update" presentation to get a good indication of how impressive/comprehensive the company's R&D scope, upcoming milestones, and collaborations are.

Indeed, this stock "came to our minds" through several trading alerts ("TAs") over the years.

Not only through holding the stock...

Purchase Date Purchase Price Dividends Total Return 01/25/2019 80.00 14.54 96.89% 06/25/2019 67.21 13.47 132.76% 10/23/2018 82.00 15.61 93.39% 3/22/2018 96.00 18.49 68.19%

...but also through option-trading:

PUT option sold BUY (to close) Date BUY (to close) Price SELL (to open) Price SELL (top open) Date Total Return ABBV 01/17/2020 80.00 PUT 12/18/2019 0.25 10.00 01/25/2019 3,900.00% ABBV 01/21/2022 100.00 PUT 12/01/2021 0.75 5.30 09/01/2021 606.67% ABBV 01/21/2022 105.00 PUT 12/01/2021 1.04 7.50 09/01/2021 621.15%

For years, those who are following SA QR closely have seen a BUY rating for ABBV. However, exactly one year ago, that rating changed to "HOLD," and aside from fairly short periods where the rating went back to "BUY," over the past year ABBV was a "HOLD" from SA QR perspective.

SeekingAlpha

Over that year, the stock price has climbed ~45% and the total return was nearly 50%. Quite a lot of money that could have/had been left on the (movie's) 'cutting floor' by anyone who would have/had been spooked by that SA QR downgrade from BUY to HOLD.

A Welcome (though not crucial) Booster

Naturally, the completion of the acquisition of Allergan (AGN) nearly two years ago had given AbbVie a great boost (at a time when there was no "booster" yet...), but truth is ABBV didn't need any booster to remind its shareholders that the business is/was in good shape, with or without an acquisition.

If you compare the performance of the stock to its peer group over both short-term, as well as a longer-run, ABBV proves itself to be a no-brainer holding.

AbbVie, a spinoff of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), has been an immediate success since the company was formed on Jan, 1, 2013. During its first year as an independent company, AbbVie - which is a combination of Abbott and "vie," referring to the Latin root "vi" which means life - posted $18.8B worth of sales, led by its (still very alive) blockbuster drug Humira.

Over the 9-plus years since it's a publicly-trading company, only one mega-cap healthcare name (Eli Lilly (LLY)) has delivered a higher total return than ABBV. Interestingly, though perhaps unsparingly, ABT is ranked third, but note how wide are the gaps between ABT to the second - (an underperformance of >102% vs ABBV) and fourth - (an overperformance of ~155% vs REGN) ranked.

Data by YCharts

(Speaking of ABBV's peer group, you may also wish to also read our fresh coverage of AstraZeneca (AZN).)

But it's not only the long-run in which ABBV outperforms. As a matter of fact, over the past 30 months, ABBV has been leaving dust not only to its peer group, but to the vast majority of stocks, surely within its industry/sector.

Instead of using specific names/stocks, perhaps it's better to show this using biotech/healthcare benchmarks.

No matter which leading biotech/healthcare ETF you may wish to put/measure it against, ABBV is winning with a knockout.

Data by YCharts

A Rich People's Problem

Just as with great power comes great responsibility, with great performance comes greater allocation, and that sometimes translates into too big exposure/risk.

This is exactly what has happened to us with ABBV, a stock that has a risk rating of 2-2.5 (out of 5, i.e. very safe) on our risk ladder, and a maximum allocation of 6%-7%, that we've surpassed as a result of its spectacular performance.

We find ourselves holding way too much of a great company that we have no issue with whatsoever. Still, risk management is risk management, and no matter how great a company/holding is, one mustn't put too many eggs in one basket. It simply ain't worth it, and there are more than a few good (i.e. bad) examples, even along modern history.

(Who said Enron and/or Lehman?...)

MBA Knowledge Base

CNN

Sure, different stocks, different times, different central bank/ers, different circumstances, etc. etc.

It's all true and yet the concept of "don't risk too much in one investment" remains valid.

It's a Sin (we try to avoid...)

Although neither portfolio management nor risk management was/were in their minds when they composed their famous song, the "Pet Shop Boys" lyrics is a perfect guidance when it comes to PUTtINg too many eggs into one basket:

No matter when or where or who.... Has one thing in common, too... It's a, it's a, it's a, it's a sin... It's a sin

For that reason, and only for that reason, we've sold last week covered CALLs on our inflated ABBV position.

To wit from the trading alert we issued to WoF subscribers:

SELL (to open) ABBV 03/18/2022 145.00 COVERED CALL @ $3.00 SELL (to open) ABBV 03/18/2022 150.00 COVERED CALL @ $1.20 For each of the above 2 TAs: Risk Rating: 1 (covered call) >>> Allocation for each of the above 2 TAs: Against 1/4 (25%) of the long Abbvie (ABBV) position. !!! This TA is only relevant to those who are long ABBV !!!

When we issued this TA we had three considerations in mind:

1) Even if these covered CALLs get assigned and we lose half of the current position, ABBV would still be a decent, core position for us.

2) Our previous price target ("PT"), before the recent earnings, was $150. We try not to "sin" too much by still aiming for this PT as we attempt to lighten up on ABBV.

If the covered CALLs we sold get assigned, the average net price (assuming equal-weight for both CALLs) would be very close to $150.

Option Sold Premium Net Price ABBV 03/18/2022 145.00 COVERED CALL $3.00 $148.00 ABBV 03/18/2022 150.00 COVERED CALL $1.20 $151.20 Assuming equal weight for the two options >>> Average Price: $149.60

3) A Russian invasion into Ukraine might be imminent, and that's a risk that we must be very mindful of (generally speaking).

Source: @TheFortuneTell5

Therefore, as much as we truly love ABBV, we're starting to (possibly) lighten up, but have no doubt: We do so for a specific reason, while keeping a close eye on both fundamentals and technicals.

When it comes to those, we sleep well at night, no matter what SA QR and/or Wall Street say, and regardless of what President Putin decides to do.

Growth Is the Main Drag on this Drug-Maker

Let's take a closer look at those and try to see whether ABBV current valuation already reflects (nearly) the full potential of the stock, just as the average PT given by Wall Street analysts suggests.

With the stock trading at ~$143, the upside potential (per these analysts) is smaller than 5%.

Data by YCharts

We guess that the amazing growth the company has experienced - >100% (in total) until the completion of the AGN acquisition, and another ~60% since - are causing many analysts to feel less comfortable about ABBV's growth prospects.

Y-Charts

With basically zero growth expected over the coming years, it only looks reasonable for analysts to back off, however we have to wonder (loudly) what is better - a high growth with no/little profits or no growth with huge profits?

In other words, would you rather hold/buy Tesla (TSLA) - the stock not the car - or AbbVie?

Data by YCharts

As much as in our daily routine we would strongly prefer driving a Tesla (vehicle) than taking Humira (injection), in our portfolio we prefer ABBV over TSLA any given day.

The Humira Effect

The main concern was, and remains, Humira.

Humira's primary patent was set to expire in 2018. Nonetheless, this has been extended to 2034, with an early potential entry in 2023 only open to biosimilar manufacturers that AbbVie has had individual settlements in place with.

All other suitors would need to gain an approval first, and then launch their competitive/generic drugs while facing a (legal) risk if they don't pursue their own settlements with ABBV beforehand.

Therefore, although the industry has had its eye on 2023 since in September 2017, when AbbVie inked its first Humira biosimilar settlement with Amgen (AMGN), the risk is somewhat overblown.

We're not blind to the Humira factor which is already taking effect mostly out of the US, as the company itself says.

In regard to FY 2021:

U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $17.330 Billion, an Increase of 7.6 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $3.364 Billion, a Decrease of 9.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.8 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition

In regard to Q4 2021:

Global Humira net revenues of $5.334 billion increased 3.5 percent on a reported and operational basis. U.S. Humira net revenues were $4.553 billion, an increase of 6.0 percent. Internationally, Humira net revenues were $781 million, a decrease of 9.1 percent on a reported basis, or 8.8 percent on an operational basis, due to biosimilar competition.

Humira is still expected to be the world's no. 2 best-selling drug in 2022, and if it wasn't for the pandemic it would have retained its top spot, as it did until Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine came into play.

Source: @TheFortuneTell5

Most importantly, the expected decrease of Humira sales (over time) is likely to be fully compensated (and then some) by a significant increase (over time) in revenue out of the company's two fairly young leading drugs Skyrizi (treating plaque psoriasis) and Rinvoq (treating rheumatoid arthritis).

Abbvie Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 2022

Is the Humira (negative) factor for real? Yes it is. But is this risk/fear somewhat overblown, especially in light of AbbVie's other/new blockbusters' expected growth? Yes it is too.

There's no better way to put it than by simply using the top and bottom lines from the below slide:

"AbbVie is a Diversified Biopharmaceutical Company with Multiple Sources of Growth and Strong Long-term Outlook."

"Following U.S. Humira LOE* in 2023, expect modest top-line growth in 2024 and return to strong top-line growth in 2025, with high-single digit CAGR through remainder of decade."

*LoE = Loss of exclusivity

Abbvie Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 2022

Just as AbbVie's CEO, Rick Gonzalez, said during the last Earnings Call (emphases ours):

Longer term, we remain well positioned with an impressive set of diversified growth assets. In immunology, Skyrizi and Rinvoq are already contributing meaningful revenue, including $4.6 billion in combined sales last year with substantial growth anticipated in 2022 and beyond. Over the next few months, we expect to add several new indications to the list of approved uses for these two assets, at which point, Skyrizi and Rinvoq will be commercialized across all of Humira’s major indications, plus atopic dermatitis. With the strong performance that we’re seeing in their initial indications and the robust data we’ve demonstrated across our broad development programs, we expect combined peak sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq to exceed the peak revenues achieved by Humira.

If this isn't music to your ear, perhaps you shouldn't be (invested in) here...

Technically Speaking

From a pure technical perspective, it does look as if the stock has nearly reached its FV.

The stock is trading at, or near, the upper band of both the long-term (red lines) as well as short term (green lines) channels, suggesting that major resistance is just ahead of us.

Y-Charts, Author

On the other hand, based on the below chart, it's safe to say that the downside risk is likely between ~16% (to the current 200-DMA, which is close to the lower band of the short-term channel, as described in the above chart) to ~25% (a few extra percentage points lower than these 16%, but less than another 10%).

Y-Charts, Author

It may sound like a pretty significant downside, but taking into consideration how much the stock has gained over the past year this is actually not that much (relatively).

Moreover, one has to seriously wonder/doubt how big the downside can be for a company that just posted record profitability, an all-time high when it comes to both adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $12.70, (+20.3% Y/Y) and GAAP EPS of $6.45 (+137.1% Y/Y)?

Y-Charts, Author

It's hard to see investors dumping such a stock, allowing it to lose 25% of its current value.

Correction: It would be extremely foolish of investors to dump such a stock as attractive as ABBV is.

Bottom Line

A closer look at SA QR composition (aka "Factor Grades") shows exactly what the main "problems" of AbbVie currently are:

On one hand, the valuation technically seems rich.

On the other hand, the company is about to enter a no/small growth era.

SeekingAlpha

Nevertheless, as we already mentioned above, to a large extent these are "Rich People Problems" in the sense that:

1) Growth rate is slowing but the business is nowhere near a complete halt (to growth)

2) In a couple of years, revenue is expected to be back to "high-single digit CAGR" for as long as the (AbbVie) eye can see i.e. remainder of decade.

3) Valuation is only optically rich. Can we really say that a stock is fully valued, let alone overvalued, when its P/E multiples have never been more attractive than they're right now (looking into the "low growth" years of 2022 and 2023)!?

Data by YCharts

Seriously, it's impossible (at least for us) to say that AbbVie is trading anywhere near its fair value.

True, the upside is likely limited, and our current PT of $156 is only ~4% higher than that of Wall Street (average PT).

However, in-line with both Wall Street (average rating of 4.25) as well as SA authors (average rating of 4.00), we believe that ABBV deserves a BUY rating any day, any time.

If not for its top-line growth and/or valuation, then surely for its dividend growth and consistency.

Data by YCharts

Based on the company's most recent declaration of $1.41/share quarterly dividend (+8.5% increase from prior dividend of $1.30), the forward dividend yield is currently ~4%.

Add to that a further 10% upside potential in price, and you get a 14% total upside.

All in all, just as our "alter ego," The Macro Teller, wrote five weeks ago , it's clear that "AbbVie is Doing the RIG(NYSE:HT) Thing."

For a company with a risk rating 2-2.5 that is enough to justify a BUY rating, and although we don't intend to push new money into (what is for us) an already oversized position, we certainly wouldn't suggest anyone to unload its stake if not for that (over-allocation) consideration.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022. As far as we are concerned, ABBV deserves to be (quant-) rated in the 94th percentile, at the very minimum, and it surely deserves to be an Oscar nominee based on its amazing/unique performance over the past year.