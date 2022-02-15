Shift From Boom To Bust Could Begin Soon

Feb. 15, 2022 4:06 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV10 Comments8 Likes
Steven Saville profile picture
Steven Saville
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • The latest leading economic data indicate that the US expansion is intact.
  • There are signs that the pace of economic activity will slow markedly during the first half of this year.
  • Money-supply trends warn that a boom-to-bust transition could begin as soon as the first half of this year.

American Politics and Policy - Money

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: Originally published at tsi-blog.com on January 31, 2022

The latest leading economic data indicate that the US expansion is intact. This is the case even though the following monthly chart reveals that in January-2022, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index (NOI), one of our favourite leading economic indicators, dropped to its lowest level since June-2020. The reason is that it’s normal for the rate of improvement — which is what the NOI is measuring — to decline while the economy remains in the expansion phase. That being said, there are signs that the pace of economic activity will slow markedly during the first half of this year.

Note that the NOI would have to drop below 55 to stop being a positive influence on the US stock market and below 48 to warn of a recession. We won’t be surprised if it drops below 55 within the next two months, but a decline to below 48 is probably at least 2-3 quarters away.

ISM New Orders

ISM New Orders (speculative-investor.com)

Regarding the pace of US economic growth, in our previous four “US Recession/Expansion Watch” monthly discussions, we wrote that we expected US economic activity to re-accelerate during the final months of 2021 and the early part of 2022 due to inventory building and millions of people returning to the workforce. That happened (for exactly the reasons expected*) and was confirmed by the preliminary estimate of annualised GDP growth coming in at 6.9% for Q4-2021. It was also confirmed by Real Gross Private Domestic Investment (RGPDI), a quarterly statistic that acts as a leading indicator of recession starts and a coincident indicator of recession ends. As illustrated below, RGPDI rose sharply to a new all-time high in the fourth quarter of this year.

Note that the vertical red lines on the following chart mark official recession start dates.

Real GDP Investment

Real GDP Investment (speculative-investor.com)

However, the financial markets don’t care what happened months ago; they care what’s going to happen over the months/quarters ahead and there is evidence that the GDP growth rates reported for the first two quarters of this year will be MUCH lower than the rate reported for the final quarter of last year. In fact, due to “inflation” remaining near its cycle peak while the pace of economic activity slows, the “real” GDP growth rate during the first quarter of this year could be close to zero.

The preponderance of evidence from leading economic indicators and confidence indicators points to the H1-2022 economic slowdown occurring within the context of an economic boom, although a pronounced slowdown within a boom and the early part of a boom-to-bust transition can be indistinguishable.

Money-supply trends warn that a boom-to-bust transition could begin as soon as the first half of this year, but the start of a boom-to-bust transition usually precedes the start of an official recession by at least a few quarters and leading economic indicators are a long way from issuing recession warnings. Therefore, the next US recession probably won’t begin any earlier than Q4-2022.

*We noted at the time they were announced that the initial BLS estimates for jobs growth in November and December of last year had massively understated the strength of the US labour market. The latest monthly employment report, which was issued on Friday 4th February, contained revisions to previous months that corrected the errors. The corrections resulted in a combined increase of 709K to the November-December jobs growth total. As a consequence, the employment data now show that the US economy added 1.83M jobs in Q4-2021 and 2.3M jobs over the past four months.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Steven Saville profile picture
Steven Saville
1.48K Followers
I graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1984 with a degree in electronic engineering and from 1984 until 1998 worked in the commercial construction industry as an engineer, a project manager and an operations manager. I began investing in the stock market 2 months prior to the 1987 stock market crash and thus quickly learned about the downside potential of stocks. Only slightly daunted by the rather inauspicious timing of my entry into the world of financial market investments, my interest in the stock market grew steadily over the years. In 1993, after studying the history of money, the nature of our present-day fiat monetary system and the role of banks in the creation of money, I developed an interest in gold. Another very important lesson soon followed: gold may be the ideal form of money for those who believe in free markets and a wonderful hedge against the inherent instability of the government-imposed paper currencies, but it is not always a good investment. By mid-1998 the time and money involved in my financial market research/investments had grown to the point where I was forced to make a decision: scale back on my involvement in the financial world or give up my day job. The decision was actually quite an easy one to make and so, at the beginning of 1999, I began investing/trading on a full-time basis. My major concern in deciding to pursue a career in which I devoted all of my time to my own investments was that I would miss the personal interaction that had been part and parcel of my business management career. The Speculative Investor (TSI) web site was launched in August of 1999 as a means for me to interact with the world by making my analysis/ideas available on the Internet and inviting feedback from others with similar interests. During its first 14 months of operation the TSI web site was free of charge, but due to the site's growing popularity I changed it to a subscription-based service in October of 2000. Its popularity continued to grow, although I remained -- and remain to this day -- a professional speculator who happens to write a newsletter as opposed to someone whose overriding focus is selling newsletter subscriptions. My approach is 'top down'; specifically, I first ascertain overall market trends and then use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to find individual stocks that stand to benefit from these broad trends. This approach is based on my experience that it's an order of magnitude easier to pick a winning stock from within a market or market sector that's immersed in a long-term bullish trend than to do so against the backdrop of a bearish overall market trend. Fortunately, there's always a bull market somewhere. I've lived in Asia (Hong Kong, China and Malaysia) since 1995 and currently reside in Malaysian Borneo.
Follow
10 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.