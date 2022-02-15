Toshiba Corporation (TOSBF) CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2022 2:00 AM ET

Midori Hara - Investor Relations

Satoshi Tsunakawa - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mamoru Hatazawa - Corporate Senior Executive Vice President

Masayoshi Hirata - Chief Financial Officer

Hiroshi Takahashi - Toyo Keizai

Yu Uchiyama - Asahi Shimbun

Kazutaka Yoshizumi - SMBC Nikko

Kota Ezawa - Citigroup Securities

Kenji Yasui - UBS

Midori Hara

Thank you for waiting. We would like to start the FY 2022 Third Quarter Business Results Announcement Conference. The conference, as we informed to you in advance, will be held online. To start with, we have made a timely disclosure at 3:30 based on a resolution of the board. And at the conference, we will start with an explanation concerning Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and then we will provide an explanation in regards to the third quarter earnings results and we intend to start the Q&A session from about 4:30. We are assuming about an hour for the Q&A session. The first 30 minutes will be used to respond to questions from the members of the media and the questions from analysts and investors will be addressed in the latter part, scheduling about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. We will receive questions from using the teleconferencing system. As we have informed you in advance, you need to be pre-registered to use the teleconferencing system.

So I’d like to introduce the presenters for today. Our representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, Mr. Satoshi Tsunakawa; representative Executive Officer, Corporate Executive Vice President and CFO, Mr. Masayoshi Hirata; and my name is Hara from the Corporate Communications Department. So we’d like to ask Tsunakawa to explain using the PowerPoint material update on the EGM.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

I would like to start by thanking everyone for attending IR Day held recently. Based on your variable feedback, we will continue to pursue a further improvement in our strategic reorganization plan so that we can enhance shareholder value to the extent possible.

As disclosed today, we have decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 24 in order to confirm our shareholders’ opinions concerning our strategic reorganization. As the agenda item is unusual in that it is not required by law, I would like to quickly explain the nature of the agenda item, the condition for approval, and why we propose decision to Item 4 shareholder resolution. Please refer to the timely disclosures for details on the agenda item and Toshiba’s current opinions.

First of all, we would like to provide key points of the company’s agenda item. The objective of agenda Item #1 proposed by the company is to confirm our shareholders’ opinions concerning the strategic reorganization. In addition to the two-way spin-off plan we announced recently, we also included the distribution of passes from Kioxia shares in the agenda item. Please note that this agenda item is not a legally binding one. We will disclose the averaging ratio of for, against or abstained after the shareholders’ meeting has finished.

We would like to receive shareholder feedback on the optimal and most efficient method of executing our strategic reorganization on a continuous basis, so that we can continue to make incremental improvements to our plan. The objectives of these spin-offs include eliminating the conglomerate discount to unlock true enterprise value, achieving efficient capital allocation suited to the characteristics of each business, achieving focused and agile management and enhancing investment options for our shareholders. With respect to the management structure, we have received requests to announce details as soon as possible.

The Nomination Committee has continued the consideration process and we will follow-up with another announcement as soon as decided. We have engaged in continuous business portfolio review since last July. We believe that core objective of the review is to build a system that enables each business to grow and succeed by leveraging its strengths. The businesses that we designated as non-core will aim to grow and improve with an injection of external capital and active support of new major shareholders.

With respect to shareholder returns, based on a smooth execution of the business plan that we explained on February 7, 2022, capital in excess of the appropriate level is expected to be ¥300 billion over the next 2 years. This surplus amount will be used for shareholder returns to the extent that it does not hinder the smooth execution of the strategic reorganization plan.

Here, I would like to explain the reasons for our change of plan from a three-way split with two-way split. First, compared to three-way split, the two-way split allows for a more stable financial base, eliminating uncertainties about maintaining Toshiba’s stock listing. The two-way split also makes it easier to establish a strong, disciplined governance structure by reducing the required number of management structures. In addition, separation costs and operational burden of listing review can be largely reduced. We have engaged in continuous dialogue and consideration with potential partnership and the spin-off will enable us to find collaboration partners that align to their specific interest.

As I have explained that the change resulted not from an attempt to simplify the approval process as some media reports suggest, but from an effort to refine the spin-off scheme. It is based on this comprehensive understanding. First of all, we aim to confirm our shareholders’ opinions at this extraordinary shareholders meeting and thus the resolution is not legally binding. We plan to get a legally binding resolution at the annual shareholders’ meeting to be convened in 2023. Based on this, we decided to make the company’s proposed Item 1 and Item 4 ordinary shareholder resolution. There are two main reasons. First, we wish to respect the wishes of the majority of our shareholders at the meeting. If we were to seek an extraordinary resolution and more than half, but less than two-thirds approve, this raises the concern that we would be respecting the wishes of the opposing minority and more than the supporting majority.

As we aim to conform to the collective opinion of our shareholders to the extent possible, we decided to make this item a matter for ordinary shareholder resolution. In addition, we expect this strategic organization to be certified as a business reorganization plan pursuant to the Act on strengthening industrial competitiveness, which allows us to execute the plan based solely on a resolution by the Board of Directors. Yet in order to respect the wish of the shareholders, we are scheduling a legally binding resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2023. In this case, based on applicable laws in Japan, I understand that the conditions, for resolution is an ordinary resolution, but the company has not yet made a decision. We firmly believe that this strategic reorganization plan is a great opportunity for our technology and teamwork to pursue further growth and progress. Toshiba’s management and the Board thinks that this strategic organization plan is optimal. And we would like our shareholders to vote for this agenda and make a big push towards Toshiba’s future reform. We will continuously listen to all the stakeholders’ opinions and reflect them in our plan to the extent possible. Thank you for your attention.

Midori Hara

Next, Mr. Hirata will explain using the PowerPoint material FY 2021 third quarter consolidated business results.

Masayoshi Hirata

I would like to explain about the fiscal year 2021 third quarter consolidated business results. Please refer to Page 3. There are three main points. The first point is that overall there is a recovery trend from COVID-19 and the Q3 year-to-date net sales increased in all business segments year-on-year and operating income increased mainly in semiconductor business and energy business. I will explain about the numbers later on. The second point is free cash flow and amount of orders received. Free cash flow improved year-on-year, mainly due to an improvement in EBITDA. And the amount of orders received is also steadily increasing. The third point is the full year performance forecast. As informed on February 7, due to the further physical impact of soaring material costs and logistics costs as well as semiconductor shortage, we made a downward revision to our net sales guidance by ¥10 billion and operating income guidance by ¥15 billion. I will explain in detail later on, but impact on Industrial Systems business and Building Solutions business is increasing.

Please turn to Page 6. These are the income and loss items. As I just mentioned, net sales in year-to-date – net sales from – in the third quarter of 2021 is ¥2.3551 trillion, a year-on-year increase of ¥255.6 billion, a 12%. And this includes positive impact from depreciation of the Japanese yen which led to an increase in net sales of ¥60.4 billion. Operating income is ¥87.6 billion due to earnings growth and positive impact from yen depreciation. This is a year-on-year increase of ¥63.6 billion. Including equity earnings from Kioxia, non-operating income is positive ¥64.5 billion. Consequently, income before income taxes is ¥152.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of ¥78.8 billion. As a result, net income, excluding tax expense, etcetera, is ¥114.9 billion, an increase of ¥71.3 billion from the same period last year.

Page 7 shows the overview of operating income improvement compared with the same period last year. At the very left is the fiscal year 2020 Q3 cumulative operating income of ¥24 billion and if we do not factor in the restructuring cost of device and retail businesses of ¥12.3 billion incurred in the same period last year, operating income was approximately ¥36 billion. From this number, mainly because of recovery from COVID-19, there has been an increase in earnings of ¥50 billion. Consequently, as written on the right hand side, the Q3 year-to-date operating income this fiscal year is ¥87.6 billion. I mentioned at the outset that the impact of soaring material costs and logistics costs as well as semiconductor shortage still continues and is increasing. Therefore, as written on this slide, semiconductor shortage led to a decrease in sales, causing a decline in profit of approximately ¥10 billion. And soaring material costs and logistics costs has included an increasing cost, pushing down profit by approximately ¥26 billion. In total, factors with a negative impact on profit, is ¥36 billion according to our analysis.

Page 8 is the breakdown of non-operating income. Q3 year-to-date non-operating income is ¥64.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of ¥15.2 billion. Equity and earnings of affiliates improved significantly by ¥42.8 billion, which mainly consists of increase in equity earnings from Kioxia of ¥40.3 billion.

Page 9 shows free cash flow. Cash flow from operating activities because of collection of account receivables in the end of last fiscal year and other factors is favorable, a positive ¥165.2 billion. Regarding cash flow from investing activity, since we steadily invested towards future growth, it is negative ¥81.2 billion, which has a total of positive ¥84 billion. At the bottom of the slide is equity attributable to shareholders of the company. Mainly because of our share repurchase of ¥400 billion and dividend payment of ¥99 billion, there is a total decline of ¥200 billion to ¥1.98 trillion. Shareholders’ equity ratio is 31%. Due to the same reasons, net interest-bearing debt was ¥110.8 billion. Slide 10 is the detailed items. Please refer to that later.

On Slide 11 and onwards, I would like to explain on the segment results. Now, Page 12 is the consolidated business results by segments and the detail is described on the next page onwards. So, this is the results breakdown for Energy Systems & Solutions, net sales was ¥361.5 billion, up ¥58 billion year-over-year. Operating income was ¥8.1 billion, up ¥14.3 billion improvement year-over-year. As you can see, Power Generation Systems, Transmission and Distribution System, and all improved net sales and operating income.

Please refer to Page 14. Upper chart, as for the Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, net sales was ¥416.6 billion operating income was ¥6.9 billion. As for the net sales, Public Infrastructure was up, but Railway and Industrial Systems was down due to a large impact from COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages. The result, net sales for the whole segment was mostly flat. Next is operating income due to the higher material costs and restructuring costs for Industrial Systems. And due to the cost increase for overseas projects in the railway, operating income for the segment year-to-date third quarter was down by ¥3.6 billion.

Lower on the Slide 14 is Building Solutions, net sales was ¥434.5 billion, operating income was ¥17.9 billion, net sales was up ¥42.7 billion, driven by a recovery in air conditioners and elevators. There were some positive factors on operating income such as increased revenue and foreign exchange rate yet due to higher material cost and transportation cost as well as shortages of semiconductors and others, operating income was mostly flat year-over-year.

Slide 15 is the results breakdown of Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions. Net sales was ¥659.8 billion, up ¥143 billion year-over-year and operating income was ¥55.8 billion, up ¥48.5 billion year-on-year. Both semiconductors and HDD, mostly due to a recovery from COVID impact, increased the sales and also income increased due to the top line growth as well as weaker yen and effects from restructuring.

Upper half of Slide 16 is Retail & Printing Digital Solutions. Net sales, was ¥334.6 billion. Operating income was ¥8.3 billion, recovered from the operating loss of last year. This is also due to a recovery from COVID pandemic. Besides, the positive impact from restructuring implemented in the last fiscal year, both retail business and printing business, we are marking an increase in net sales and operating income. Lower half of the Slide 16 is Digital Solutions. Mostly due to an increase in sales from system projects for government net sales was ¥156.1 billion, up ¥4.8 billion. Operating income was ¥13.2 billion, up ¥4.1 billion.

Slide 17 summarizes orders received and order backlog over the last 3 years. From left is orders received. Orders performed well, marking an increase of 11% year-over-year during the 9 months this year. This is due to the orders of large projects in Energy Systems in FY ‘21 as was seen in FY ‘19. The right hand side is the order backlog. Order backlog for year-to-date in the third quarter increased steadily, up 3% during the same period of the last year.

Page 19 explains the equity earnings from Kioxia. On top left, you can see the quarterly track record of equity earnings and losses and we recorded ¥19 billion in the third quarter this fiscal year. The market trend is shown on the right for your reference.

From Page 20, I would like to describe our FY 2021 forecast. Please turn to Page 21. Although we announced the numbers on the February 7, I would like to provide some explanation on the details today. We are projecting net sales of ¥3.34 trillion, lower by ¥10 billion and operating income of ¥155 billion, lower by ¥15 billion vis-à-vis the previously announced forecast. I will explain the details in the subsequent pages.

Although operating income is projected to come in lower, we are expecting non-operating income to improve by ¥40 billion due to recording income on sale of assets, foreign exchange gain as well as equity earnings from Kioxia in the third quarter. Consequently, we are forecasting ¥150 billion for net income. Free cash flow, shown at the bottom is expected to reach ¥60 billion, with some ¥20 billion improvement coming from increases in advanced payments, amongst other reasons. As for the exchange rate at the end of the period, we are assuming ¥110 to $1, with the expectation that the yen will weaken by ¥5 in reflection of the current level.

Page 22 gives the forecast by segment for fiscal 2021. Please look at the far right column showing the changes from the previous announcement. Energy Systems is expected to achieve improvements in both net sales and operating income, mainly within the Thermal & Hydropower Systems operations in the power generation systems business. Regarding Infrastructure Systems, despite steady performance from public infrastructure, net sales and operating income are both expected to be lower for Railways and Industrial Systems due to reduced factory utilization caused by COVID-19 and shortage of semiconductors, etcetera, Accordingly, we are projecting net sales to be lower by ¥30 billion and operating income by ¥8 billion for the segment vis-à-vis previous announcement.

As for Building Solutions, we have adjusted down our operating income forecast by ¥5 billion compared to the previous announcement due to worsening of impact from past shortage and higher material prices in both elevator and escalator and in lighting. As for device and storage, we are projecting for net sales to be lower by ¥10 billion and operating income by ¥2 billion due to sluggish performance of HDD. Regarding Digital Solutions, we are projecting for ¥2 billion higher operating income, reflecting progress in our plan. As a result of all this, we have adjusted down our net sales and operating income forecast by ¥10 billion and ¥15 billion respectively.

Page 23 explains the improvement in operating income from the actual in fiscal 2020 to the forecast in fiscal 2021. On the left is the operating income of ¥104.4 billion in fiscal 2020. However, the amount becomes approximately ¥120 billion when you add back the cost of restructuring executed in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, we are recording ¥13 billion of fixed cost for growth and ¥10 billion of restructuring costs to streamline overseas sites, etcetera, as shown in the right. Despite this, we are still projecting to achieve ¥155.5 billion for the fiscal year due to some ¥60 billion improvement in sales, mainly due to recovery from the COVID impact.

As noted in the rectangular boxes, we are expecting a total negative impact of around ¥60 billion for the fiscal year, made up of ¥20 billion due to the semiconductor shortage and ¥39 billion due to solid material and logistics costs. Our assumption is that the negative impact from these factors, have worsened by around ¥16 billion in comparison to our November forecast. We have added some slides to explain the breakdown of fiscal 2021 forecast by segment from Pages 26 in the appendix section, for your reference.

This concludes my explanation on the fiscal 2021 third quarter consolidated business results. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Midori Hara

This concludes our presentation. We’d now like to start the Q&A session, although it is a bit earlier than the scheduled starting time. In addition to Mr. Tsunakawa and Mr. Hirata, we also have Executive Officer responsible for Legal Affairs, representative Executive Officer and Corporate Executive Vice President, Naoya Sakurai. We would now like to spend about 30 minutes to accept questions from media representatives. [Operator Instructions] Thank you for your cooperation. First of all, [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for this opportunity. May I read your question? Yes, I can hear you. I have two questions. First question is that now the – in regard to the stakeholder approval by third-thirds, it is not just an AGM. However, the AGM to be organized in June 2023, that company will avoid the proposal to be approved at two-thirds. And avoidance of two-thirds seems to be drawing some criticism, not just in Japan, but from overseas as well. And are you – do you think that you are able to win the support from the shareholders simply with the – a simple majority of the approval? And also, in regard to the application of the act of strengthening industrial competitiveness of the government to approve that type of policies for promoting the policies and what were the great good for other countries to approve of this plan?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

This is Tsunakawa speaking. This time around, the company is proposing two-thirds of approval. As I described earlier, for this type – for this time, the approval will not be having the binding power. And therefore, we are seeking an ordinary resolution of simple majority. And also, next year, once we decided on the detail about the AGM, then we would like to organize the AGM in June and we will ask the approval from the shareholders and nothing has been decided on the June 23 AGM. However, yet the company is thinking of applying for the act of strengthening industrial competitiveness, and we believe that approval could be granted by the Board of Directors and legally speaking, that is sufficient. And yet, the company decided to ask for the opinion from the shareholders and because of this reason, we will put this agenda to the AGM approval in ‘23.

Now, in regard to the preference, Koshidaka Holdings is the only preference before in regard to this type of reorganization. And in that preference, they also explore the simple majority and proceeded with the procedures afterwards. And therefore, according to the laws and regulations in Japan, this particular strategic reorganization can be approved at the simple majority at the AGM. However, the company has not decided anything in regard to AGM of FY ‘23. And there are specific reasons under the act of strengthening of industrial competitiveness. In fact, it is not the change of our resolution method, it is regarding the financial structure of the company as well as tax scheme and there are great benefits to the company if you apply for this act. And that’s why the company is thinking of applying for this particular act. And of course, this is quite a large-scale spin-off. And with the certification by the Japanese company – Japanese government and with that, we believe that there will be a great confidence in this transaction. We are not pursuing a peculiar path. In fact, for example, the relaxed terms and conditions for the loans as well as the tax benefits from this type of transactions. And therefore, we would like to seek following the regulation under the act of strengthening industrial competitiveness. Thank you. Did I answer your question? Thank you very much for your comment.

Midori Hara

Next question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Yao from [indiscernible]. Can you hear me?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. The first question, I understand that the company has come up with the company proposal at the AGM. Do you expect to receive support? You’ve announced the increase in the returns in February? But it doesn’t seem that the share price has increased, but the share price now, as well as the dialogue with the shareholders. You have decided to go for a simple majority. But what do you think of the term in regards to receiving support?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

We have only provided that explanation recently, and so we would like to give a thorough explanation to investors going forward from here. In regards to the share price and in April last year, we have received a letter from CBC with a suggestion of privatization that had risen the share price significantly. But in regards to our share price, it’s somewhat complex as to what causes the share price to fluctuate. So I’m not fully tuned to the reasons, but from our position, we intend to give fair explanation and make an effort to receive more than a majority, to have 50% support. From the company’s perspective and you feel that this is optimal way to increase the corporate value and you feel that you’re able to receive approval, I feel that this is the best initiative to increase corporate value. We are confident on this, and so we want to proceed with this. And on that basis, I want to hear the intent of the investors and also, understand the direction. The second question, the background to the decision-making now, in February this year, you’ve heard decided to sell the air conditioning subsidiaries. And you have also indicated that you wanted to divest elevated and escalate our business. And we’re going to focus on the simple majority for the approval or background to this decision-making.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that because you have received requests from the shareholders under you’re responding to that or are you going to make money by selling a business? I just wanted to understand the reason and background to the decision.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

In regards to the non-core business decision thereof and also, the shareholder return, these are of a completely different dimensions. In regards to non-core business, the decision thereof, and after July for us to make the decision on mid-term management plan, we have been discussing within the company. And in September timing, the course of direction was more or less determined. And the course of direction was more or less determined by that point in time, but in November, strategic reorganization when we made announcement about the spin-off, at that point in time, the official decision has not been made by the Board as yet. But as for direction, this was already confirmed. And when we made the announcement in November, I referred to this, but the spin-off plan. And because we made the announcement, it wasn’t the case that transformation was complete. And I said that, that was the start of the transformation, and we are working on the portfolio reorganization. And not waiting for the completion of the spin-off, I said that we will work on that.

Unidentified Analyst

In other words, the distributed over amount of returns, how much would that be?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

So separate from the amount of returns, the portfolio reorganization was to be looked at, we said that we are going to invest in areas where we can grow. And the course of direction was already determined in that regard at that point in time. Now, as a result of the spin-off, the excess capital beyond the appropriate level of our capital will be a return, and that is a completely different dimension to that.

Unidentified Analyst

And is that because there was a request from the shareholders? Could you respond to that point?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

The business portfolio, it is not related to the request from the shareholders in terms of distributable from the past. We’ve been saying that the level in excess of appropriate level of capital will be returned. This is part of the next plan. And so in the first half of the year we have paid ¥150 billion of returns. And on this occasion, we have put together the plan. And when we look at the balance sheet, the capital in excess of the appropriate level was assumed. And so we said that we’re going to return that. And we’ve announced a number of ¥300 billion over the next 2 years. And in this regard, this is no different from the returns policy that we had from the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I understood.

Midori Hara

Thank you very much. Next, [indiscernible], please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Mai from NHK. Can you hear me?

Midori Hara

Yes, we can hear you. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I also have two questions. First – the first question may overlap with the previous question. Last week, you announced the two-way set of plan and 1 week has passed since this announcement. And probably, you have received various opinions from various people, at the moment, shareholders as well as employees. What kind of voices are reaching you, Mr. Tsunakawa, at the moment, from these people?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Shareholders, we are talking individually. The outcome of one-on-one communication that we do not disclose, please understand. Within the company as well, we explained in detail and thoroughly, particularly Device Co. and Infrastructure Service Co., they are going to be positioned as core businesses, and we want them to be as vigorous as possible, and we want to keep up their efforts.

Unidentified Analyst

By the way, opinions of the shareholders. I understand that you cannot disclose details, but do they have a forward-looking reaction at – was the announcement? Or are they asking for further improvement? General new ones, you want to understand.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Various opinions have been raised. So we would like to listen sincerely to these various opinions and what we are able to improve, we would like to make efforts to improve. That is our stance.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And my second question is proposal from 3D. In particular, the first proposal or request to amend the Articles of Incorporation – two-way split, even under the two-ways split in terms of strategic reorganization, this proposal may still be effective. And when this is submitted to next month’s EGM, if two-thirds votes cannot be obtained for this request for this proposal, in proceeding with the plan, would this be an impediment?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

pursuing proposal from 3D, just 30 minutes before, we made our disclosure and people from the media represents if you may not have been able to read everything, but there is a lot of information in the timely disclosure. A position, opinion that we disclosed and our agenda item number two and the shareholders first proposal. If you have information or our disclosure material with you on Page 10, that’s a statement. In other words, reorganization. The fact that there is going to be an organization has to be included in the company’s articles of incorporation. That is the proposal, and the company has opposed to their proposal, and we have written three reasons to oppose and legally binding resolution is to take place on this point at a later date. Therefore, the company thinks that it is not necessary to have this included in the articles of incorporation. That’s the first reason.

And the second reason is this is a special or unique proposal, and this opposed by the shareholders, does not suit the nature of the articles of incorporation. The articles of incorporation, stipulates basic facts to manage the company. But as if it is by the shareholders is about strategic reorganization and such matters that do not suit the intrinsic nature of the articles of incorporation of the company. Because of this reason, we think that this kind of request is beyond a request for normal amendment. And the third logic is that it is a very unusual proposal. The shareholder has made this proposal, but the proposing shareholders themselves is opposed to this proposal. Therefore, we doubt whether it is a constructive request to amend our company’s other articles of incorporation. Therefore, please reach our opinion concerning the EGM, our disclosure material for details.

Unidentified Analyst

Then conversely, the major shareholder asking, originally, for two-thirds approval is now satisfied with the majority vote? Is that the correct understanding?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Did you ask about our company? There were two proposals by 3D. And the first proposal is to include strategic reorganization into the company’s Article of Incorporation. And there is another third agenda item for the EGM. That is to consider various options, including privatization. And if you’re referring to that proposal with regards to this point as well, please read from Page 11 onwards of our opinion. From a strategic point of view, we believe that the proposal that we announced is the best one and optimum one. And we are not saying that we are excluding various options, very strategic options. This is a corporate management matter and these kinds of matters, I think, should be left up to the management of the company. And these are the main reasons why we are opposing. I referred to the third agenda item of EGM. If there is a modified proposal presented to us concerning privatization and other options, we are prepared to consider. But at this point in time, we have limited management resources and we are in a stage to embark on spin-off and actually executing what is proposed, is it most effective for our company. And it also says that all information about considerations made within the company should be disclosed to investors. But that is a matter of confidentiality. Disclosing all of this confidential information may end up impairing the company’s value. And these are the reasons why we have opposed to this third agenda item, and we would like to go with the majority vote for this proposal. We need two-third vote or more to including the articles of incorporation. So even if this proposal is rejected, this does not mean that our company’s proposal for strategic reorganization will be rejected. We would like to explain, thoroughly, about our reorganization plan. And with more than a majority of 50% of the shareholders approving AB the – that we will gain the support of the shareholders. And just because we will not be able to obtain two-thirds sporting vote, it does not mean that we cannot proceed with our spin-off. This is a very complicated matter. I hope I’ve been able to scan the situation well.

Unidentified Analyst

So even if you are going for a majority vote, do you think there is not a possibility of the shareholders criticizing again?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

We think so. And if there is a specific and bona fide proposal for other options we are prepared to consider. These were the points I wanted to mention. Thank you very much.

Midori Hara

Thank you very much. Now, toward end Mr. Tsunakawa mentioned that put against the second proposal, that doesn’t mean that it is not complete with the proposal number one. It is described on Page 11 of the document released today, Toshiba to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 24.

Next question is from Toyo Keizai, Takahashi-san, please.

Hiroshi Takahashi

Hello, can you hear me? Thank you. This is Takahashi of Toyo Keizai. And I’d like to add on to the previous question. And just to clarify, among the three proposals, the second proposal is only requiring the two-third of voting. And for the number one and number three, it is just a simple majority as I understand. And based on that premise, then if the proposal one is rejected, then what would happen?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Now, if the shareholders says no to the two-ways split. And though this is not legally binding forces and therefore, depending upon the management’s decision, the company may pursue and go ahead with that plan.

Hiroshi Takahashi

What is your stance?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Our stance is to sincerely listen to the opinions of the shareholders, and therefore, the spin-off plan and their contents could be revised or we could choose a completely different option. And we’d like to discuss after such decisions be granted, seriously.

Hiroshi Takahashi

So different options, what you mean is that, for example, inclusive of privatization?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes. That included as well all available options will be reviewed once again, in my opinion.

Hiroshi Takahashi

Thank you very much. Next question is that earlier, you mentioned as your explanation be air conditioners and also, building businesses, the selling of such business was indicated at the early decision – early timing. However, at the time of November, there were no decisions. And at this point in time, when you review the separation of the company into Infrastructure Service Co. and Device Co., are you planning to further sell businesses to form such two group of companies?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

At this point in time, we are not sure about the future. However, at this point in time, I believe that we were able to make a clear classification of focus versus non focus. And therefore, we have no further sales plan.

Hiroshi Takahashi

So there is no tentative one – pending one as you did in the presentation back in November.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Correct.

Hiroshi Takahashi

Thank you very much.

Midori Hara

Next Asahi Shimbun, Uchiyama-san, please.

Yu Uchiyama

This is Uchiyama from Asahi, the newspaper. Can you hear me?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes.

Yu Uchiyama

I would like to ask about the governance. And Tsunakawa-san, can you explain about the development structure, and that is continuously considered by the Nomination Committee, but by the end of March, and the Chair of the Board as well as the audit committee to be supplemented. In other words, you are going to, just like outside directors and ask for shareholder approval at the March. But you only have a proposal one from the company. And so at the EGM in March, you don’t intend to raise the proposal in regards to selection of directors. That’s the first point. And also, together with that – and the delays at Toshiba over the last year, various things have changed. And the shedding in value, and so a lot many people are willing to take on that position, but Tsunakawa-san yourself, with the Nomination Committee and the directors, what type of communication are you engaging? Why is the selection process being delayed? Could you explain what type of communication you’re engaged in? Also, Tsunakawa-san you the provisional, but you’ve been in this position for a year. And by this provisional, the structure, becoming more prolonged, do you feel that this is not going to lead to issues in terms of governance? Or do you feel that there are impact there? And if you could share with us your thoughts in regards to that impact.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

No. Nomination Committee is currently studying this. As they have indicated, in regards to the board structure, we do not have a proposal at EGM in March. So we expect that to be proposed in June for the AGM. And the reason why there is a delay here – spin-off, the new shape, new company structure has been determined. So spin-off, the new structure is taking into consideration to identify the management with the right expert knowledge. And we also are considering external hires as well. That’s the reason it’s taking some time. As for my position, the same response, Nomination Committee is responsible for making that decision. And so until the – my successor is selected, I want to continue to serve my role at the best of my ability.

Yu Uchiyama

Just I want to confirm, you have adjusted, you said improved from three-ways split two-way split. And you said you’re going to continue to make improvement. So the management plan and the split or whatever, every time that those changes are made, do you have to go through changing the set process for selecting the directors? And Tsunakawa-san, your position in regards to your responsibility as CEO, you said that you’ve lifted part to the Nomination Committee, but yourself, do you – are you thinking of stepping down at certain point in time?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Well, in regards to my position, I’ve left it entirely up to the Nomination Committee, so there is nothing more to say on that point. In regards to the three-way split or two-way split. Now whether it be with a three-way split or two-way split, our core business. One is the Energy Service and Infrastructure and also, the semiconductor. The intent to grow the core business, this has not changed at all, the three-way or two-way split, but – and so the Nomination Committee is looking at these three core operations, what type of structure is needed to enable them to grow. So the same type of mindset is still adopted.

Yu Uchiyama

So I want to just confirm, in your first explanation, because there was a split plan, there was a delay in the selection of the directors. But you’re not saying that. And so infrastructure or the core operation, you’re selecting people with the expects knowledge. And you’re just saying that the process for selecting these people has been delayed?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes. And we also are looking outside the company so that we are able to do a broad range search, and that is leading to extended time.

Yu Uchiyama

Understood. Thank you very much.

Midori Hara

Thank you very much. There are two people raising their hands. [indiscernible] please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] from TV Tokyo. Can you hear me?

Midori Hara

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question to President Tsunakawa. Once again, not two-thirds, but you have decided to go for a majority vote. So what is the aim of it? The condition you mentioned that you end up emphasizing too much the intents of the majority shareholders too much if you go for a two-thirds vote. Could you please elaborate on this point? If you purely wish to confirm the intent of the shareholders, it seems as though it’s better for you to go for a two-thirds vote. Is it because you are not confident or what other reasons are there?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Basically, as I mentioned before, this resolution is not a legally binding resolution. And a legally binding resolution will take place in the annual general shareholders meeting to be held in 2023. If 60% of the shareholders’ vote in favor, if it’s a two-thirds vote, it means that the proposal will not be passed, which means that the 60% of the shareholders who voted in favor, their intent will not become effective. That is what I wanted to say.

Unidentified Analyst

Another point, if I may. And you mentioned before that you explained thoroughly and in detail to the employees, the non-core businesses, the employees of subsidiaries working. The employees of – the employees working for subsidiaries positioned as the non-core businesses, how are they responding? That will be the elevator business, lighting business as well as air conditioning business. These are very important businesses for society.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

And a new partner who can invest into this business and to support future growth. That is the kind of partner we would like to find. And that option, we think is better for the growth of this business in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

For – you have explained about this already to the employees?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes. Through executives, explanation has already taken place.

Unidentified Analyst

And what other voices are you hearing from the employees of such businesses?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

There are various voices coming up. That’s how we interpret the situation. There are various voices.

Unidentified Analyst

Specifically, what kind of opinions?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

I would like to refrain from disclosing in detail.

Unidentified Analyst

Roughly speaking, are they, in general, satisfied? Are they convinced or are they dissatisfied, or are they asking for some improvement? I do not want to ask in detail, but what is the general tendency?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

There are various voices coming up. Please understand the situation this way.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Midori Hara

Thank you. With this, we would like to close the session for the media – members of the media. Next, I would like to have half an hour to take questions from institutional investors and the analysts. And those who are registered on the telephone conference system can raise questions. And the first is the Japanese channel, followed by the English channel. [Operator Instructions] First, SMBC Nikko, Yoshizumi sen, please.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

This is Yoshizumi of SMBC Nikko. Thank you for this opportunity. Now, I would like to ask questions to Mr. Hirata. Two questions. First question is that in regard to Kioxia shares. And I believe that the relevant question was raised on IR Day. And for the collateral offset on the Kioxia shares, are there any elements or conditions so that Toshiba will be relieved from the obligations of collateral? For example, in the case of IPO, the collateral will be removed. And are there anything else, because that – it seems that there are barriers to trade transactions. And are there anything that you could remove the collateral from the Kioxia shares?

Masayoshi Hirata

Basically, as I have explained the other day, Kioxia is having some borrowings from the financial institutions. And for that launch, Toshiba needed to provide some collaterals and the contents of collateral is the Kioxia shares owned by Toshiba. So, the Kioxia and they are paying what they are seeking as an IPO. Therefore, once they do IPO and the scope of responsibility, will be transferred to the other shareholders. And with that, the collateral will be terminated. So, that is the context of the contract. Even – not in the case of IPO, if other shareholders could undertake the guarantee to the loan that Kioxia has and then Toshiba’s obligation will be removed.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

That is all. Thank you very much. I understood quite well. And the second question is regarding the business performance. Now, you have downgraded the forecast the last week. So, we thought that your business performance is very weak. However, the performance of the third question – third quarter was quite robust. And yet, you have a weaker fourth quarter forecast. Now, how you incorporate the risk factors? It is a bit risk factors. However, when we look at the business segment, it seems that there is no strong downside or the risks projected for the business. However, for eliminations and others, seems to be very negative. So are you incorporating risk in the businesses? And in the case that there are some risks being materialized, are you going to allocate the risk to each business units? And what is the probability of expression of risk in the fourth quarter? How much of them could realize if you have any read on that? Be appreciated.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Thank you very much for your question. Basically, in each business unit, we only have slightly less than two months to go towards the end of this fiscal year. And therefore, some business have a very good visibility in regard to their business. And therefore, we have a very thorough forecast among us, some businesses that may require the further stretch or the push in achieving this target. And then they are doing some cost reduction efforts or the more sales outlets or they are preparing such forecast. And on the other hand, some business units are that – there are some unforeseeable risks that may be in the business and such business – each business segment is forecasting such risks. And in others and – in particular, from the subsidiary side, there are some risks that is not undertaken by our side. If you look at Page 22 and the full year forecast, there is a number compared to the previous forecast, and there is a ¥5 billion worsening of the number towards the far right, versus previous forecast announced on November draft. We have explained this by thoroughly last week. However, in the fourth quarter of 2021 pertaining to the spin-off consultation expenses have been happening. And we started to first see some consultation expense to happen. And with that, we have incorporated some cost worsening at this juncture.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

Thank you. Now, in the fourth quarter, the ¥25 billion negative impact that you are forecasting in the form of expenses. So, do you think that ¥25 billion cost will incur? So, I am referring to the others and eliminations cost, and this is about ¥20 billion or so. I think that cost is not realistic.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

No, that is not the case. Well, the versus forecast – versus previous forecast towards the right-hand side, you see others and eliminations. There is a worsening of ¥5 billion. And cost increases just within this range of cost in regard to the spin-off.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

I understand. In regard to year-over-year, fourth quarter is to reduce ¥20 billion in sales. What does it mean?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

And on that part, on the 7th of February, Mr. Hatazawa explained in their presentation. And Mr. Sato also presented on this topic. There are some research and development expenses for the future as well as some CapEx made for production. There are some expenditure happened on the side of the headquarters. Particularly, Toshiba had not replaced the system for a very long time. And in regard to the upgrading and renewing of the systems that are significant certain amount of expenses is incurring. And there will be the fourth quarter that some system will be accepted and received. And also, as is explained, the land of [indiscernible] partly, the land was already sold. However, part of the land is still remaining. And for the foil contamination of the piece of land, there might be some increase in costs – increased costs that could increase as well. And many companies are actually handing this type of models. Now, for example, PCB need to be handled in the foil, going forward, and we need to accelerate the type of issues going forward. And there might be some possibility that the fourth quarter, we may have to incur some of the costs and that was projected into our updated forecast.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

Thank you very much. Understood well. Thank you.

Midori Hara

Thank you. Next question is from Ezawa sen from Citigroup Securities.

Kota Ezawa

Ezawa, I am from Citigroup Securities. I have one last question. And that is related to the previous person’s question. On Page 23 of the earnings result, the presentation for the fourth quarter or the full year, you have the waterfall chart. One, and it is related to the previous question is for the elimination, this is minus ¥25 billion. So, consultation fee or there are some contamination related and R&D expenditures and CapEx. And so those together leads to the fourth quarter other than elimination. Can those be the reason to explain that? And are you looking at some risk buffer? I want for you to confirm that. And on Page 23, and improvement in earnings power and the fixed cost for growth in the fourth quarter, more than ¥10 billion negative that’s what that says. That’s for the detail, a significant decrease vis-à-vis the third quarter. You do give some explanation in the common box above, but if you could give a supplementary comment, please?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Thank you for your question. First of all, of the others adjustment, your question was asking whether we are looking at a risk. Now, the forecast on this occasion, as I have explained before, – and based on my – the sense for other adjustments and some risk of the division company, it’s really a little bit. That has not been looked at as part of others and cost for others. And overall, we have to make a downward adjustment. And so for others, and that is related to the corporate division. So R&D expenditure there, we are really going to spend that. And we scrutinized that quite thoroughly and came to this number. And for the fourth quarter, in regards to the improvement in our earning power, and this will end up being negative. Now, in this regard, and inclusive of the division companies and because we are looking at various intent items, and so in the fourth quarter, there were positives and there were also negatives in the fourth quarter. And we need to ascertain each on a per project basis to come up with the expected numbers, and that has been included in our forecast. That completes my response.

Kota Ezawa

Well, and in the fourth quarter, there was going to be negative impact from decrease in ASP. Is it because of the difference in mix on the project? That’s the reason it’s going to be negative ¥9.2 billion in the fourth quarter? Is this the appropriate forecast? And also, minus ¥12.7 billion regarding fixed cost for growth and the depreciation and R&D expenditure. Can you use these factors as a reason to make up that number?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

In regards to ¥12.7 billion that you have referred to, you are right, R&D expenditure accounts for the large portion of that. And in regards to the ASP coming down, particularly in related to TDSC, there is a decrease in the average selling price, and we expect acceleration of that in the fourth quarter. And I have also explained, in regards to the intent, there are some where the mix is not that good, and we have regarded this as a decrease in ASP. So, it’s those that account for that.

Kota Ezawa

Thank you very much.

Midori Hara

Thank you very much. Next, UBS Securities, Yasui sen. Please go ahead.

Kenji Yasui

This is Yasui from UBS Securities. Can you hear me?

Midori Hara

Yes, we can hear you.

Kenji Yasui

Thank you very much. I have a question to President Tsunakawa. I have two questions to President Tsunakawa and one question to Mr. Hirata. And the two questions to President Tsunakawa. First, you announced a two-way split. It was a significant change, but the share price does not respond so much, unfortunately. Did you make this change based on the – it seems as though you made this change based on the dialogue with the shareholders, but the share price did not respond so much. What is the opinion of – what is the current opinion of shareholders? And maybe, there is a difference between the opinion of shareholders as well as investors who are not shareholders at the moment. If you have the same understanding, please elaborate. And my second point is existing shareholders continue to hold Toshiba shares because they think the specials will rise. And it seems as though the option of privatization no longer exists. And as 3D mentions in their proposal, what was the price indicated when there was a privatization proposal? You have to disclose this information. Otherwise, it’s difficult to judge whether really, the two-way split plan is better than the privatization option. I am sorry to take up this topic once again, but I would like you to kindly respond to this question. And my question to Mr. Hirata is you are planning an increase in free cash flow. What is the reason behind this? ¥150 billion net income this time and – this is not factoring in Kioxia, but ¥150 billion net income. For this level of free cash flow of ¥60 billion, is that normal? These are the three questions I have. Thank you very much.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

About your first point, we changed from a three-way split to a two-way split. We made this change or we made an improvement in our plan from three-way split to a two-way plan. Intrinsically, essentially, infrastructure business and semiconductor business, these two core businesses, we wanted to unlock the value of these two businesses. We want to definite management operation of these businesses to management with a lot of expertise. And this basic stance remains unchanged. However, as I mentioned in my presentation on Page 4, there are various benefits, and that’s another reason why we changed it to a two-way split. And I do not know why the share price is responding this way, frankly speaking. Last year, CVC proposed privatization and that suddenly pushed up the share price significantly, but share price movement involves various complicated factors, investors who hold Toshiba shares and investors who do not hold Toshiba shares. Currently, we are focusing on a dialogue with investors who hold Toshiba shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, on the same day as when we made the announcement last week and day after we mainly held a group sessions with investors already holding Toshiba shares. And concerning privatization, the SRC, Strategic Review Committee consisting of five outside Directors, this committee communicated with many shareholders and investors. And there was the first round, second round, three rounds – there were three rounds of discussions with investment plans as well. And including price, various terms and conditions were discussed. As a result, we reached the conclusion that compared with the privatization, reorganization through a two-way split is the optimum solution. That is the conclusion reached by the Board of Directors. There is no further information that I can disclose to you.

Kenji Yasui

I understand, I take note of your opinion. That point is not clear, and maybe, that is why there is this current reaction. We would like to sincerely take note of your opinion. That’s all I had to say. Thank you.

Masayoshi Hirata

This is Hirata and I would like to respond about your question about free cash flow. First of all, equity earnings from Kioxia, if that is included, and there is no impact of equity earnings from Kioxia on free cash flow. This is not – it’s just added on to a P&L and there was no impact on the cash. In that sense, ¥150 billion is our current net income and the Kioxia-related equity earnings is about ¥40 billion.

Kenji Yasui

So, ¥100 billion net income and the free cash flow of ¥60 billion?

Masayoshi Hirata

As we have been saying from before, from FY 2021, we are strengthening and placing more focus on capital investments. So, we do want a net income level to remain, but we are now in a time of increasing investment, and that is why we have this situation. This concludes my response. Thank you very much.

Kenji Yasui

I have a follow-up question to Mr. Tsunakawa about your first response. There are current shareholders and there are investors who are not shareholders. Between the two, is there a significant difference in opinion? Please allow me to confirm that point. And the second point is you cannot disclose the proposed privatization price, I want to come to that point once again.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

About your first point, we do not understand that there is a significant difference in opinion between the two types of investors. And about your second point, we understand that no specific price came up. Thank you.

Kenji Yasui

Thank you very much.

Midori Hara

Now, we would like to undertake questions from the English channel. [Operator Instructions] There seems to be no questions from the English channel. So, we will get back to the Japanese channel. And we would like to ask questions from the Japanese channel. [Operator Instructions] It seems that there is no further questions from the Japanese channel. So, it’s a bit early, however, we would like to close today’s session. Thank you all very much for your participation today. Those of you, who are joining via conference call, please make sure that you hang up the phone. Thank you.