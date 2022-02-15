diegograndi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

IAC/ Interactive: Investment Thesis

Back in August 2020, with IAC/Interactive Corp (IAC) share price at $87.22, I published article, "IAC/InteractiveCorp Or Its Daughters, The Choice Is Clear." My thesis at the time can be summarized as follows:

Loyal shareholders appear to have a great deal of faith in management, Chairman and Senior Executive Barry Diller and CEO Joey Levin, specifically.

An investment in IAC represented an investment as well in Angi Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) in which IAC continued to hold an 85.1% interest.

Investing directly in either Angi or Match Group (MTCH) provides no interest in IAC.

The really compelling advantage for an investment in IAC is that's where the entrepreneurial flair of Diller and Levin can be expected to be primarily employed.

Also in August 2020, with Angi share price at $14.28, I published an article, "ANGI Homeservices: Too Pricey By Far." I followed up with an article a year later in August 2021, with the share price at $10.32, "Angi Has A Brand Efficiency Issue," explaining customer acquisition costs were exceeding revenue growth.

Table 1 below shows how the share prices of the three companies have fared since publication of my articles in August 2020.

Table 1

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings)

Table 1 shows an investment in Angi shares back in August 2020 would have been a poor choice. An investment in IAC shares would have provided strong share price growth and would also have provided exposure to Angi through IAC's ~85% interest in Angi. The inclusion of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the table reveals the main reason for growth in IAC share price, despite the decline in value of its interest in Angi. Excerpts from letter to shareholders per IAC Aug. 10, 2020 8-K filing,

... accumulated a 12% interest in MGM Resorts International (“MGM”) for an aggregate of approximately $1 billion... accumulated a large minority position in a public company, which is not our usual methodology... the securities we purchased are common equity securities... in a business that has relatively little to do with the Internet today... invested a portion of our cash in a new direction for IAC... a “once in a decade” opportunity for IAC to own a meaningful piece of a preeminent brand in a large category with great potential to move online... we have a very long-term view of this investment... MGM is a leader in gaming, hospitality, and leisure with a storied brand and an enviable market position... When the world returns to normal, MGM will be just as capable post-pandemic as it was pre-pandemic in servicing visitors in over 35% of the Las Vegas Strip’s available rooms, plus eight regional properties across the US, two in Macau, and hopefully in Japan. The 34 million members of MGM’s loyalty program still have their M-life Rewards, and we’re confident that many are eager to return to the properties they love... we began our analysis with a focus on a small piece of MGM, a portion of its revenue so small that it rounds down to zero: its online gaming revenue... Similar to Disney’s advantages over pure-play streaming companies ... we believe MGM also is an aspirational brand, which could be delivered with daily accessibility and offer gaming consumers (including the 34 million M-life Rewards members) a wider range of services, both physical and digital, than any competitor. And MGM, with its highly capable joint venture partner GVC, has only just barely begun to deliver these products. Our history in driving off-line to on-line conversion gives us confidence in the path and, like other industries we’ve seen transform, a conviction that it will be assisted by natural tailwinds.

IAC's investment in MGM supports my thesis back in August 2020, if investors are investing in Match, Angi or IAC because they believe in the entrepreneurial capabilities of Barry Diller and Joey Levin, then they should invest in the company where new entrepreneurial initiatives are taking place. That company is IAC. Anyone investing in IAC shares in August 2020 has done well, which cannot be said for an investment in the shares of Angi or Match. That leaves a question whether IAC shares will continue to provide good returns in the years ahead.

MGM Share Investment Contribution To IAC -

Table 1 above shows most of the benefit from the MGM share price growth occurred in the first year through August 2021. Since then share price growth for IAC has stagnated. It's fairly clear from Table 1, since August 2021 the continuing but slower share price growth for MGM is being largely offset by a fast declining Angi share price. It would appear the MGM share price gains are primarily due to buying MGM shares at a very low share price in Q2 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic. The share price growth is most likely primarily due to MGM's emergence from the impacts of the pandemic as reflected in MGM revenues and EBITDAR in Table 2 below.

Table 2

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: SEC filings)

MGM's online gaming vehicle, BetMGM, in which it has a 50% interest alongside Entain plc, has grown since mid-2020, but is incurring losses and is not expected to be EBITDA positive before 2023, per Figures 1.1 and 1.2 below from the Q4 2021 earnings call transcript.

Figure 1.1

Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings

Figure 1.2

Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings

From the shareholder letter, IAC has a very long-term view of its investment in MGM. A longer-term view is necessary, as strong earnings growth from online gambling is yet to emerge. But is the MGM shareholding a reason to invest in IAC at current IAC share price? Schedule 13D filing dated Aug. 10, 2020 reveals IAC's acquisition of 12% of MGM common stock totaled 59.0 million shares. A further 13D filing dated Jan. 08, 2021 confirms IAC still holds those 59.0 million shares in MGM. The filing also discusses proposed share-for-share offer by MGM for all of the shares in Entain. This would give MGM 100% ownership of BetMGM. In the filing, IAC expresses strong support for the proposed transaction including this excerpt,

In addition, we understand that MGM has also indicated that a partial cash alternative could also be made available to Entain shareholders. We confirm that, as stated in the MGM Announcement, we would be willing to consider funding a portion of the partial cash alternative through a further investment in MGM due to our confidence in MGM and its prospects. We further confirm that it is our current intention that IAC’s additional investment into MGM for these purposes could be up to US$1 billion. The terms and amount of such investment would require the mutual agreement of IAC and MGM. We note that we have to date invested approximately US$1 billion in MGM with an initial investment thesis of accelerating MGM’s penetration of the $450 billion global gaming market, and we continue to strongly support this objective for MGM whether or not a transaction with Entain is consummated.

IAC Core Business Underperforming MGM -

Table 3 below shows, apart from gains on its MGM shareholding, the IAC business is performing poorly.

Table 3

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings)

In Table 3 I have separated out cash debt and investments to determine the value of net assets/liabilities used in operating the businesses of both IAC and MGM. After adjusting for unrealized gains on MGM shares, IAC shows a loss for 12 months ended September 2021. Despite this , based on share price, the market is valuing its net assets used in operations at 3.6 times book value. On the other hand, MGM has returned to profit, but the market is valuing its net assets used in operations at a much lower 2.0 times book value.

Summary and conclusions

Based on IAC's performance for the twelve months ended Sep. 30, 2021, its businesses, excluding the MGM share investment, are performing poorly. IAC is bullish about further gains from its MGM investment due to MGM's unique advantages in growing online gaming. But IAC is in the same position as any other ordinary shareholder of MGM in benefiting from its shareholding. So there's no advantage in investing in IAC to gain exposure to MGM, when the same could be achieved by a direct investment in MGM shares. The only reason for investing in IAC shares at present would be an expectation that Angi and other parts of the IAC business will be turned around and start producing profits. I have suggested previously, an indirect investment in Angi through IAC might be preferable to a direct investment, so as to remain exposed to potential benefits from the entrepreneurial skills of IAC management. That approach would have benefited from the big uplift in IAC share price due to the MGM investment. At this point in time, unless the non MGM part of IAC's business start to perform, the preferable route might be to sell IAC and invest in MGM. IAC is scheduled to post full year results p.m. on Feb. 15, which should provide an opportunity to gauge progress with the non MGM parts of the business.