Yield Spread Oil Ratio-Signaling Bear Market And Recession

Feb. 14, 2022 6:14 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UUP, RINF, UDN, USDU, STPP, FLAT, SPTS, SPTI, CLTL, OPER, USTB, FLGV, BTYS, BILS, AWTM, SGOV, BBSA, DBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, NAPR, QYLG, QQQA, QQQ, QQC, QQD, ONEQ, QQEW, QQXT, QQQE, NJAN, QQQM, QQQN, QQQJ, QYLD, QTEC, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO7 Comments36 Likes
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • So far, the Dow is off 5.6% from the highs (transports are -12.0%), the S&P 500 is -7.8%. Ex-energy and financials, the S&P 500 is near -10%.
  • The Nasdaq is -14%, and the economically sensitive Russell 2000 is -16.9%–the same level it was at the start of 2021.
  • At the onset of the next cyclical bear market of historic proportions, retail is once more long on debt and overvalued assets but short on dry powder.

Business concept chart graph and diagram

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

This morning, the spread between the ten and two-year U.S Treasury yields has narrowed to just .405%, and oil (WTI) has moved above $92.

As shown below in my partner Cory Venable’s chart since 1990, when the ratio of these two financial indicators fell to zero (yields compressing faster than oil price is rising) in 1990, 2000, 2007 and 2020, a bear market and recession were in process.

WTI Trend

So far, the Dow is off 5.6% from the highs (transports are -12.0%), the S&P 500 is -7.8%. Ex-energy and financials, the S&P 500 is near -10%.

The TSX is flat thanks to its 45% concentration in late-cycle holdouts financials and petrochemicals. Word to the wise, this late-cycle outperformance is not long for this world: petrochemicals, commodities, materials, tech, and financials are all the worst-performing sectors in the slowing growth and inflation phase now unfolding. The Nasdaq is -14%, and the economically sensitive Russell 2000 is -16.9%–the same level it was at the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, retail investors plowed a record $34.1 billion into U.S. equity funds last week, further reducing their already historically minuscule allocations to bonds and cash. Global fund flows show similar trends.

At the onset of the next cyclical bear market of historic proportions, retail is once more long on debt and overvalued assets but short on dry powder.

Doing the opposite of the crowd is a critical component of longer-term financial success and investment optionality.

Disclosure: No positions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.44K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
Follow
7 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.