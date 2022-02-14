danchooalex/E+ via Getty Images

Writing about BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in May of 2021, I said that the shares of this Brazilian poultry and processed food producer were a borderline call over the near-term due to margin pressure, but that the long-term potential of its self-help program kept me at an overall “Buy”. Since then, those margin pressures have intensified even more than I expected, and the ADRs have lost almost 30% of their value.

The long-term value and potential are still there, but it’s going to take literally years for the improvements to manifest. That’s a long time to wait, and a lot can go wrong in the meantime – including the current set-up of flattish prices with still-high costs. Still, I like what the company has already accomplished in the pet food space and its ongoing plans for more localization in key markets like Turkey/Mideast and Asia.

With a fair value range of around $4.50 to $5.25 for the ADRs, very patient investors willing to accept weaker near-term results may yet see enough reward down the line to make the holding period worthwhile.

A Dilutive Deal … To Do What?

BRF recently completed a sizable equity offering, raising around R$ 5.4B through equity offerings that expanded its share count by more than a third. That’s tremendous dilution, and not exactly in keeping with the theme that BRF is on a solid path to better future results.

Even so, I can appreciate the rationale for the offering. BRF is still struggling with a sizable debt load, and key parts to the company’s self-improvement plan include plant modernization, new product development, and M&A to build operations in key growth markets – all of which requires capital.

Underlining that idea, I’d point to the mid-January memorandum of understanding where BRF announced its intention to invest $350M in a 70%-owned JV to build poultry production assets within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With the Saudis having taken a lot of actions over the last couple of years to make life more difficult for those who export poultry into the kingdom (in an effort to build long-term food security), and the Saudi market being a large one for BRF, establishing more local production makes a lot of sense.

I also note that Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY) opted to maintain their 32.9% stake through the deal; I’m not sure if increasing the stake would have been an option (I’m not completely up to speed on Brazilian law where this is concerned), but they could have opted to not maintain their position.

Steady-ish As She Goes

BRF’s early December investor day didn’t have all that much to it that was new, but it was a useful review of the progress that the company has made on its 10-year self-improvement plan.

Costs

One of the big objectives of the plan is improved cost efficiency, and there the progress is mixed. Management has achieved more than R$ 2 billion in cost savings, and future investments in digital initiatives and plant modernization should add to that total, but current conditions (including elevated costs for packaging, logistics, and so on) are masking at least some of that progress. With that, management stretched out the “Phase one” portion of the plan (which calls for R$ 65B+ in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 7.5% or better) by a year.

Halal

Looking at the international business, this is going to be another multiyear project. Overall volumes in the halal business haven’t been improving as I’d hoped, but the business is getting decent pricing and the margins have been improving on a year-over-year basis (11.6% in the last quarter versus a company average of 11%).

In the years to come investors should expect more investment capital/capex going toward expanded local production in the halal area (Turkey and the Middle East). Local production is a priority for the business, as is increased introductions/market penetration of packaged and branded foods. These are very reasonable projects, but they will take years to produce results.

Pet Food

One area where BRF has arguably made more visible progress more quickly is in its efforts to establish itself as a major player in the Brazilian pet food market. Given that the main ingredients of pet food are meats (often scrap/remainder cuts of poultry and beef) and grains, it’s not an illogical extension of the business. Moreover, it’s a nearly R$ 33B market in Brazil that is growing as more Brazilians choose to have pets.

Two strategic acquisitions have given the company two strong regional brands, and the company appears to have pulled ahead of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) for the #3 spot in the market (around 11% to 12% share), still well behind Mars and Premier at around 20% and 17%, respectively.

I’m getting more bullish on the long-term potential of this business. It’s large enough to matter to BRF and growing faster than the underlying population or economy. Management has work to do on distribution – they’re presently fine with retail channels, but not with the pet store channel – and national brand-building will take time, but it’s a good start.

The Outlook

I’m not expecting a great fiscal fourth quarter, nor especially strong guidance for the first quarter. Brazilian poultry prices (chilled poultry in Sao Paolo as per CEPEA/ESALQ) have been basically stable on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, but costs are higher. Moreover, export prices have been quite a bit weaker.

The near-term set-up for BRF isn’t the best. Costs are going to weigh on margins through 2022 unless grain prices suddenly fall apart (which will likely push unprocessed poultry prices lower), and several poultry-exporting countries have been stepping up production. At the same time, China isn’t importing nearly as much as before, as conditions normalize after the ASF pandemic. Add in the targeted capex investments for plant modernization, channel-building, localization, and M&A, and it’s likely going to be a couple of years before margins and FCF really improve meaningfully.

Longer term, though I do think BRF can get its EBITDA margins back into the double-digits. I have my concerns that management’s 10-year goal of 15%+ may be too high, but then again, with strong share in Turkey/Mideast and growing product premiumization (more branded/processed products), not to mention cost-savings efforts, I think it is still at least plausible.

I’m still looking for more than 6% long-term annualized revenue growth from BRF as it executes on this plan, and while I expect low single-digit FCF margins for several years, I do see mid-single-digit margins as attainable in around five years. Double-digit margins may be possible way down the line, but I’m not modeling that. Even so, I’m looking for low double-digit long-term core FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach (using a forward multiple of 7.5x), I get a fair value range of $4.50 to $5.25 in the near-term and a long-term total annualized return potential in the double-digits. I realize that near-term results aren’t going to look great, and these shares are not in favor, but there’s still a solid argument for long-term bullishness in my view.