On Monday, February 14, 2022, shale-focused independent exploration and production company Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The news reports surrounding this release were generally very positive for a good reason. These were without a doubt the best results that Continental Resources has ever had, with strong energy prices driving most measures of financial performance to record levels. This may be just the first of many impressive reports as the company has begun to take some steps to deliver an even stronger performance in the coming quarter. It is also quite nice to see that the company continues to use its powerful free cash flow to reward its shareholders as it added an additional $500 million to its share repurchase program. Overall, stockholders should be very pleased here and there is certainly a great deal to like in these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Continental Resources' fourth quarter 2021 earnings results:

Continental Resources reported total revenues of $1.926966 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents a 130.05% increase over the $837.640 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.065103 billion during the reporting period. This compares very favorably to the $31.633 million operating loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Continental Resources produced an average of 340,168 barrels of oil equivalents per day during the current quarter. This represents a very slight 0.25% increase over the 339,307 barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged during the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a free cash flow of $728.912 million in the fourth quarter and $2.637824 billion during the full year 2021 period. This represents a substantial improvement over the $274.752 million that the company reported during the full year 2020 period.

Continental Resources reported a net income of $742.673 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares very well to the $92.497 million net loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It is certainly not news to anyone reading this that energy prices have been incredibly strong over the past year. Indeed, crude oil prices have more than recovered from the coronavirus-driven price crash and are now at the highest levels that we have seen in many years. Over the past year, West Texas Intermediate crude oil has seen its price increase by 56.55%:

This sharp increase in crude oil prices was reflected in Continental Resources' results. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company received an average of $55.27 per barrel of oil equivalents compared to $24.63 per barrel of oil equivalents sold in the prior year quarter. It was this steep increase in prices that was the primary driver behind the improvements that we see in the company's financial performance year-over-year. The reason for this should be fairly obvious. After all, if the company received more money for every unit of product sold, then it should have more revenue all else being equal. The higher revenues mean that more money is available to cover the company's costs and, ultimately, make its way down to the bottom line.

Of course, all else is rarely equal in the energy industry. As noted in the highlights, Continental Resources managed to grow its production year-over-year, albeit by a relatively meager 0.25%. This matches up with comments that I made in a few previous articles, including this one on Continental Resources, that upstream companies operating in the shale space have generally been content to let production stagnate while focusing on improving free cash flow. I also suggested that we may start to see producers change their stance if crude oil prices rise far enough. We may have begun to see this latter scenario as the U.S. Energy Information Administration recently stated that oil production in the Permian Basin is on track to reach record levels in March and several other basins are also seeing production growth. Likewise, Rystad Energy predicts that American shale producers will increase production as crude oil approaches $100 per barrel. Continental Resources barely changed its output over the course of 2021 but it is in a position to do this in 2022 and beyond if it seeks to pursue this route and exploit the high prices. This is due to the mineral wealth and very high quality of the company's acreage. Indeed, the company stated during its earnings presentation that it is currently in a position to grow its production at a 5% compound annual growth rate over the next decade:

It remains to be seen if the company will actually pursue this route or stick to its current plan of maximizing free cash flow. It is admittedly something of a balancing act for the industry as today's high prices are being caused by extremely tight supply and growing international energy demand. If the companies in the industry increase production too much, then it could remove the current supply constraints and cause prices to decline. However, the profits that could be had at $100 crude oil may be difficult for the industry to resist.

Although it is not completely certain what Continental Resources will do going forward, the company did guide for higher 2022 production in its earnings call. Continental Resources stated that it intends to produce an average of 195-205 thousand barrels of oil per day in 2022, which would be a 16-23% increase over its fourth quarter 2021 production level of 166,600 barrels of crude oil per day. The company expects to be able to achieve this and still maintain its free cash flow at the fourth quarter level or higher, which is quite admirable. It did not actually provide a timeline for achieving this, though.

One of the most attractive things about Continental Resources has long been the incredibly high returns of the company's business. We can see this by looking at its return on capital employed. This is an accounting ratio that tells us the relative profitability of a company's operations with consideration to the amount of capital utilized to finance those operations. As we can see here, the company's return on capital employed not only substantially beats that of other oil companies but even exceeds that of the S&P 500 index (SPY):

Continental Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

As we can see, the company's 9.8% return on capital employed is when the price of West Texas Intermediate is at $55 per barrel. Its profitability and returns are obviously much higher with energy prices at today's levels. This reinforces the fact that Continental Resources is easily one of the best companies in the energy industry. Any investor should certainly be able to appreciate this.

Fortunately, there are some signs that it may not be too late to get into the company. This is because the stock still looks to be quite undervalued at today's level. We can see this by looking at the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is a sign that the stock may be undervalued and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Continental Resources will grow its earnings per share at a 28.18% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.28 at the current price, which indicates that the stock may currently be significantly undervalued relative to its earnings per share growth.

Continental Resources' valuation currently compares reasonably well to that of its peers too:

Company PEG Ratio Continental Resources 0.28 Diamondback Energy (FANG) 0.33 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 1.18 Matador Resources (MTDR) NA Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) 0.12

This could be a further sign that the stock may be worth purchasing today before the market realizes the opportunity here. As the company executes on its growth plan going forward and continues to post high levels of free cash flow, it is positioned to deliver a very solid total return for someone buying today.

In conclusion, Continental Resources was generally expected to post reasonably good results but these were completely phenomenal. The company posted record numbers in most measures of financial performance and is very well positioned to perform even better next year as it grows its production while still being able to use its high free cash flow to reward its shareholders. When we combine this with the company's very reasonable valuation, Continental Resources looks like a buy today.