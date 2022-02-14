SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has brought in record profits in 2021. With strong charter backlogs, 2022 is set to be no different. Despite a lower-than-would-have-been-liked dividend being announced, Danaos' management has a solid focus on the long term and it would behoove shareholders to learn to appreciate this.

Strong Earnings, Locking in Long-Term Profits

Danaos reported $6.10 per share in adjusted earnings, with an adjusted EBITDA of $159.2 million. The company has secured its charter backlog through 2022 and is positioned for even stronger earnings, revenue, and free cash flow in 2022. The company has even started rechartering more of its vessels for longer contracts, in excess of 4 years, before their current ones expire, a sign of an extremely hot market.

The macro situation for the company has continued to improve as well. Since last October's peak, charter rates have risen an additional 9% and look poised for further gains.

HARPEX 12-months (Harper Peterson)

Though Danaos primarily has ships chartered on longer-term contracts and very strong contract coverage for 2022 (in excess of 95%)-they do still have some interesting ships that should be rechartered within the year. Two 10,100 TEU vessels currently chartered to Hapag-Lloyd for $28,000 a day each are available as of February, alongside several 6,500 TEU vessels that are coming available later in the year. All of these vessels are currently leased for significantly below-market rates and should provide millions in additional revenue and EBITDA once rechartered.

A Disappointing Dividend Raise or a Reassuring Long-Term Focus?

Though, like many Danaos shareholders, I am slightly disappointed with the company's 50% dividend raise to $0.75 a quarter-or $3 per year-I also can appreciate the value of the company's strategy. With cash on hand of $129.75 million, the company could conceivably be sending a lot more to shareholders-especially as they can pretty safely bet on bringing in $6 a quarter, or $24 a year, per share for the next two to three years. With these earnings, based on $2.85 billion in contracted revenue, the company's current dividend payout ratio is only about 12.5%. This very conservative payout ratio leaves plenty of room for future dividend growth; a sentiment echoed by the company's CEO on their conference call.

"We believe that the 50% dividend increase is pretty significant. And that is giving us really the ability to be able to further grow our dividend. I mean, this is not a kind of a special one of dividend. We want to be pretty proactive in setting a dividend that can not only be maintained, but also is able to grow through time. Because, I mean, as ourselves, we are long-term investors in the company. We want the same type of mindset for our investors to know that our strategy is really on maintaining and increasing rather than just popping a number which in couple of years down the road might need to be readjusted."

In the long term, being able to consistently raise their dividend and still have cash ready with a low debt load when the market falls (so that they can expand and buy more ships at depressed prices) may pay off for the company. A large dividend raise, to 6+ dollars per share, might have been great for the company's near-term stock price, but a large raise now would probably mean holding flat over the long term, which could stunt future share prices.

About Those Buybacks…

On the conference call and in the earnings press release, Danaos suggested the potential for an upcoming share repurchase. The company's reason for not having done one already is that they didn't have the cash on hand (admittedly they used some last year to buy new vessels).

"We believe that for the type of business model that we have and the strategy of the company, this is the right way ahead. Now, in terms of the share repurchases, as you can see, we close the year with around, let's say, $130 million in cash. So it's not that we are sitting into $0.5 billion. Of course, this amount with all what is going on is growing rapidly within 2022. And that is why we would like really to announce the share buyback moment that we have the money in the bank. Maybe some people when they look on the amount of cash and marketable securities, which is, I don't know, in excess of $0.5 billion, it's not that we're sitting on half $0.5 billion of cash. I mean, the vast majority of that is, let's say, ZIM shares. And to be honest, we believe that there is substantial upside in our ZIM shareholding. So there is no point in kind of swapping the ZIM shareholding with the now shares at this moment."

I think buybacks could be a good move for the company if there is any sort of substantial market correction in the coming months, perhaps resulting from the Federal Reserve raising rates. However, I really would have rather seen buybacks last year when the company's shares were sub-$70. At this point, it seems as if a stronger dividend policy would be more beneficial to shareholders, even if just raising to $4 per share for a 4% yield (which would only cost the company another $20.6 million per year).

Valuation

Even though Danaos' share price has continued to rise, its EV/EBITDA valuation has plunged as the company continues to rake in massive profits and pay down debt. In the past year, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple has fallen from 4.5 to 2.5-already down from a 5-year average of 7.

Danaos EV/EBITDA and Net Debt over time (Danaos Corporation Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Updating our valuation model based on adjusted annual EBITDA of $640 million (which is likely to come in low at this point) and updating the company's current debt load and cash/ZIM balance, we find the company's shares still have significant upside.

EV/EBITDA Ratio Share Value Upside (From Feb 11 close) 4.5 $112 14% 6.5 $174.3 77% 7 $189.8 93% 10 $282.9 187%

These valuations are roughly flat from January calculations, despite a higher EBITDA and ZIM value, due to a slight increase in total debt because of leasebacks (an oversight on my part when calculating the last valuation) and a decrease in Danaos' outright cash balance.

Conclusion

Danaos continues to execute well and though some of its more conservative cash-flow management policies may bother its shareholders, I think that the company's strategy does make sense within a long-term mindset. A larger dividend now would always be nice but might leave investors complaining later when they don't get a raise down the line; with Danaos' balanced approach now, investors can see double-digit dividend growth for the next couple of years. With buybacks also in the cards, the company may benefit from market volatility in the coming months to repurchase its shares. Management was very clear additionally that they plan to hold on to their ZIM shares, which should mean large dividends flowing into Danaos' coffers over the next year-gains they can pass along to shareholders. The bottom line is that record earnings are the new normal for Danaos as the company locks in longer-term charters and rates continue to rise; shareholders will continue to profit from the company's prudence.