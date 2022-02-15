bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) is an exchange traded note that has an objective of giving an investor three times the inverse daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index. The Index is composed of 10 large North American Oil & Gas companies. The return is based on changes in the level of the Index on a daily compounded basis.

The continued Ukraine tensions set the stage for an ever increasing volatile price action in the energy space with NRGD presenting itself as a viable very short term leveraged trading tool. The fund is not a buy-and-hold vehicle, having lost more than 90% in the past year as oil prices have rallied. A sophisticated investor nonetheless can use the ETN as a very short term trading tool to take advantage of overextended oil markets and increased volatility.

On days when the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is down -3% the NRGD fund can be up +9%. We just saw this type of performance on Friday January 21st, when NRGD was up 8.2% for the day. We believe the oil market has entered a cyclical bull run and we are going to see oil at $100 WTI very soon, but nothing goes up in a straight line.

NRGD is a good tool to take advantage of temporary overextended oil markets and trade the Ukraine situation which is bound to have significant volatility spill-offs. Please note that NRGD is based on a basket of equities which can be down during a risk-off trading day even if oil prices as measured by Brent/WTI are up. Thus NRGD is well set-up to embed equity risk as well in addition to oil price direction.

The European market participants can rely on CFDs to make leveraged bets on very short time frames while North American investors can look towards leveraged tools like NRGD to accomplish the same feat. A retail investor who wants to take a leveraged bet on the fall on large North American Oil & Gas companies can utilize NRGD for very short time frames (1-3 days we think is best).

The difference between an ETF and an ETN

There are distinct differences between an Exchange Traded Fund and an Exchange Traded Note that an investor should be aware of. An Exchange Traded Note is in effect an unsecured bond issued by a bank in this case (Bank of Montreal) that offers an investor the stated return. An ETN has inherently increased risk as compared to an ETF because it is not bankruptcy remote. An investor buying NRGD would be fully exposed to the credit risk posed by Bank of Montreal. In the unlikely event where Bank of Montreal would be taken over by a regulator / experience a bankruptcy event, an investor in NRGD would become a creditor to the estate, but in effect would lose a substantial amount of value unrelated to the Oil & Gas underlying exposure.

The most famous case of a bank bankruptcy is Lehman, and in effect there were a number of Lehman sponsored ETNs that serve a cautionary tale for ETN investors. Always ensure you understand the difference between an ETN and an ETF and be comfortable with the ultimate sponsor.

Also because NRGD in effect is a bond issued by Bank of Montreal, it has a maturity date, namely March 25, 2039. So another risk to consider here is that if you are holding this vehicle at a loss hoping for it to "come back," please note that on the above date the bond is maturing, meaning that you would get back the mark-to-market principal at that point in time with no further exposure to the underlying portfolio. So you would be crystalizing your loss / gain permanently.

The best way to think about an ETN is that it is an actual funding vehicle for the underlying bank (Bank of Montreal) in this case, and the institution is packaging a certain return profile within its bond so that it can i) fund itself, ii) gain certain management fees from the vehicle.

Holdings

The portfolio is currently composed of the largest North American Oil & Gas majors, with both integrated operations as well as more specialized players:

Index Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The index is equal-weighted with each underlying company composing 10% of the portfolio. This methodology shies away from giving more weight to the best performing equities in the index and is a more balanced representation of the large Oil & Gas companies' performance.

Performance

The fund has lost more than 90% in the past year as large Oil & Gas companies have rallied in price:

NRGD performance (Seeking Alpha)

As a structural oil bull market continues we expect on a longer term basis for the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) to continue rallying while NRGD will further lose value. The ETN is not a buy and hold vehicle. Fully expect NRGD to lose substantially more value in 2022 from this point in time. NRGD is a short term trading tool to take advantage of overextended and overbought oil markets.

The fund is very volatile with average daily moves of +/- 5% in 2022:

Daily Change % (Author)

We can see that the fund has a general down performance in 2022 so far given the outsized presence of down days versus up days. We fully expect NRGD to lose value in 2022 since we believe oil prices are going to rally. NRGD is only to be used for days like January 21st when it was up more than +8% for the day.

Conclusion

NRGD is an inverse leveraged oil ETN offering a -3x return of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index compounded daily. The fund is not a buy-and-hold tool and is ill positioned for what we believe is a structural bull market in oil prices. Nonetheless nothing goes up in a straight line and oil markets have been overextended on a number of occasions in the past six months. The Ukraine tensions add more volatility to this sector with the news-reel from the area driving outsized moves in the index components. A retail investor who wants to take a leveraged bet on the fall on large North American Oil & Gas companies can utilize NRGD for very short time frames (1-3 days we think is best).