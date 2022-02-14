Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Lockheed Martin Scraps Plans To Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne
Summary
- Lockheed Martin terminates deal with Aerojet Rocketdyne.
- On January 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal.
- Frontier Group Holdings to acquire Spirit Airlines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Inside Arbitrage. Learn More »
Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one deal completed.
Antitrust scrutiny caused another deal to fail on Sunday. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) over a year ago, and the deal has been through several hurdles. Antitrust regulators announced early in 2021 that they would likely lengthen their investigation of the purchase. On January 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal and Lockheed announced on Sunday that it has terminated its plans to acquire Aerojet. Given the widening spread on the deal in recent months, it does not come as a complete surprise that the deal failed. If we see forced selling by arbitrage-focused funds, Aerojet might start to look attractive on a stand-alone basis. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA below 10.
On February 7, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) announced that it is acquiring Spirit Airlines (SAVE) for $6.6 billion in a cash plus stock deal, representing a premium of 19% over the February 4 closing price of Spirit, and a 26% premium based on the 30 trading-day volume-weighted average prices of Frontier and Spirit. Bill Franke, Chairman of Frontier Airlines has been the visionary behind this deal for over a decade. He was the Chairman of Spirit Airlines from 2006 to 2013. Bill Franke was involved in the IPOs of both Spirit and Frontier through Indigo Partners, a private equity firm that was co-founded by him.
Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, Spirit Airlines is a low-cost carrier that is known for its low ticket prices and for charging fees for other amenities like carry-ons, water, and even for printing a boarding pass. Spirit's merger with Frontier would create a big player in the low-budget airfare market. The deal is currently trading at a spread of 7% or an annualized return of 8% assuming the deal closes by the end of the year.
There were six new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week. On Friday, February 11, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cisco Systems (CSCO) has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk (SPLK).
One of the six potential deals we added last week turned out to be successful. We added US Ecology (ECOL) as a potential deal in the works on February 8, 2022, when Bloomberg reported that Republic Services (RSG) was in advanced talks to buy the company. ECOL's price after this announcement was $28.17. The deal materialized the next day with ECOL agreeing to be acquired by RSG for $48 per share in cash.
SPAC Arbitrage:
There were nine new SPAC IPOs filed and one new SPAC combination announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.
- D-Wave Systems Inc., a quantum computing systems, software, and services provider entered into a definitive transaction agreement with DPCM Capital (XPOA).
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between February 7 and February 11, 2022.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|MNTV
|16.03
|Zendesk (ZEN)
|116.27
|63.20%
|28.90%
|34.30%
|All Stock
|NES
|1.85
|Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR)
|7.45
|2.73%
|-18.74%
|21.47%
|All Stock
|JOBS
|46.5
|Garnet Faith Limited (N/A)
|70.00%
|64.07%
|5.93%
|All Cash
|PVG
|13.92
|Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY)
|17.1
|-0.69%
|-5.23%
|4.54%
|All Stock
|AZPN
|139.96
|Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
|94.74
|14.32%
|10.47%
|3.85%
|Special Conditions
|TLMD
|2.9
|Patient Square Capital (N/A)
|0.00
|3.45%
|6.01%
|-2.56%
|All Cash
|ARNA
|93.81
|Pfizer Inc. (PFE)
|50.78
|6.60%
|9.24%
|-2.64%
|All Cash
|ATVI
|81.5
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
|295.04
|16.56%
|19.87%
|-3.31%
|All Cash
|STXB
|28.86
|Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)
|28.82
|1.86%
|5.18%
|-3.32%
|All Stock
|CHNG
|20.4
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|478.13
|26.23%
|30.31%
|-4.08%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022
|20
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022
|2
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|40
|Stock Deals
|19
|Stock & Cash Deals
|8
|Special Conditions
|8
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|75
|Total Deal Size
|$567.44 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Spirit Airlines by Frontier Group Holdings for $6.6 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own.
- The acquisition of US Ecology by Republic Services for $2.2 billion, or $48 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On February 3, 2022, Pfizer (PFE) voluntarily withdrew its HSR Act filing, refiling on February 7, 2022. The withdrawal and refiling are procedural steps to provide the Federal Trade Commission with an additional 30 days to complete its review of the proposed merger with Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). The waiting period with respect to the notification and report forms under the HSR Act is now scheduled to expire on March 9, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated.
- On February 9, 2022, II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) reported that the pending acquisition of Coherent (COHR) has received the approval, or indication of imminent approval, from 3 out of 4 global antitrust regulatory authorities, which approvals are conditions to the closing of the transaction. In China, the remaining jurisdiction, II-VI and Coherent are continuing to work constructively with the State Administration for Market Regulation, and now anticipate closing the acquisition by the middle of the second calendar quarter of 2022.
- On February 9, 2022, shareholders of McAfee (MCFE) approved the company's merger with an investor group comprised of Advent, Permira, Crosspoint Capital, CPP Investments, GIC and ADIA at a special meeting of shareholders.
- On February 9, 2022, shareholders of Vonage Holdings (VG) approved the company's merger with Ericsson (ERIC) at a special meeting of shareholders.
- On February 10, 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX).
- On February 10, 2022, PAE Incorporated (PAE) announced that its stockholders voted to approve and adopt the previously announced definitive agreement. The proposed transaction is expected to close on or around February 15, 2022.
- On February 10, 2022, Zendesk (ZEN) confirmed that its Board of Directors received, thoroughly reviewed and rejected an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire all of Zendesk's outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction valued at $127-$132 per share.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) on February 8, 2022. It took 133 days for this deal to be completed.
Terminated Deals:
- Lockheed Martin scrapped plans to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings after federal antitrust overseers last month sued to block the proposed deal.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|JOBS
|06/21/2021
|Garnet Faith Limited (N/A)
|$79.05
|$46.5
|03/31/2022
|70.00%
|555.43%
|MNTV
|10/28/2021
|Zendesk (ZEN)
|$26.16
|$16.03
|06/30/2022
|63.20%
|168.38%
|TMX
|12/14/2021
|Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY)
|$55.00
|$42.69
|12/31/2022
|28.84%
|32.79%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$20.4
|06/30/2022
|26.23%
|69.87%
|ATVI
|01/18/2022
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
|$95.00
|$81.5
|03/31/2023
|16.56%
|14.71%
|AZPN
|10/11/2021
|Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
|$160.00
|$139.96
|06/30/2022
|14.32%
|38.15%
|PNM
|10/21/2020
|Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)
|$50.30
|$44.66
|06/30/2022
|12.63%
|33.65%
|BRG
|12/20/2021
|Blackstone Real Estate (N/A)
|$29.85
|$26.54
|06/30/2022
|12.47%
|33.23%
|SAFM
|08/09/2021
|Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A)
|$203.00
|$183.94
|01/31/2022
|10.36%
|-290.94%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$29.44
|06/30/2022
|10.05%
|26.79%
Conclusion:
SPAC activity picked up last week with nine new SPAC IPOs filed. SPAC business combinations dropped on the other hand, with only one new SPAC business combination announced.
Deal targets like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Zynga (ZNGA) and Spirit Airlines are trading well below their acquisition prices reflecting both a challenging regulatory environment and the potential for higher interest rates in the future.
A Combination Of Tools And Analysis For Event-Driven Strategies.
For over a decade we built tools to help event-driven investors that focus on strategies like merger arbitrage. The Inside Arbitrage service provides the best combination of tools and analysis for various event-driven strategies like risk arbitrage, spinoffs and SPACs.
We also track insider purchases and companies that are buying back their own stock while their insiders are making open market purchases. We use these strategies for idea generation and then do detailed work to identify opportunities for our model portfolio and personal portfolios. Click here to learn more.
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARNA, BRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have long positions in Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.