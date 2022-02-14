Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Update

The March 2nd Investor Day will reveal some key updates for investors on the ongoing transformation at Citi. There is free "option value", at current prices, in an investment in Citi for successful execution of the transformation, with a strong likelihood of outperformance from increasing interest rates and corrections to Citi's valuation multiple over time. Once Citi has right-sized its business, they will be able to operate at a similar scale and profitability of its closest peer by size, JPM.

I alluded in my previous article to many reasons why Citi will outperform the broader market over the next 18 to 24 months, and in the time since my previous article was published a month ago; Citi has outperformed the S&P 500 by approximately 8%. In this thesis update article, I will make the argument that the upcoming "rotation to value" is just another way of saying that we will see a reallocation of capital to assets with "investment merit", like Citi, and away from "growth speculation" assets.

Investment Merit in the Context of Valuation

"Short-termist" are inclined to growth speculation because there is inherent volatility that comes with the investment's merit being based on many years of growth, with little or no profitability in the near-term. So, changes from quarter to quarter releases have greater implications in the investment's actual returns playing out, and the asset is therefore more likely to exhibit price volatility. For an asset with strong fundamentals but market underperformance, such as Citi, the alpha is found by understanding the long-term catalysts that will unlock the value.

Regardless, it is important to understand that an asset's long-term return prospects are largely capped based on the valuation at the time of purchase. A good company, purchased at an elevated valuation is equivalent in many ways to a poor company purchased at a cheap valuation. It is rare to find an opportunity like Citi, which is a strong company, with many reasons to be optimistic about, at a cheap valuation.

While it may sound trivial, it is important to remind investors that an investment in a stock means paying a certain price, in the present, for a share of ownership in a company, with the expectation that the company will generate earnings per share for its investors in the future. This reality is at odds with present valuations in the market. As interest rates increase, which they will undoubtedly do, this disconnect will be exaggerated and result in substantial decreases in stock prices for those companies which are the most egregiously valued. Fundamental analysis is critically important when deploying capital in the current environment.

Interestingly, BAC and WFC continue to get more expensive from a valuation perspective, while JPM and C showed drops in their valuation multiples after reporting fourth quarter results, as shown below. I view it only as a matter of time before Citi's valuation multiple corrects, with the timing being tied to completion of its divestments and restructuring. I continue to believe that Citi's argument for a multiple valuation in-line with the next lowest bank (WFC at 1.5x TBV) will only get stronger as the transformation unfolds. A valuation at 1.5x tangible book value per share represents an upside of approximately 75% from current prices for Citi.

Source: Seeking Alpha and data from company filings

I have also included a comparison of the revenue multiples for the banks, which is a metric that is much harder to manipulate than an earnings multiple. Similar to the tangible book value per share multiple, Citi is grossly undervalued on a top-line basis at only 1.8x, compared to the peer average of 3.6x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

An even more pertinent comparison is that of the bank's sales multiple to that of the largest current constituents of the S&P 500, which shows that BAC and JPM are more expensive than a growth stock like AMZN. I also include this comparison to highlight the importance of capital allocation in the face of potential market multiple corrections. If you do believe that bank stocks are the right place for your capital right now, due to rising interest rates, then you still have to decide where the best risk-adjusted return lies within the bank names. The above and below charts should lead you to an investment in Citi.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Criticism of Citi's Returns and Cost Efficiency

Citi has been criticized by authors on this site and in the sell-side community for its depressed returns on equity, but the chart below should ameliorate any concerns about Citi's returns. While Citi has traditionally run at a return percentage below its peers, due to historical mismanagement (necessitating the current transformation); the recent movement is very positive. Slimming down and becoming a more focused bank should only improve this percentage going forward, as shown below.

Source: Company filings

The chart below shows two things. First, transformation is expensive, thus the recent increase in efficiency ratio. Second, claims that Citi does not manage its expenses well are unwarranted. I expect Citi to dramatically improve its efficiency ratio over the next year in a similar fashion as WFC from 2020 to 2021 (in the wake of WFC's forced transformation.) But even if the transformation continues to be "expensive", Citi's efficiency ratio is well within a range seen by its peers.

Source: Company filings

4Q21 Comments on Interest Rates

On the fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, Citi's CFO gave some strong remarks on the effects of interest rates when he said, "The second thing I'd point out is the assumptions around interest rate hikes in 2022. I have as many as three or four depending on the economists' view that you listen to. And that obviously is going to play to our favor as well when you think about the number of accrual businesses that we have, whether it's our TTS franchise, or our private bank, et cetera, et cetera. So those are important factors that impact the top line, and that we expect to help contribute to some growth coming out of 2022." Even on a constant valuation multiple, with increasing interest rates Citi will continue to grow its top line and tangible book value over the next 18 months, resulting in an increase in the stock price.

The recent inflation data point exceeded expectations and was the largest value since 1982. Citi's own chief economist is now forecasting a 0.5% increase in rates in March, as the Federal Reserve will likely have no choice but to act quickly and firmly to get inflation under control. While I believe the market will have a dramatic reaction to the interest rate increase in March, which may even pull the bank stocks down in the short term; this will be a positive overall driver of value for the banks.

It is not up for debate about what will happen to interest rates within the next year. The question is really where to deploy capital in an increasing rate environment. We have operated for a sustained period of time in "TINA" (there is no alternative to stocks) conditions, but a departure from near-zero interest rates will be a shock to the system. Dr. John Hussman, in his January market comment, used the following phrase, "the Federal Reserve has fashioned itself into a reckless circus clown handing out lollipops to diabetic toddlers" when referring to how we ended up in the current interest rate/inflation situation. His market comments provide sage investment counsel for those looking to invest based on "merit" instead of wild speculation. A prudent investor will view Citi as an attractive risk-adjusted return prospect given macro conditions and a cheap valuation multiple.

Conclusion

In Dr. Hussman's words, "We gauge investment merit by valuation - the relationship between the price of a security and the long-term stream of expected cash flows that we expect that security to deliver over time." Citi is extremely attractive from a fundamental analysis and valuation perspective. The bank will benefit from the strategic shift to trimming down and focusing on its core profit centers, while getting a top-line boost from the necessary interest rate increases on the horizon. An investment in Citi has "merit" for these reasons and should continue to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 18 to 24 months.