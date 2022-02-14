JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one deal completed.

Antitrust scrutiny caused another deal to fail on Sunday. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) over a year ago, and the deal has been through several hurdles. Antitrust regulators announced early in 2021 that they would likely lengthen their investigation of the purchase. On January 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal and Lockheed announced on Sunday that it has terminated its plans to acquire Aerojet. Given the widening spread on the deal in recent months, it does not come as a complete surprise that the deal failed. If we see forced selling by arbitrage-focused funds, Aerojet might start to look attractive on a stand-alone basis. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA below 10.

On February 7, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) announced that it is acquiring Spirit Airlines (SAVE) for $6.6 billion in a cash plus stock deal, representing a premium of 19% over the February 4 closing price of Spirit, and a 26% premium based on the 30 trading-day volume-weighted average prices of Frontier and Spirit. Bill Franke, Chairman of Frontier Airlines has been the visionary behind this deal for over a decade. He was the Chairman of Spirit Airlines from 2006 to 2013. Bill Franke was involved in the IPOs of both Spirit and Frontier through Indigo Partners, a private equity firm that was co-founded by him.

Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, Spirit Airlines is a low-cost carrier that is known for its low ticket prices and for charging fees for other amenities like carry-ons, water, and even for printing a boarding pass. Spirit's merger with Frontier would create a big player in the low-budget airfare market. The deal is currently trading at a spread of 7% or an annualized return of 8% assuming the deal closes by the end of the year.

There were six new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week. On Friday, February 11, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cisco Systems (CSCO) has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk (SPLK).

One of the six potential deals we added last week turned out to be successful. We added US Ecology (ECOL) as a potential deal in the works on February 8, 2022, when Bloomberg reported that Republic Services (RSG) was in advanced talks to buy the company. ECOL's price after this announcement was $28.17. The deal materialized the next day with ECOL agreeing to be acquired by RSG for $48 per share in cash.

SPAC Arbitrage:

There were nine new SPAC IPOs filed and one new SPAC combination announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

D-Wave Systems Inc., a quantum computing systems, software, and services provider entered into a definitive transaction agreement with DPCM Capital (XPOA).

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between February 7 and February 11, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type MNTV 16.03 Zendesk (ZEN) 116.27 63.20% 28.90% 34.30% All Stock NES 1.85 Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) 7.45 2.73% -18.74% 21.47% All Stock JOBS 46.5 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 70.00% 64.07% 5.93% All Cash PVG 13.92 Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY) 17.1 -0.69% -5.23% 4.54% All Stock AZPN 139.96 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 94.74 14.32% 10.47% 3.85% Special Conditions TLMD 2.9 Patient Square Capital (N/A) 0.00 3.45% 6.01% -2.56% All Cash ARNA 93.81 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 50.78 6.60% 9.24% -2.64% All Cash ATVI 81.5 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 295.04 16.56% 19.87% -3.31% All Cash STXB 28.86 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 28.82 1.86% 5.18% -3.32% All Stock CHNG 20.4 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 478.13 26.23% 30.31% -4.08% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 20 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 40 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 75 Total Deal Size $567.44 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Spirit Airlines by Frontier Group Holdings for $6.6 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. The acquisition of US Ecology by Republic Services for $2.2 billion, or $48 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) on February 8, 2022. It took 133 days for this deal to be completed.

Terminated Deals:

Lockheed Martin scrapped plans to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings after federal antitrust overseers last month sued to block the proposed deal.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $46.5 03/31/2022 70.00% 555.43% MNTV 10/28/2021 Zendesk (ZEN) $26.16 $16.03 06/30/2022 63.20% 168.38% TMX 12/14/2021 Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY) $55.00 $42.69 12/31/2022 28.84% 32.79% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $20.4 06/30/2022 26.23% 69.87% ATVI 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $81.5 03/31/2023 16.56% 14.71% AZPN 10/11/2021 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) $160.00 $139.96 06/30/2022 14.32% 38.15% PNM 10/21/2020 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) $50.30 $44.66 06/30/2022 12.63% 33.65% BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.54 06/30/2022 12.47% 33.23% SAFM 08/09/2021 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) $203.00 $183.94 01/31/2022 10.36% -290.94% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.44 06/30/2022 10.05% 26.79%

Conclusion:

SPAC activity picked up last week with nine new SPAC IPOs filed. SPAC business combinations dropped on the other hand, with only one new SPAC business combination announced.

Deal targets like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Zynga (ZNGA) and Spirit Airlines are trading well below their acquisition prices reflecting both a challenging regulatory environment and the potential for higher interest rates in the future.