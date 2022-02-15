anton5146/E+ via Getty Images

Redball Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) is a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] that has agreed to take ticketing solutions company SeatGeek public. The deal is to acquire the firm with a pro-forma enterprise value of $1.35 billion, or approximately 4x their estimated 2022 revenue. It isn't really possible to use traditional earnings or EBITDA multiples, because SeatGeek has negative EBITDA. The other confounding factor is that live events has been a pretty tough business for the last couple of years as a result of the pandemic, so even a business that had been growing quickly experienced a significant drop in revenue.

SPAC Characteristics

All that said, I think the backbone of an investment here is actually not so much the upside from the deal but the lack of downside that comes from the option to redeem the shares for the trust value. The most recent amendment to their S-4 filed with the SEC notes that they expect to close the deal in Q1 of 2022. That would be consistent with the length of time SPAC deals generally take to close, as the deal was announced in October of 2021.

RBAC shares closed Feb 14th (the day I wrote this) at $9.91. A purchase at that price with a planned redemption price of $10.00 leads to a return of 0.9% prior to commissions, or a pre-commission IRR of 7.6% assuming the deal closes on the very last day of Q1. That isn't exciting but it is quite a strong IRR for a short term commitment of funds - and unlike many fixed income type opportunities it does outpace the current rate of inflation.

There are a few caveats to this. The biggest is that the deal is not guaranteed to go through. While I think the risks are relatively low, the largest risk to the deal closing (and thus the redemption being offered) is probably the minimum cash condition. In the linked S-4 they note that to meet the minimum cash condition (with the use of the backstop equity they've arranged) they would require approximately 16 MM shares to not redeem. Given the shares trade below the redemption value that is not a certainty. However, there are a few offsets to this risk as well. The biggest one is that the sellers could agree to modify the deal to a lower minimum cash condition. Their business is valuable, but it isn't obvious that they could get more elsewhere, and the combination of the backstop, PIPE, and some of the trust value would still leave them with a meaningful cash balance at a strong valuation for the existing equity. It is also possible that the sponsor will incentivize specific holders to not redeem. This is generally done by transferring a portion of the sponsor economics, or by providing a future buyback guarantee from the company, generally at a price higher than the trust value.

The final backstop to value here is that even if this specific deal doesn't close RBAC is getting nearer to its final deadline. The original documents for the SPAC require it to close a deal by August 17, 2022. Any extension to that deadline would come with the option for existing holders to redeem, so in a worst case scenario you can underwrite an investment here as being worth $10 by mid-August. That scenario would have an IRR much more comparable to other short term fixed income options (ie low), but is still a positive return, which isn't such a bad thing for a downside case.

I think this potential downside case is also largely offset by the potential for RBAC to catch a bid once the final proxy dates are announced. While I don't think it's terribly likely they become a meme stock here, it isn't impossible either, and SPACs just prior to deal close have been popular for investors piling in to out of the money options trying for a gamma squeeze. With RBAC options trading at very low implied volatility even for the near the money $10 strike prices, it is possible enthusiasm would take hold. I'm not underwriting that into my expected return here, as I have no way of predicting whether it will happen, but I mention it because there are very few fixed-income type investments with potential surprises to the upside.

Conclusion

RBAC shares are trading below their cash out value, and that value is likely to be realizable in a very short period of time. There is also a small chance the realization date could be as late as August, which I believe is offset by the potential that shares could trade above the trust value prior to close. The business itself seems like an obvious re-opening play, but is hard to value given the combination of no profits, rapid growth, and the pandemic. Therefore I plan to redeem my shares at the earliest possible opportunity unless there is a chance to sell them for more than $10 prior to that.