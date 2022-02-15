gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is worth a look as a speculative biotech. While it has not yet established proof of concept, it has massive potential based on the indications it is going after. The two big indications that are large markets would be Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Aging Frailty population. A rare disease that it is going after, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), needs a newly approved treatment option. The big indications are nice, but I would root for this biotech just for the fact that it holds potential to help babies who are born with HLHS. I view this as risky speculative play, because it is in the camp of stem cell treatments. There is so much potential with a biotech that can successfully develop a treatment for patients with various types of diseases. Currently approved stem cell treatments focus on blood cancers and other blood related disorders. There are many hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) treatments that have been approved. There are 1,300 trials underway to target other diseases like: Diabetes, Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune disorders. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) found in abundance in cord tissue and placental tissue are approved in the European Union, Canada and Australia. However, the FDA has not yet approved MSCs for use against diseases. With Longeveron having a pipeline targeting multiple indications, I believe it offers a great speculative biotech play. Not only that, but the stock squeezed to a high of $42.30 per share on the back of rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA for HLHS. If the biotech can deliver on solid clinical data for any one of these indications, then shareholders can be rewarded. The stock currently trades at around $6.72 per share, which makes it far more attractive now as a speculative play as opposed to several months ago.

Use Of Lomecel-B For Rare Disease Is Highly Promising

Longeveron is advancing the treatment Lomecel-B for a rare disease known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). This disorder causes a problem where blood doesn't flow properly through the heart. This happens since the left side of the heart doesn't develop properly during pregnancy. This causes the terrible blood flow. With this occurring at birth, this is why it is considered a congenital heart defect. When thinking about this disease, there are many things that can go wrong. In other words, there are many parts of the left heart that can be affected, such as:

Aortic valve

Left ventricle

Mitral valve

Others

In essence, with these structures not functioning properly, these babies can't pump blood throughout other parts of the body. Some medications can treat the issues with HLHS like reducing blood pressure or trying to strengthen the heart muscle. Other options needed might be high calorie food diet; however, some babies must be fed through a feeding tube. There are 3 surgeries done to attempt to have the right ventricle of the heart to become the main pumping chamber. Even after going through 3 surgery types, HLHS is not cured. They will still need to be monitored throughout the rest of their lives. With surgeries not working well, an eventual heart transplant may be needed. In that instance, they have to take medications the rest of their lives so that the new implanted heart is not rejected.

This is all terrible for babies who live with HLHS, but how exactly is Lomecel-B going to help? To understand this, it is important to understand how this stem cell treatment is developed first. It is made up of Medicinal Signaling Cells that are separated from fresh bone marrow tissue. What makes this tech so great is that it is an allogeneic stem cell treatment. Allogeneic meaning that it is derived from donor tissue and does not need to come from the patients themselves. In this case, allogeneic derived stem cells gathered by one person can be used to treat several other patients. Lomecel-B is frozen and then thawed 45 minutes before use.

Going back to the question I noted above, how can this stem cell treatment option help babies with HLHS? It is because anti-inflammatory cytokines are found in it. These anti-inflammatory cytokines not only are able to reduce inflammation found on the heart muscle, but hold the potential to stimulate regeneration or repair response. Exosomes in the treatment provide proteins, and RNA to provide positive outcomes. The only downside is that Lomecel-B is given as a 40-minute intravenous infusion, but if it holds the potential to help restore heart function, I don't see why this would be a major issue. Even then, it is possible that Lomecel-B can be given in conjunction with surgery as well.

The use of Lomecel-B for the treatment of HLHS patients is currently being explored in the phase 2 ELPIS II study. This randomized, double-blind, controlled trial intends to recruit up to 38 infants with HLHS. Good news here is that the NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) is part funding this study. It was initiated back in June of 2021 and has since added several new sites for additional recruitment. The primary endpoint of the study is going to be change in right ventricular ejection fraction (RVEF) at 12 months post-treatment. What was good news, which also caused the stock to reach a short-term high of $42 per share, occurred when the FDA granted Lomecel-B a Rare Pediatric Designation. A major downside for this program is that it will be a long study. The estimated primary completion date for this study is not until March of 2025. However, the study taking this long makes sense because of prior data. The reason for moving on to this phase 2 ELPIS II study is what was achieved in phase 1, which in 10 patients was quite promising. All 10 patients recruited into the phase 1 study that received Lomecel-B were alive and has not required a transplant for between 2 and 3.5 years post-surgery. This data was a good reason for the advancement of Lomecel-B in the phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with HLHS.

Potential Of Lomecel-B To Address Multiple Methods Of Action In Patients With Alzheimer's Disease

Lomecel-B is also being utilized to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Alzheimer's disease occurs when a person's memory and other mental functions start to deteriorate. Brain cells start to die and that's when the memory loss starts to occur. There are no cures at all and many biotechs have tried and failed to succeed in studies. There are roughly 3 million cases of Alzheimer's in the U.S. each year. It is a large population to treat and any biotech that is able to come up with a solid treatment will be greatly rewarded. It is estimated that the global market opportunity for Alzheimer's Disease could reach $17.7 billion by 2025. The problem is that these patients don't have many options right now. There are some medications given that help with cognitive functions like memory loss, reasoning and other issues. These drugs are:

Aricept

Exelon

Razadyne

All these 3 drugs are in a class known as Cholinesterase inhibitors. These drugs are responsible for stopping the breakdown of acetylcholine. Why is that important? Acetylcholine is the primary neurotransmitter found in the central and peripheral nervous system. Up until recently, with the latest approval of Biogen (BIIB) drug aducanumab (marketed as Aduhelm), it had been a decade or more since there was a treatment approved for AD. However, Aduhelm sales have not lived up to expectations.

This program is in excellent shape, because Longeveron had initiated a phase 2a study using Lomecel-B for the treatment of patients with mild AD, which will enroll a total of 48 patients. There will be a total of 4 treatment arms consisting of 12 patients each. There will be several key measures for it to monitor potential efficacy of the treatment. There will be a measure of brain anatomy using MRI, inflammatory and vascular measurements as well. The main endpoints will be to measure cognitive function and biomarkers. A phase 1 study showed that treatment with Lomecel-B was safe when given to these patients. Not only that, but pro-vascular and anti-inflammatory biomarkers increased in the Lomecel-B patients compared to placebo.

Lomecel-B For Aging Frailty Population

Lomecel-B is also being developed for the treatment of patients with aging frailty. It is said that this can be found in up to 15% of Americans who are over the age of 65 (8.1 million individuals). Aging Frailty patients are vulnerable to poor outcomes compared to similar age-matched peers. A phase 2b study was conducted to see if Lomecel-B could help this aging population. The positive to come out of the study was that there was a dose response to improvement of the 6 minute walk test (6MWT) for Lomecel-B compared to placebo. A lot of work still needs to be done for this indication if Longeveron hopes to eventually advance it forward.

The next step is for the company to speak to regulators to see what type of study would be required to possibly receive approval for this specific indication. In the meantime, it is advancing a phase 2 study in Japan to treat patients with aging frailty. This study is expected to start Q1 of 2022. However, this isn't the only aging frailty program that Longeveron has. It is also advancing the phase 1/2 HERA study. This early-stage study is using Lomecel-B for the potential immune response improvement of influenza vaccination in aging frailty patients. Such results are expected in either Q1 or Q2 of 2022. This may provide additional results for the aging frailty population.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Longeveron had cash and short-term investments of $19 million as of September 30, 2021. The reason for this cash on hand was mainly due to the completion of its initial public offering in February of 2021. It announced that it would sell 2,660,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10 per share. In total, it raised approximately $26,600,000 prior to deducting expenses. It also gave the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 399,000 shares of common stock at the same public offering price. It believed it would be enough to fund its operations until at least Q4 of 2022.

Of course, this was not going to be enough cash to keep the company funded. Therefore, in December of 2021 it entered into a securities agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase up to $20.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a private placement. Under the terms of this agreement, it sold 1.17 million common shares and warrants to purchase equal number of shares at a combined price of $17.50. The 5-year warrants have an exercise price of $17.50 per share. Later in the same month, it offered the resale of Class A shares. It did not receive any proceeds from the resale of the shares themselves; however, it could receive $21.3 million if all warrants are exercised for a price of $17.50 per share.

Risk To Business

There are several risks that traders/investors should be aware of when it comes to investing in Longeveron. The first and biggest risk in my opinion would be the fact that it's a stem cell biotech. While many advances have been made in this sector, not many have been approved by the FDA. As I noted above, a lot of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) have been approved to treat several types of blood cancers. The second risk would be as it relates to several of the indications noted above. Lomecel-B has achieved some proof of concept in a small group of patients in a couple of indications like Alzheimer's disease, aging frailty and HLHS. The best results to date, for which I believe Lomecel-B has the best shot at clinical success, would be the results observed in the phase 1 study in patients with HLHS. Again, this was only observed in a small group of 10 patients and needs to be replicated in the ongoing phase 2 ELPIS II study.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Longeveron is a great speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it has established some proof of concept with its stem cell therapy treatment, Lomecel-B. The use of medicinal signaling cells has done pretty good in early-stage phase 1 studies. However, it will be important to see if similar results can be achieved in the ongoing phase 2 studies. Still, $6.72 per share is a great speculative price to buy Longeveron shares at. If a currently ongoing study fails in an indication, I could then see the stock price being cut in half to around $3 per share. It still has a lot to prove when it comes to its allogeneic stem cell treatment Lomecel-B. However, what has been achieved thus far is very promising.