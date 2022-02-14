Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Although many technology stocks peaked in February 2021, it seems like this did not become obvious to many people until recently. In 2021, we mostly talked about Chinese technology stocks that tanked and as this was ascribed mostly to the actions of the Chinese government, it was almost ignored that many US companies also declined pretty steep. One example is Palantir Technology (PLTR), which I covered recently.

Another company and stock, that is also fitting this pattern is Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). In 2020, the stock increased dramatically in value only to lose a huge part of it again in 2021 (and the first weeks of 2022). And Zoom was clearly one of the companies profiting from the pandemic as it was offering a product that suddenly seemed essential - a way to communicate without meeting in person.

In Hindsight

I know it is always easy to explain events in hindsight - and I did not publish an article about Zoom before - but that price-sales ratios of 115 were not sustainable should not be surprising for anyone. And even when considering that Zoom was able to achieve high margins in the last few quarters, a triple-digit P/S ratio is almost never justified. And when looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio we see similar extreme numbers. The ratio peaked in spring with a P/FCF ratio of 377 and the average P/FCF ratio in 2020 was 190.61.

Data by YCharts

And Zoom would be at least another anecdote, that extremely high P/S and P/FCF ratios are not sustainable and that businesses usually can't live up to the growth expectations, that are necessary to justify P/FCF ratios above 100.

Data by YCharts

Since its peak in late 2020, the stock lost about 75% and this is reason enough for us to take a closer look at the stock and company and try to determine if Zoom could be a good investment right now.

Business Description

Zoom Video Communications was founded in 2011 and launched its software in 2013. The company is providing a video communications platform, which is best known for offering Zoom Meetings for video, voice, chat, and content sharing. Additionally, the company offers Zoom Phone - a cloud phone system, which is providing secure call routing, call recording, voicemail, and other services. Zoom is describing itself the following way:

Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike.

In fiscal 2021, the company generated $2,651 million in revenue and $672 million in net income (resulting in $2.25 diluted earnings per share). And for fiscal 2022 (results will be released at the end of February), analysts are expecting $4.08 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $4.87 - very similar to Zoom's guidance provided during the last earnings call in November 2021.

Zoom Q3/21 Presentation

Right now, Zoom has about 2,500 customers contributing more than 100k in trailing 12 months revenue (resulting in 94% year-over-year growth) and more than 500,000 customers with more than 10 employees (resulting in 18% year-over-year growth). And companies with more than 10 employees are responsible for 66% of total revenue.

Zoom Q3/21 Presentation

Just a Mayfly?

Without any doubt, Zoom has profited from the pandemic in a huge way and reported impressive growth in the past few years. We can assume, that Zoom would also have grown without the pandemic, but the pandemic was like a booster for the business. In fiscal 2020 (which is calendar year 2019 and therefore before the pandemic), Zoom could grow revenue 88%, but in the following year revenue increased 326%. When taking the expected revenue for fiscal 2022, revenue will still grow about 54%, but we see a slowdown in revenue growth (in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 revenue increased "only" 35.3%).

Zoom Analyst Day Presentation

When talking about the pandemic and how it altered societies and our way to live and work, there are trends, which existed before and only accelerated. But there are also new trends that are here to stay, and other trends might have vanished due to the pandemic. For example, I will assume that only very few people will continue to wear masks and we will hug each other again. The decisive question when talking about Zoom is if we will have meetings and events (like fairs) in-person again or if they will be virtual to some degree.

According to a McKinsey study "What are employees saying about the future of remote work" only 17% of employees would never work from home and more than 50% of employees would like to work at least three days a week from home. In the United States almost one of three employees would prefer to work from home full-time.

McKinsey & Company

In the same study, about 30% of employees also consider it likely to switch jobs if their employer returned to fully on-site work. We must take into account, that the study is from April 2021, but I would assume, that opinions did not change so much in the meantime.

And in another McKinsey article from May 2021 titled "What executives are saying about the future of hybrid work" we can see that opinions changed when comparing a pre-COVID-19 world to a post-COVID-19 world. Before the pandemic, almost every C-suite executive (99%) expected employees to be more than 80% at work. Now this number is down to 10% and about 40% of executives expect, that 21-50% of time will be at work and another 40% expect 51-80% of time being at work.

McKinsey & Company

And in order to realize remote working - which is obviously what C-suite executives as well as employees want to a certain degree - video communication tools like Zoom will be important.

Growth

When assuming, that the services Zoom is offering are here to stay, we still must determine if - and how much - Zoom can grow its business in the years to come. We can start by looking at analysts' estimates for the years to come: for fiscal 2023, analysts are expecting earnings per share to decline (which seems likely) and for fiscal 2024 analysts are expecting growth rates only in the single digits. But from fiscal 2025 going forward, Zoom is expected to grow its earnings per share 15% on average annually.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates

And when thinking about different ways to grow, one seems obvious. Zoom must gain new customers. Right now, Zoom has about 500,000 companies with 10 employees or more, which are customers already and we should put this number into context. In the United States, we have about 1.52 million companies with 10 employees or more - and these are the companies Zoom is focusing on. Of course, we also have 1.86 million companies with 5-9 employees and 12.4 million companies with 1-4 employees. But it seems rather unlikely, that small businesses with only a few employees will need Zoom. But of course, Zoom is not only focused on the United States and other countries also have major corporations: Canada for example has about 275,000 companies with more than 5 employees or Germany has about 443,000 companies with 10 employees or more and these are only two potential countries in which Zoom is already present.

Aside from gaining additional customers, Zoom could expand its services and profit from "up-selling". Zoom is for example trying to push new growth opportunities by Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone. Zoom Rooms account penetration is about 5% and Zoom Phone account penetration is about 4% and Zoom Phone also saw triple-digit YoY revenue growth. Overall, it seems possible, that Zoom can evolve from being just a meeting app to offer a wide range of different services.

Zoom Analyst Day Presentation

And without much doubt, the total addressable market for Zoom is certainly huge. Zoom estimated, that its TAM was around $34 billion in 2019 with about $17 billion being "Telephony". Until 2025, Zoom is estimating the total addressable market to grow to $91 billion and with a rising number of knowledge workers (in 2023 about 1.14 billion knowledge workers are estimated) the number of people working remote will continue to increase in the years to come.

And of course - aside from gaining market shares by organic growth - Zoom could also grow by acquisitions. The attempted acquisition of Five9 (FIVN) would be an example and although the deal was ultimately rejected by shareholders of Five9, acquisitions are certainly one way to grow.

Balance Sheet

And when looking at the balance sheet of Zoom, we have not only identified another strength of the company, but can assume, that Zoom has the financial power to acquire other businesses. Not only does Zoom not have any debt on the liabilities side of its balance sheet, the company has almost no goodwill (only $26 million) and $1,322 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as $4,096 million in short-term marketable securities. Considering total assets of $6,979 million, 78% of total assets are extremely liquid assets the company can use.

For a young company, that is only 11 years old, Zoom has an excellent balance sheet. When putting $5,418 million in liquid assets in perspective, this is 12.9% of Zoom's market capitalization ($42.15 billion at the time of writing) and more than the company's annual revenue ($4.08 billion). And the company can use this cash to fuel further growth or for potential acquisitions. The cash on the balance sheet does not necessarily lead to high growth, but it could be used to fuel growth and could justify a little higher intrinsic value.

Economic Moat

It is not enough to talk about the growth potential or the great balance sheet, that could enable acquisitions. Zoom also must defend itself against competitors, which could take market shares away. And while there are many competitors like Google Meet or Webex Meetings, the biggest competitor is clearly Microsoft (MSFT) with Teams, which has about 270 million monthly active users. And the two technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOG) are certainly not the competitors one would like to have. And therefore, it is even more important for Zoom to have a wide economic moat around its business to protect itself against competitors

When trying to identify an economic moat for Zoom, we can start by looking at the brand name. According to Interbrand, Zoom is on spot 91 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. And while I do not want to dismiss that a well-known brand has some value, it will only create a competitive advantage if the brand name is increasing the willingness to pay a higher price or if it is creating a short-cut for the buying decisions. But in case of Zoom, I don't see the brand name increasing the willingness to pay a higher price.

Aside from the brand name, we can look at network effects and switching costs. With a lot of companies in the world using Zoom, we could assume, that some kind of network effect occurs. However, Zoom makes is quite easy to join a meeting without setting up an account - and this is undermining the network effect. When people don't have to buy Zoom for themselves and don't even have to create an account to participate in meetings or events, the network effect is undermined.

And I can also switch quite easily from one platform to another. Of course, Zoom has contracts making it difficult for customers to switch, but after a contract expires a company can in theory use another software. In the last few quarters, the average contract length was increasing again, but the average contract is only about one year. And in case of Zoom, a learning curve will also occur, but it does not seem to be so difficult to learn using another software as it does not take hundreds of hours to master Zoom's platform.

Zoom Analyst Day Presentation

But it is also a huge advantage for Zoom making the platform user-friendly and making it easy for everyone to participate in a Zoom meeting by just receiving the link. And I also don't think Zoom will lose its leading position again, but I don't know if I would describe Zoom as a company with a wide economic moat (yet). It should be possible for Zoom to create a wide economic moat over time and it is management's task to make strategic decisions to create and widen an economic moat.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Finally, we also have to look at the valuation to determine if Zoom could be a good investment and we already mentioned the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio above. Right now, Zoom is trading only for a P/FCF ratio of 26, which is not so expensive anymore as in the quarters before. And for a company, that could be able to grow with a high pace, a P/FCF ratio of 26 might seem reasonable. And as free cash flow constantly increased and the price constantly declined, Zoom seems to be reasonably valued right now.

Data by YCharts

But of course, we must question if a free cash flow of $1,651 million (TTM numbers) is reasonable for the next fiscal year. Analysts are expecting earnings per share to be lower in the next fiscal year and it is reasonable to assume free cash flow also to be lower. And when assuming free cash flow to be lower, a P/FCF ratio might not only be misleading but this is also an important aspect to consider when trying to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation.

For such a calculation we also need to estimate what free cash flow could be realistic in the years to come and I honestly have difficulties to come up with realistic growth assumptions. So, we could look at Zoom from a different perspective and ask how much Zoom needs to grow in the years to come in order to be fairly valued. When assuming the free cash flow of the last four quarters as realistic basis, Zoom must grow 8% for the next decade followed by 6% growth till perpetuity to be fairly valued right now (10% discount rate). This would lead to an intrinsic value of $155.42.

When assuming a lower free cash flow (analysts are expecting 10% decline for EPS, so let's assume $1.5 billion in FCF as basis), Zoom must grow about 9% in the next ten years in order to be fairly valued (all other assumptions are the same). In my opinion, Zoom could be describe as fairly valued right now. Growth in the high single digits seems like a goal that could be achieved in the years to come (with analysts being even more optimistic). But Zoom cannot be described as a bargain, despite a 75% decline since the all-time high.

Conclusion

I would be quite confident, that Zoom will still play an important role after the pandemic. But I don't know if Zoom has a wide economic moat and without such a competitive advantage, I have my doubts if we should consider Zoom as great long-term investment. Without an economic moat, the market and demand for the services might grow, but competitors will steal market shares. And despite the 75% decline of the stock, Zoom still must grow in the high single digits in order to be fairly valued right now. All in all, I would consider the stock being a hold right now.