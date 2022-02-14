Can Nuclear Power And Natural Gas Get Us To A Carbon-Neutral World?

Summary

  • Why nuclear power and natural gas are now considered "green" by the EU.
  • The EU has expanded what's considered 'green investments' but not everyone is happy.
  • Why transitional energy sources may be needed to get us to a carbon-neutral world.

The EU now classifies nuclear power and natural gas as sustainable energy sources, which could lead to more capital flowing into energy projects. Kim Parlee speaks with Priti Shokeen, Head of ESG Research and Engagement, TD Asset Management.

