Overall, the bank's earnings results beat estimates. As the bank's CEO Ralph Hamers mentioned, the year 2021 was the best one in over 15 years in terms of earnings. However, the fourth quarter of 2021 was heavily affected by the French money-laundering case. The bank was charged for money laundering and helping clients evade taxation. So, UBS had to set aside $740 mln to cover the losses. At the same time, the first trial related to the French money-laundering case happened back in 2019. The good news is that the amount of money charged was reduced. So, UBS even spared some money. But such charges are not extraordinary. After all, many banks sometimes face court proceedings. So, that is not unusual.

However, UBS is one of the safest banks in the world. As my colleague Wolf Report mentioned, half of the world's billionaires keep their savings in this bank.

But let me dig in a bit deeper in the bank's earnings results and the recent developments.

The bank's earnings results

So, for 2021, UBS delivered $7.5 bn in net profit. This resulted in a return on CET1 capital of 17.5% and a 14% return on tangible equity. CET 1 ratio, a measure of the bank's solvency, reached 15.0% vs. 14.9% in the previous quarter. In the year 2020 UBS used to have a CET1 ratio of 13.8%. This is a really good indicator. It does not only suggest the bank improved its earnings results. In fact, it is a high indicator on its own since it is more than 3 times higher than the Basel III minimum of 4.5%.

Also remarkable is the fact the bank maintained the cost-to-income ratio of just under 74%. Let me remind you that UBS has traditionally reported quite high cost-to-income ratios. So, an indicator of less than 74% is good.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 11

We should also consider the bank's results after the French money-laundering case provision. This provision of $741 mln was split between the general wealth management and personal & corporate banking divisions. But the total litigation provisions for the quarter were $826 mln. The bank's profit-before-the-tax was $1.7 bn, a decrease of 13%.

However, without these litigation provisions, it would have been an increase of 24% in profit before the tax year-on-year, an impressive result, indeed. So, without the legal costs, the 4Q results would have been even better than the 3Q results.

Between years 2020 and 2021 the bank's invested assets from the general wealth management, asset management, and the personal & corporate banking divisions have increased, now totaling 4.6 trn.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 9

What is more, if we have a look at the regions where the bank operates, we will see that all the regions have shown sound yearly growth.

But interesting enough the best results were shown by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) division and the bank's headquarters in Switzerland. As concerns the Americas and the EMEA operations, they have further room to improve their efficiency. In other words, if the bank does more cost-cutting in these divisions, they could be excellent sources of profit.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 15

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 17

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 18

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 19

The bank has even bigger plans to facilitate cost-saving as we can see from the excerpt below.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 23

UBS is planning to achieve this by exiting some markets and automating some processes. The bank, as I wrote before, used to do a lot of cost-cutting before. Most of it involved shutting down physical offices and digitalizing many operations.

If we have a look at the banks' earnings classification by business area, we will see that all divisions except the global wealth management department have shown improvements. The global wealth management division underperformed due to the French money-laundering case.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 33

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 34

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 35

As concerns the other departments, the best results were shown by the asset management division due to the higher clients' fees since the number of assets under management increased and the asset performance greatly improved as well.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 36

In my view, this is highly inspiring. As concerns the global wealth management division, I think we can safely say that the litigation provisions were one-off items.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 32

It is widely expected most central banks would tighten their monetary policies. The diagram above shows the bank's interest-rate sensitivity, in other words, the responsiveness of the bank's earnings to the interest rates. It is not particularly high but UBS just like other financial institutions would also gain from higher interest rates. This is particularly true of the personal & corporate banking division.

Other developments

There were other interesting developments for UBS.

First, the bank acquired Wealthfront, a digital wealth management provider. Wealthfront has $27 bn in assets under management and more than 470K clients from the US. The company mainly focuses on millennial and Gen Z investors. This client segment has real domestic growth potential.

The transaction is going to close in the second half of 2022. Although the bank spent $1.4 bn in cash to buy Wealthfront, UBS will gain from this transaction, in my opinion. As I have mentioned before, the bank aims to cut costs. Digitalization is one of the ways to cut costs. For example, now many banks give their customers access to their digital accounts. This means that fewer branches are needed to serve all customers, which means lower expenses. In my view, Wealthfront will help the bank achieve this.

Analysts also predict that this acquisition will help UBS grow its operations in the US, broaden the firm’s reach among wealthy clients and expand its distribution.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 44

The bank is also planning to generously share its profits with its shareholders this year. It is going to pay $0.50 per share to its stockholders this year and also to buy back up to 5 bn shares.

The bank's earnings presentation

Source: The bank's earnings presentation, slide 38

This will obviously mean further upside potential for the bank's shares.

Valuations

UBS stock has greatly rallied after the bank published its earnings results. However, according to its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the stock is not particularly overvalued. The current P/E is slightly over 10. It is not low but somewhat lower than the 2020 indicator of over 11.

Data by YCharts

The 2018 P/E was lingering near the 70s-80s. It was the time the stock traded near the $21 mark, whilst the bank reported much lower profits than it is reporting now.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield is about 2.4% if we take the proposed dividend figure of $0.50. This is not high indeed. However, this is only due to the stock's brilliant rally.

Data by YCharts

In no way do I suggest buying a stock that is trading near its all-time highs. But UBS shares are not particularly overvalued either.

Conclusion

UBS presented excellent earnings results and the outlook presented by the management is also favorable. The shares are not overvalued either although they are trading near all-time highs. In my opinion, they deserve to trade high, given the excellent earnings.

However, there are many risks facing the global economy now. The most important one is the risk the Fed and other central banks would hike the interest rates too fast. This will make the global debt problem worse, decrease household spending but also discourage investors to invest in the stock market. All these risks also matter for the banking sector, including UBS. At the same time, if the interest rates get higher, it does not guarantee a recession. So, if there is no recession but the interest rates get higher, it will mean a favorable situation for UBS. What is more, it is the leading bank for wealthy clients, which generally makes UBS less of a risk should a crisis happen.