SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

In this modern economy, there exists a number of ways for investors to play the agricultural market if it is their desire to do so. Besides focusing on the companies that grow or transport agricultural goods, one option is to buy into the companies that provide the equipment and replacement parts that make agricultural activities possible. One prospect in this space for investors to consider is a company called AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Strong demand for the company has helped to push revenue and profitability higher than it has ever been. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look quite cheap, even if we were to see a reversion back to prior years results, and I cannot help but to be bullish about the company moving forward.

Things are looking up

This article is not the first time I have written about AGCO. Back in November of 2021, I wrote an article about the company wherein I called it an attractive play on the agricultural market. I cited strong recent performance by the company, but cautioned that the increase in demand for the company's products and services could be temporary. Even so, shares were trading at a low enough level to convince me to rate the company a bullish or buy prospect. Since then, the company has done quite well, especially given how little time has elapsed. Investors in the company have seen a positive return of 2.6%. That compares to the 5% decline experienced by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This increase in share price has not been unwarranted. In the latest quarter for which data is available, the fourth quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, revenue came in at $3.16 billion. That represents an increase of 16.1% over the $2.72 billion generated one year earlier. As a result of that final excellent quarter for the year, revenue for the company for the full 2021 fiscal year totaled $11.14 billion. That is 21.7% higher than the $9.15 billion generated in all of 2020. Driving this growth has been strong demand for tractors and combines. In North America, for the full 2021 fiscal year, management said that tractor demand was up 14% relative to 2020. Combines experienced an increase in demand of 24% over the same window of time and in the same geographical area. In South America, demand is up 22% for tractors and 20% for combines. And in Western Europe, demand was up 16% for tractors and 3% for combines.

With revenue rising, profits have followed suit. In the company's 2021 fiscal year, net income jumped to $897 million as a result of final quarter profits of 282.1 million, more than double the $135.4 million generated in the final quarter of 2020. By comparison, net profits in 2020 came in at just $427.1 million. There are, of course, other profitability metrics for us to pay attention to. Operating cash flow, for instance, totaled $682.9 million in 2021. This is down from the $896.5 million reported in 2020. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have actually risen to an impressive $1.13 billion, with $515.8 million of it being generated in the final quarter of the year. And finally, we have EBITDA. According to management, this totaled $352.6 million in the final quarter of 2021. That's up from the $275.5 million experienced in the final quarter of 2020. And thanks to that, the total figure for 2021 came in at $1.33 billion. That compares favorably to the $949 million generated in the company's 2020 fiscal year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For investors who have followed AGCO closely, this kind of growth shouldn't be all that surprising. Although the company has not always increased sales and profits year over year, the general trend for the business has been positive. On top of this, management is forecasting further growth in the 2022 fiscal year. If everything comes about as planned, revenue during the year should be around $12.3 billion. That would represent a year-over-year improvement of 10.4%. This underscores just how much strong demand exists for the company's products. On the bottom line, meanwhile, management is anticipating earnings per share for 2022 of $11.50. Given the company's current share count, this would translate into net profits of about $866 million. So that does imply a nice improvement over the 2020 fiscal year.

SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to pricing AGCO, the process is not all that difficult. Using the 2021 figures reported, the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.9. This compares to the 22.9 we get if we rely on the 2020 figures. Normally, I would also like to look at the company through the lens of its future results. Doing so results in a price-to-earnings multiple of 11.3. However, the volatility of profitability and the absence of any financial performance for 2022 so far makes it difficult to estimate what the other profitability metrics might look like for the year. In addition to relying on the price-to-earnings approach, we should also pay attention to operating cash flow. The multiple here, using the 2021 figures, is 8.6. That compares favorably to the 10.9 that we get if we rely on the 2020 data. Using the EV to EBITDA approach results in a multiple of 7.9. That's down from the 11 we get if we use the 2020 figures.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 12.7 to a high of 131.2. Of these firms, AGCO was the cheapest. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was 5.4 to 319.7. In this scenario, only one prospect was cheaper than our target. And finally, I looked at the company through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple, I ended up with a range of 10.6 to 18.3. On this basis, our prospect was, once again, the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA AGCO Corporation 10.9 8.6 7.9 Titan International (TWI) 131.2 86.7 10.6 Deere & Company (DE) 20.7 16.0 16.8 CNH Industrial (CNHI) 12.7 5.4 11.7 The Toro Company (TTC) 25.6 18.9 16.8 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 32.5 319.7 18.3

Takeaway

At this moment, I do believe that AGCO continues to demonstrate what a quality operator it is. It's a little surprising to see management anticipate stronger sales in 2022 given my opinion that this uptick in demand might be temporary. But irrespective of that, shares today look rather attractive on both an absolute basis and relative to the peers that I looked at for the business. Even if we were to revert back to levels of profitability seen in 2020, shares don't look all that poorly priced. In fact, from a cash flow perspective, they might very well still be considered undervalued.