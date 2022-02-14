Ignatiev/E+ via Getty Images

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) recently reported a strong Q4 to end the year with revenue growth of 26% yoy and coming in almost $5 million above expectations. On top of that, the company continues to expand their new logos and total number of customers with annual contract value >$100k.

Management also provided better-than-expected 2022 guidance, which calls for another year of revenue and billings growing over 20%. While non-GAAP operating margins seem to be pressured for another year, this is largely due to increased operating expenses related to recent acquisitions.

The stock has pulled back a bit to start of 2022 given the broader rotation out of growth and higher-valuation stocks. However, trading at just over 6x a conservative 2023 revenue estimate, I believe long-term investors could see a nice return over the next 12-18 months. Yes, there will continue to be margin pressures, though I believe guidance is likely a little conservative and there could be upside as recent acquisitions are integrated.

Tenable offers cloud-based vulnerability management services which helps their customers protect their network and web applications. The global pandemic has in many cases accelerated the use of software technology, which tends to make doing business easier than before. Tenable's solutions helps manage and measure an enterprise's cybersecurity risk, providing data around potential damage from a security breach.

As companies continue to increase their usage of software applications, it's essential to have great oversight and management of the IT infrastructure and security.

Financial Review and Guidance

During the company's recent earnings, revenue grew 26% yoy to $149 million, which was $4.5 million above consensus expectations. In addition, the company reported strong billings growth of 29% yoy to $194 million. Importantly, the absolute dollar value of billings remains nearly $50 million above revenue, representing around 30% more billings than revenue.

The software nature of the business model provides for high gross margins and very recurring revenue. During Q4, the company's non-GAAP gross margin remained strong at nearly 82%. In addition, 95% of the company's revenue is classified as recurring, giving investors insight into future revenue growth stability.

The high gross margins gives Tenable operating leverage over time. While non-GAAP operating margin was just 8% during the most recent quarter and 9% for the full-year 2021, I believe the high gross margin gives them plenty of flexibility in the coming years. As revenue continues to scale, Tenable can get better leverage on their fixed expense base, meaning significant room for margin expansion.

Impressively, the company continues to scale their large accounts, with the number of $100k annual contract value accounts now standing at 1,095 at the end of Q4. In addition, 2021 represented the most successful year in terms of total number of new enterprise platform customers. On the Q4 earnings call, management noted the following:

Now in terms of metrics underpinning our strong financial performance, we added 562 new enterprise platform customers in the quarter, which is a record for us and up from the 460 we added in Q4 last year. We also had success with large deals as we added 100 net new 6-figure customers in the quarter, which is up from 66 in the same period last year. Similar to new enterprise platform customers, the number of net new 6-figure customers we added in Q4 is our largest ever in a single quarter and brings the total number of new enterprise platform customers spending over $100,000 per annum to almost 1,100.

I believe this continues to be a significant area of growth for Tenable, as larger customers tend to be stickier and willing to spend more over time. In many software contracts, it might take up to one year before a new logo fully ramps, and then additional time for the company to increase their overall spend. Thus, by attracting larger new logos, Tenable can create an even stickier, more recurring, larger client base.

For the first quarter, the company is expecting revenue of $152-154 million, which was $4-6 million above consensus expectations for $148 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $10-11 million, which reflects a margin of ~7% at the midpoint. While revenue guidance was strong, I think investors may start to put more weight on margin expansion.

For the full year 2022, the company is expecting billings of $750-760 million and revenue of $662-670 million, both reflecting around 22-24% yoy growth. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $40-45 million which would result in a non-GAAP operating margin of 6-7%, though I believe this is a conservative starting point.

Management also commented on their confidence in maintaining a Rule of 40 score, and even improving to a Rule of 50 company.

As discussed earlier, we achieved Rule of 40 in Q4 and the full year 2021. So we believe making investments in the face of strong demand will position us well for continued growth and success. Long term, we are confident in our ability to continue to balance growth with profitability and become a Rule of 50 company. In summary, we're delighted with the results of the quarter and feel really good about the outlook we are providing today.

Even though non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be down a little bit in 2022, this is largely attributed to higher operating expense investments for their recent acquisitions. I do believe that longer-term, these investments will pay off in terms of strong revenue growth and profitability improvement.

Valuation

Over the past few weeks, some of the higher-valuation software names have taken a hit as investors pull back from growth names. However, Tenable has held in better than most, down less than 10% so far this year.

On an absolute basis, it's not great, but the relative performance is a little impressive.

However, valuation still remains nearly 8x forward revenue for a company with non-GAAP operating margin of under 10%. I do believe there continues to be a nice long-term revenue growth story here, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to place the correct valuation on any software stock.

The company has a current market cap of ~$5.3 billion and with ~$150 million of net cash, the company has an enterprise value around $5.15 billion. By using management's 2022 revenue guidance of $662-670 million, this implies a current 2022 revenue multiple of just under 8x.

However, if we assume another year of 20% revenue growth, we could see 2023 revenue reach around $810 million, which implies a 2023 revenue multiple of a little over 6x. Ultimately, I believe the company could beat and raise revenue guidance throughout 2022 and the actual 2023 revenue estimate may end up being closer to $825 million or higher.

In my high-level analysis, I believe the stock has good long-term value at just over 6x a somewhat conservative 2023 revenue estimate. The company has enough growth opportunities to maintain a 20%+ revenue and billings growth trajectory for the next few years and with operating margins starting to show signs of expansion, I believe this is a long-term winner at current levels.