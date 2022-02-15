Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) is seeing double-digit sales growth in the target markets of tablets and accessories. Management is also expecting significant profitability from new sophisticated IT services and is investing a lot more in the R&D. Even with the management of Lenovo disclosing potential chip shortage for the year 2022, the stock remains significantly undervalued. Under my best-case scenario, in my view, future free cash implies a valuation of $38 and $51. Yes, I am a buyer at the current market price.

Lenovo

Lenovo Group designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics, software, business solutions, and other services.

If readers let me go straight to the point, I would highlight that management expects to make a considerable amount of money from new sophisticated IT services. The company's new strategic intent includes managed services and solutions trying to fulfill the need for more complex systems. The result would include higher FCF margins and strong business growth:

Lenovo Investor Relations

The company also promised double-digit internet of things growth, smartphone usage growth, and stronger profitability. I will discuss later that many investors didn't seem to notice these initiatives because the stock price appears quite undervalued. With these promises, I don't really see why demand for the stock would be that low:

Lenovo Investor Relations

Finally, the company expects to enjoy tablet revenue growing at 20% y/y and accessory sales growth of 31% y/y. With the company reporting sales growth of less than 9%, I believe that there is significant room for improvement if the company enters much more in the accessories market:

Lenovo Investor Relations

Moreover, I am quite optimistic about Lenovo's net debt/equity reduction since 2018. In my view, if leverage continues to decline, the financial risk would diminish significantly, which would lead to an appreciation of the company's fair price:

investor.lenovo.com

Investment Analysts Expect Positive FCF Margins, But The Valuation Appears Quite Cheap

Analysts expect sales growth to rebound significantly in 2022 and decline gradually in 2024. They expect sales growth of 14% in 2022, 2% in 2023, and 3% in 2024. Expectations would include 2024 revenue of $73.53 billion. The EBITDA margin would continue to be close to 5%-6%, which would imply 2024 revenue of $4 billion. Financially, investment advisors are expecting an FCF margin close to 3%-4% from 2022 to 2024, and 2024 net income close to $1.8 billion.

I don't usually have a look at the work of other analysts to make my own financial assumptions. With that, in this case, I recommend the readers to have a look for 5 minutes at the following estimations to understand that my figures are not far from the expectations of other investment professionals:

My Compilations

Given that Lenovo reports positive net income and stable EBITDA margins, I don't see why the company is trading at close to 3x-5x EBITDA. Perhaps the fact that the company is not trading in the NASDAQ or the NYSE is affecting the total amount of liquidity. In any case, even before executing the company's DFC assessment, I believed that Lenovo is cheap:

YCharts

Best-Case Scenario: Management Is Successful In Entering Markets With Larger Margins, And Increases In R&D Bring Good Results

Under the best-case scenario, Lenovo would successfully offer more innovative products, mainly tablets and other accessories, which will bring sales growth up. Management would also grab the opportunities created by the recent acceleration of digital transformation inside other organizations.

I would expect a gradual increase in the FCF margin and EBITDA margin because management promised to focus on high-margin businesses in a recent press release. Also, note that management promised to double its R&D investments over three years. In my view, more innovation will most likely lead to higher revenue growth and larger FCF margins:

Looking ahead, the strategy to drive sustainable profit improvements and growth will continue to focus on high margin businesses and segments. Press Release At the same time doubling investments in R&D over three years as announced last quarter. Source: Press Release

Besides, I am quite optimistic about the profitability obtained from the Solutions and Services Group. The company appears to be contributing to solve new complex issues coming from larger and more sophisticated architectures. Under this case scenario, I would expect a larger target market, and resultantly more revenue growth:

As the technology architecture becomes more complex, customers demand more sophisticated IT services, and the market is predicted to be worth over one trillion US dollars through 2025, with the fast growing and high-margin device-as-a-service market predicted to be US$67 billion by 2025. Source: Press Release

I carefully studied the company's previous financial figures to understand how FCF could evolve in the future. In my view, Lenovo's FCF would most likely move around -2.4% and 5%, changes in working capital/sales would be close to -2% and 2.4%, and capex/sales would be close to 2% or 3%. Finally, the Lenovo's D&A would be close to 1% and 2%:

YCharts

Using previous assumptions, from 2022 to 2032, I assumed sales growth close to 2% and 7%, EBITDA margin between 5% and 6%, and operating margin close to 4%. If we also assume an effective tax of 26%, the NOPAT from 2022 to 2032 would grow from $2.2 billion to $2.8 billion:

My Compilations

Putting everything together, I obtained 2032 change in working capital of $647 million, 2032 D&A of 1.1 billion, and 2032 capex of $843 million. The FCF would increase from $2.853 billion in 2022 to $3.9 billion in 2032. The FCF margin from 2022 to 2032 would most likely be equal to a figure close to 4%:

My Compilations

In my model, I included a beta of 0.86, cost of debt of 4.9%, and cost of equity of 7%. With a WACC of 6.15%, the sum of the discounted free cash flows from 2023 to 2032 would be equal to $15.89 billion:

My Compilations

For the calculation of the terminal value, I first assumed an exit multiple of 3.5x, which implied a 2032 terminal value of $13 billion. The discounted terminal value would equal $7 billion. If we sum the DFC from 2022 to 2032 and the terminal value, the figure stands at $23.4 billion. Now, by subtracting the net debt, we obtain the implied equity, which would be equal to $23.1 billion. Finally, by dividing by the share count, the implied share price would be $38. Also, notice that under this case scenario, I obtained an IRR of 6.91%:

My Compilations

Investors believing that the company could see 7x EBITDA in 2032 would expect even more IRR. With that exit multiple, the terminal value would be equal to $27 billion, and the equity valuation would be equal to $30 billion. In this case scenario, the IRR would be equal to 12%, and the implied share price would equal $51:

My Compilations

The Worst-Case Scenario Would Include Failure Of Predictions In Some Target Markets And Chip Shortage In 2022

Under the worst-case scenario, some of the predictions reported by management wouldn't become true. For instance, if the ICT infrastructure market doesn't become a $250 billion market in 2025, sales will not grow as expected. It wouldn't be the first time that we see some of Lenovo's target markets' slowdown. As a result, certain investors would sell equity, which may lead to share price volatility and an eventual increase in the cost of equity:

Opportunities continue to expand for ISG as ICT infrastructure modernization continues around the world. The ICT infrastructure market is expected to become a US$250 billion market through 2025, making it as big globally as the PC market. Source: Press Release

I would also remain quite skeptical about the claims made by Lenovo with regards to the PC demand expected through 2025. If the company couldn't foresee the crisis that the world suffered in 2020, I don't see how management can offer reliable expectations about the IoT market and the global smartphone market. If Lenovo offers beneficial expectations and reality is not as sweet, revenue growth may not be as good as expected:

Lenovo expects PC demand to be in line with industry assessments of 340-355 million units a year for the next few years. The global smartphone market still presents tremendous opportunities to grow, as does the surging IoT market which is expecting to grow by 11% CAGR through 2025. Source: Press Release

Under this scenario, I would also expect Lenovo to suffer some kind of supply chain issues like it happened in the past. Note that, in 2021, management noted that global chip shortage would persist in 2022. I cannot really stop claiming my concerns about the future of the IT industry with many CEOs out there noting major supply chain issues:

Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, said that a global chip shortage would persist into the first half of next year as it reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday. Source: Reuters

In the worst-case scenario, I assumed that the company would suffer a sales decline of 2% from 2024 to 2032, and the EBITDA margin would be close to 2.5%. The results would include 2022 FCF of $2.85 billion, 2032 FCF of $1 billion, and FCF margin close to 1%-2% between 2022 and 2032.

My Compilations

Under this case scenario, when investors see that Lenovo reports a decline in sales, they would dump their shares. As a result, I expect an increase in the cost of equity, which would lead to an increase in the WACC. With a WACC of 10%, the sum of the discounted FCF from 2022 to 2032 would equal $6.885 billion. For the terminal value, I used an exit multiple of 5x EBITDA, which implied an equity valuation close to $8.5 billion and an implied share price of $15:

My Compilations My Compilations

Conclusion

Even taking into consideration potential supply chain risks announced for 2022, Lenovo remains a significantly undervalued company. I assumed that the ICT infrastructure may not become a $250 billion market in 2025, and PC demand does not increase as expected. With all that, I obtained a valuation that is significantly higher than the current market price, and the downside risks don't seem that large at all. In my opinion, if the new investments in R&D are successful, and the company enters more seriously in growing target markets like the tablets sector, my target price would stand between $38 and $51. Yes, I am a buyer at the current market price.