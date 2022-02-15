Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nothing tests a growth startup more than a deep crisis, and for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), the pandemic provided that perfect storm. Pre-pandemic, this company was heavily reliant on large-scale, in-person gatherings to drive ticket sales. And now, at the same time as in-person events are coming back and bringing Eventbrite back to life, the company has also picked up a niche focus on driving digital content and digital creators as well.

I last wrote on Eventbrite last year, when the company was still in the early stages of its recovery and down dramatically from pre-pandemic customer activity. I had assigned a bearish rating to the stock back then, citing a potentially over-optimistic valuation despite a lack of clarity on the trajectory of Eventbrite's recovery.

Since then, shares of Eventbrite have fallen further, declining ~20% over the last twelve months. For companies that have undergone such a traumatic event such as Eventbrite, the path will usually diverge between two outcomes: going to zero, or rebounding fully. In the case of Eventbrite, I believe it's on the path to recovery.

Data by YCharts

I'm upgrading my view on Eventbrite to neutral. Though I don't necessarily believe that Eventbrite is at a comfortable enough point for investors to go "all in" just yet, I no longer think Eventbrite is as troubled as it was last year.

There are two main observations driving that improved outlook:

Trends are recovering back up to pre-pandemic levels. The easing of lockdowns and ending of pandemic restrictions are breathing life back into the in-person events that are the heart and soul for Eventbrite. While Eventbrite is still not back up to 2019 levels, it has preserved substantial liquidity and is on the right track to persevering as these recovery trends hold.

The easing of lockdowns and ending of pandemic restrictions are breathing life back into the in-person events that are the heart and soul for Eventbrite. While Eventbrite is still not back up to 2019 levels, it has preserved substantial liquidity and is on the right track to persevering as these recovery trends hold. Structural changes since the pandemic may make Eventbrite a stronger company once the recovery is complete. Eventbrite has taken an axe to its cost structure since the pandemic tested its operations. In addition, the increased focus on digital events plus new releases like Boost may make Eventbrite a larger and better platform in the post-pandemic world.

Valuation-wise, Eventbrite remains quite attractive. At current share prices near $15, Eventbrite trades at a market cap of $1.42 billion. After we net off the $634.4 million of cash, $285.2 million of accounts payable to creators, and $356.6 million of debt on Eventbrite's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.41 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY22, Wall Street analysts are expecting Eventbrite to generate $279.0 million in revenue, representing 49% y/y growth versus FY21; and for FY23, Wall Street is banking on $367.6 million in revenue, or +32% y/y growth. This puts Eventbrite's valuation multiples at:

5.0x EV/FY22 revenue

3.8x EV/FY23 revenue

In other words, Eventbrite's modest valuation multiples mean that investors are still discounting the stock and assessing the rebound, even though trends have improved markedly every quarter.

The bottom line here: put this stock on your "watch closely" list, as I think expectations have bottomed out and the business continues to deliver positive surprises each quarter.

Trend recovery in revenue, paid tickets

The first thing to highlight for investors: Eventbrite has seen its revenue and paid ticket sales jump in each quarter since the pandemic, and is gradually catching back up to its 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels.

Let's look at the results from Q4, which is Eventbrite's most recently reported quarter (the earnings were released to the public last week). In Q4, Eventbrite managed to grow its revenue by 124% y/y to $59.6 million, squarely beating Wall Street's expectations of $55.9 million (+110% y/y) by a decent margin.

Eventbrite Q4 results (Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter)

The company's count of paid tickets, meanwhile, also approximately doubled to 22 million tickets sold. The company noted both the increase in the number of in-person events offered, as well as consumer demand for these events, as a principal driver for the recovery. Eventbrite also noted that in-person event recovery was especially pronounced in international markets outside of the U.S.

One word of caution here is that Eventbrite did cite a slowdown within Q4 once the Omicron wave was more broadly felt both domestically and abroad. It is expecting a sequential drop in revenue in Q1 to $47-$50 million. Given that what we know of the Omicron variant is that it is comparatively much milder than other variants, and with many local governments already relaxing restrictions given the mildness of Omicron, this may be a problem that abates very quickly.

The best compare for Eventbrite is against Q4 of 2019, where the company generated $83 million of revenue and sold 29 million paid tickets. Effectively now, Eventbrite has reached ~70% of its pre-pandemic revenue levels and ~75% of its pre-pandemic ticketing levels.

Eventbrite Q4 2019 results (Eventbrite Q4 2019 shareholder letter)

This, in my view, is the recovery that isn't yet fully baked or appreciated yet in Eventbrite's current share price. Even if we have a slight hiccup in Q1 due to early-onset Omicron fears, I expect Q2 and onward will continue to show upward recovery trajectory for the company.

Permanent business changes will live on post-pandemic

I have made a similar claim in recommending Yelp (YELP) as a strong post-pandemic recovery play. While Yelp was hit hard by lockdowns because one of its primary sources of advertising (restaurants) was reduced almost entirely to takeout for a year or more, the company made structural improvements like focusing on enterprise clients and reducing its real estate footprint in order to survive.

Eventbrite, too, has made similar moves to staunch the bleeding during the pandemic. In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, the company shed 45% of its corporate staff; and late last year it also announced it was letting go of the majority of its office space in its hometown of San Francisco - similar to what Yelp had done.

We can see the impacts that these moves have made: in particular, note that Eventbrite has generated positive adjusted EBITDA in each of the last two quarters:

Eventbrite Q4 profitability (Eventbrite Q4 shareholder letter)

Note as well that this quarter's positive 7% adjusted EBITDA margin came in substantially ahead of Q4 2019's adjusted EBITDA margin of -3%, again reinforcing the point: this is a business that has taken advantage of a crisis to become structurally stronger.

Eventbrite management notes as well that from a sales/account management perspective, it has really stepped up its service for repeat creators, while leaving smaller creators to a self-service model - improving operating leverage. Per CEO Julia Hartz's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We've prioritized meeting the needs of frequent creators, our most valuable creators who typically have small agile teams and large loyal audiences. These creators need intuitive ticketing and powerful marketing tools so they can maximize their time spent on creating captivating events that really showcase their passions and skills. The changes we've made to our platform have helped us successfully attract and retain frequent creators. Of all the paid tickets in the fourth quarter, frequent creators sold 67% of them and their paid tickets doubled compared to the same period a year ago. Now entrepreneurial creators like The Green-Wood Historic Fund are helping drive that growth. Green-Wood is redefining what a cemetery can be at the destination by hosting popular walking cores, workshops and concerts to the tune of nearly 500 events in 2021. That's an astonishing 39 events per month, which helped them triple their ticket sales growth in the year."

The company has also rolled out a new product called Eventbrite Boost, another nod to frequent creators to help them track and manage the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Anecdotally on the top line as well, we note that the continued popularity of digital events and digital creators (which has exploded since the post-pandemic period) has diversified Eventbrite's pool of creators and customers.

Key takeaways

While it's too early to say that Eventbrite is fully out of the woods, we have seen substantial evidence that Eventbrite's recovery is vibrant - especially with revenue/tickets back to ~70% of pre-pandemic levels, and adjusted EBITDA margins tracking much higher than in 2019. Monitor this stock closely for a buying opportunity.