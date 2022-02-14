imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

We previously wrote about Permian small cap Highpeak Energy (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HPK) here. Since that time and despite being on the eastern edge of what was perceived to be the quality acreage, the shares are up 83% as the company shifted into high gear and oil prices advanced sharply. To briefly summarize, Highpoint is a small cap, Howard County, Midland Basin, Permian player. They are extremely oily with an oil cut that ranges from 85% to 90% depending on the quarter, which is at the upper end of the broad Permian peer group. Note that for modeling purposes we use 85% for 2022, with NGL's at 8% and natural gas making up the last 7%. The company is set to grow volumes over 200% this year while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and paying a small dividend.

Last Week HPK Disclosed 4Q Preliminary Production and Reserves- Our thoughts:

Highpeak provided preliminary 4Q22 volumes in a range of 14.5 to 15.5 MBOEpd with an oil cut holding in a range of 85 to 90%. This compares favorably to current Street consensus of 14.4 MBOEpd and 85% oil. This sets up a 4Q21 volume beat as the volume ramp promised on the 3Q21 call materializes. Keep in mind for later that 4Q production stems from 47 net wells and for all of 2021 they only turned 26 net wells to sales (20 producers at Flat Top (and one more SWD) and five at Signal Peak).

Looking Into 2022 ~ significant production ramp at hand.

At year end 2021, the company had more wells in progress, 28, than they completed in all of 2021. Twenty-two of these wells were in various stages of completion at the time and the rest are likely in completion operations now or close to it. This large crop of wells should provide strong volume momentum into early 2022.

We expect Highpeak to continue to run a 4-rig program in 2022 barring a substantial retreat in oil prices and they've guided such a program to allow for 80 to 110 gross wells to be turned to sales over the course of the year. Notably, these wells are expected to be in the range of 13,000 lateral feet, about 10% longer than the 2021 average well providing more volumes per completed well this year. We estimate all in capex will be approximately $700 mm (maybe as low as $670 mm but we want to be conservative) and we would not expect them to build a bank of drilled uncompleted wells (DUCs) with this program beyond what is needed to provide normal good logistical flow with frac spreads following rigs around their acreage.

Previously, management guided full 2022 average volumes to a range of 26 to 31 MBOEpd, up approximately 210% on mid from 2021 levels. This will be best in show among E&Ps in terms of raw growth for anyone of this size this year. While we are pleased that larger U.S. unconventional players are mostly on board with targeting a more subdued growth trajectory in 2022 so as not to re-blow up the macro. HPK's decision to sprint now makes all the sense in the world to us. The move allows them to rapidly achieve scale efficiencies and accelerate the time frame to free cash flow with an elevated pricing tailwind. Furthermore, it won't make a difference to the macro and they are not levering up the balance to accomplish the ramp giving the sellside no reason to make "indiscipline" styled comments. For 2022, the Street is splitting the middle at 29.3 MBOEpd for 2022 (just 83% oil).

Sidebar: Lack of Street coverage. Management have been around a long time. Growth here is impressive. Only two analysts cover the name now. We expect that to change in 2022.

Additionally, the company also previously provided an exit rate range of between 36 to 42 MBOEpd. We've taken a look at the model in that light as well and it portrays an even more discounted view of the name (see valuation below). We expect this guidance to at least be reiterated with the 4Q21 call on February 23rd.

Other Items

Signal Peak May Provide 2022 Catalysts: The company's Signal Peak acreage has a rig on it now and multiple wells that should be completed by the time of the 4Q21 call. While we don't know if the company will have enough data in hand at the time of the call to speak to 30-day rates, we would expect some form of area update that could alleviate investor concerns over this less well known acreage, acreage the company recently felt confident enough to bolster.

Hedges Are Light: The company remains lightly hedged in 2022 at 16% of expected mid-point 2022 oil volumes via swaps priced near our Base oil case of $65.

Dividend: It's rare to see small cap upstream names sending capital back to shareholders, but management sees return of capital as important and the company has a $0.025 per quarter dividend. Management expects to grow this smallish starter base dividend over time.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong: Last week, Highpeak announced placement of $225 mm in 10% Senior notes due 2024. Proceeds will pay off the revolver's outstanding $95 mm and the balance slated for the balance sheet to fill the majority of any likely 2022 funding gap. On our base case we expect the gap to be small and on all cases we expect year end leverage to remain below 1.0x. Should oil and gas pricing remain at current elevated pricing levels for the year (something we don't really anticipate, but it's possible) there would be no funding gap and they would build cash.

2021 Reserves. HPK reported proved reserves for 2021 of 64.2 MMBOE, 81% oil, 11% NGLs. At a $20 stock price this puts the name at a lofty $31 per 1P BOE and 1.5x the SEC PV10 case. On this front we would just note that small, but rapidly growing names in the past have traded at levels higher than this during elevated price times and during their rapid growth phase so this doesn't really bug us. Furthermore the rapid growth in production this year should result in similar magnitude reserve growth meaning that if the stock holds at current levels it will rapidly grow into more normal looking reserve to TEV metrics.

Valuation: At $20 per share Highpeak is a bargain on forward multiples of our EBITDA estimates on pricing cases ranging from our conservative looking $65 oil Base Case to Current Calendar 2022 Strip. Our assumptions for mix, hedges, and costs are noted in the cheat sheet below.

Base Case: Our $65 Base case for 2022 yields a fairly low 4.0x multiple of EBITDA. When we run that same case on their expected 2022 exit rate (39 MBOEpd) this falls to an extremely low 2.8x. Either way this is bargain territory and while I am aware that oil prices are considerably higher at the moment relative to our Base case price deck, I've also been doing this a long time and would rather be low than high on a cash flow estimate any day. Also, we're only a few weeks into the new year and the market is a bit ahead of itself at this time. The point here is that even on what looks like an overly conservative case to some, they are not expensive despite the sharp run in the shares since our report in October. Note that the Street consensus of two analysts has HPK trading at a lower 3.3x multiple as those analysts employ higher oil prices than our Base case if similar production expectations.

Our $65 Base case for 2022 yields a fairly low 4.0x multiple of EBITDA. When we run that same case on their expected 2022 exit rate (39 MBOEpd) this falls to an extremely low 2.8x. Either way this is bargain territory and while I am aware that oil prices are considerably higher at the moment relative to our Base case price deck, I've also been doing this a long time and would rather be low than high on a cash flow estimate any day. Also, we're only a few weeks into the new year and the market is a bit ahead of itself at this time. The point here is that even on what looks like an overly conservative case to some, they are not expensive despite the sharp run in the shares since our report in October. Note that the Street consensus of two analysts has HPK trading at a lower 3.3x multiple as those analysts employ higher oil prices than our Base case if similar production expectations. Stretch Case: We run our models in increments of $10 around our Base case. At $75 oil, our Stretch case yields a forward multiple of 3.4x (similar to the Street). If we then run that case on the guided mid point exit rate this falls further to 2.4x. This is very cheap and essentially represents their run rate at $75 oil prices flat. As an aside, we think management should begin to speak to what sort of capital program would be needed to hold production close to the 40 MBOEpd level.

We run our models in increments of $10 around our Base case. At $75 oil, our Stretch case yields a forward multiple of 3.4x (similar to the Street). If we then run that case on the guided mid point exit rate this falls further to 2.4x. This is very cheap and essentially represents their run rate at $75 oil prices flat. As an aside, we think management should begin to speak to what sort of capital program would be needed to hold production close to the 40 MBOEpd level. Strip Case: Finally, if we run the two production cases on last Friday's closing 2022 calendar strip, we come to the super cheap forward outlook. We also arrive at significant under spend in the exit rate case, something you don't see in those other two cases. While we don't know if the company would not just accelerate were prices to linger at the current levels of the front month or at the strip ($84.59 oil and $4.05 natural gas), we assume for this point that they will hold fast at four rigs. This yields an average production for the year case multiple of 3.0x and a super low exit rate multiple of 2.1x.

Nutshell: Despite the recent run in the shares we do not see the name as adequately discounting growing cash flow. The name offers a way to play an extremely oily growth program and holds the promise of catalytic news flow while maintaining a strong balance sheet and offering a modest return in the form of a starter dividend. We continue to hold the shares of HPK. Z4 Energy Research does not recommend readers buy shares. We simply tell readers what we are thinking and doing.