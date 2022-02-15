marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is a $24 billion Atlanta, GA-based commercial bank. The bank operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The bank operates 164 full-service domestic banking offices and 33 mortgage and loan production offices. Over the past five years, the bank quickly built up the size of the balance sheet via acquisitions. Detailed acquisition history is as follows:

Dec-17-2018 Fidelity Southern Corporation

Jan-26-2018 Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc.

Oct-31-2017 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Aug-13-2015 Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc.

Aug-31-2015 Highland Commercial Bank

Jan-29-2015 Merchants & Southern Banks Of Florida, Inc.

Feb-5-2014 Coastal Bancshares Inc.

May-02-2013 The Prosperity Banking Company

Company Filings

Despite paying relatively expensive P/E multiples, the bank was able to drive organic EPS growth via aggressive cost synergies. Of late, more and more deals are paid via shares when the bank’s shares were trading at a significant premium to the book value. When the bank was selling below book value, cash was a large portion of the purchase price consideration. The structural flexibility and management team being sensitive to acquisition currency is a positive factor driving value creation for the bank.

Regarding the loan book, ~71% are real estate oriented, and ~43% of the loan book is commercial real estate. The bank also has a C&I offering, accounting for approximately ~22% of the total loan book. Historically, the bank’s NPL is around the industry averages, at ~0.6%.

Review of Operations

Ameris Bancorp reported a net income of $376.9 million for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to $262.0 million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $5.40 versus $3.77 for the preceding year. Revenues for the year increased to $1,055.7 million from $938.1 million for 2020. During Q4, Ameris Bancorp reported ROA and ROE of 1.4% and 11.2%, respectively. The efficiency ratio is 54.9%, and the net interest income/Revenue is 69.1%.

From a profitability perspective, the bank’s consistently delivered 1%+ ROA over the past five years. The significant mortgage financing activities primarily drive FY20 & FY21, non-interest income as a total percentage of revenues increased materially. The efficiency ratio also improved due to the higher mortgage financing activities.

Over the past five years, the bank grew total assets, net income, and basic EPS at 28.2%, 39.2%, and 21.0%, respectively. The growth rates of all three metrics are top quartile for its size between $20 billion and $50 billion. The bank has developed a highly effective plan to leverage mergers and acquisitions to increase the scale of the bank and shareholder values.

Company Filings

Valuation

Stock is priced at 9.3x P/E and 1.9x P/TBV.

Company Filings, CapIQ

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the bank’s credit quality is on par with the industry during a benign economic cycle. The cost of funding has improved as rates hit a relatively low point as of FY21. Of late, as the bank grows in size, the deal size becomes larger. As the bank continues to drive growth for acquisitions, the valuation multiples paid to acquire assets may get inflated, so shareholders should watch out for inflated prices for banks. Lastly, the mortgage-related fee will become a smaller percentage of the total revenues as refinancing activities decline. Investors should watch out for a decrease in refinancing activities as well.

From a reward perspective, the bank has shown impressive assets, net income, and earnings growth over the past few years. Ameris has grown assets, net income, EPS consistently via acquisitions. Insiders own ~6% of the total shares of the banks, so the management team should be prudent about capital allocation.

Conclusion

To sum up, the bank is fairly priced from a P/TBV perspective. The risk of earnings downfall due to declining refinancing activities has been fully priced into the P/E multiples. As the bank moves towards larger transactions, we are more cautious about the bank’s ability to deliver solid growth as before. We are on the sidelines until the bank has proven its ability to acquire and integrate a much larger target.