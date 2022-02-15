Fnadya76/iStock via Getty Images

In January last year, I wrote that ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO), a clinical stage developer of an anti-CD47 molecule with an inactive Fc domain, may be overvalued at its $3.4bn market cap. Today, it is trading with a market cap of $600mn, thanks to a set of two unimpressive data announcements and two large and very large sell-offs by insiders - all of that within a month. While it is true that the data announcements could be considered peripheral to their lead programs, they call into question the entire anti-CD47 science so far as ALX is concerned. They also make me wonder whether Big Pharma’s dalliance with CD47 inhibitors - we had 2 megadeals last year - are over for now. None of these things bode well for ALX’s immediate future.

First, a quick recap of ALXO. CD47 is a protein expressed outside and spanning the cellular membrane, and it works as a "don't eat me" signal to escape the immune system, especially macrophages. These large cells express SIRPα receptors, to which the CD47 attaches itself, making the phagocyte avoid the cancer cell. Thus, overexpression of CD47 is a survival mechanism for cancer cells.

There are a number of anti-CD47 molecules which all suffer from dose limiting hematological toxicities because they have an active Fc domain that makes the immune system kill healthy cells when they attach to them. ALX148 or evorpacept has an inactive Fc domain which is supposed to make the molecule safer, while its presence ensures higher half life of the molecule. In phase 1 trials in combination with trastuzumab, ALX148 was able to reduce the terrible heme toxicity profile of trastuzumab, whereby there were no grade 3 or higher AEs in one cohort, and less than 15% grade 3+ AE in another cohort.

The low molecular weight of ALX148 - approximately half of a typical antibody - also reduces toxicity by enabling half the dose of a typical antibody regimen. Its low molecular weight is also supposed to make it more effective in penetrating the solid tumor microenvironment.

All that was theory, but in practice, the molecule didn’t do as well as expected. In an abstract published at ASH 2021, the company published data from an MDS trial:

Results: As of July 15, 2021, 13 subjects were treated in phase 1 at evorpacept doses of 20 mg/kg Q2W (N=3), 30 mg/kg Q2W (N=3), and 60 mg/kg Q4W (N=7). Of the 7 ND subjects, 4 had therapy-related MDS, and 5 had TP53 mutation with complex cytogenetics. Of the 6 R/R subjects, all had received at least 1 prior hypomethylating agent (HMA)-based regimen. Median age of the phase 1 population was 74 years (range 56-82), and baseline ECOG scores were 0 (n=4) or 1 (n=9). No DLTs were observed in any cohort and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached. All subjects experienced an adverse event. Treatment-related AEs (TRAEs) observed in >1 subject included constipation and infusion related reaction (n=3 each, 23%), and nausea and vomiting (n=2 each, 15%). Grade 3 or higher AEs of any causality occurring in >1 subject included febrile neutropenia (n=4; 31%), pneumonia (n=3, 23%), and anemia and thrombocytopenia (n=2 each, 15%). There was one Grade 3 or higher TRAE of transient neutropenia reported. There were no evorpacept-related serious adverse events (SAEs), no deaths on study, and no patients discontinued treatment due to an AE. Preliminary PK and PD data indicated dose-proportional pharmacokinetics consistent with prior studies, and evidence of full CD47 target occupancy (TO) in peripheral blood at both evorpacept peak and trough concentrations when administered every 2 or 4 weeks. Among the 5 ND subjects evaluable for response (all with TP53 mutation), there was 1 subject with a best response of marrow CR with hematologic improvement (HI), 2 subjects with cytogenetic response including 1 with HI, and 1 subject each with SD and PD. Of the 4 ND subjects who were transfusion dependent at baseline, 2 achieved transfusion independence. Among the 5 R/R subjects evaluable for response, there were 2 subjects with a best response of marrow CR, 2 with SD, and 1 with PD. Additional results will be presented at the meeting.

These figures are considerably worse than data from competing molecule magrolimab, acquired by Gilead (GILD) from Forty Seven. Here, evorpacept plus azacitidine had ORRs of 60% each in both all-comers and TP53-mutated disease, while magrolimab in a similar trial setting had 91% and 75% ORRs respectively. The stock fell hugely as a result.

Recently, though, the FDA put a partial clinical hold on all magrolimab trials combined with azacitidine “due to an apparent imbalance in investigator-reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions (SUSARs) between study arms.” However, that doesn’t seem to have affected ALXO stock in any positive way.

That could as well be because that same month, ALX presented data at SITC from the phase 1 ASPEN-01 trial, which saw that in the front-line head and neck cancer cohort, evorpacept plus Keytruda and chemo fared no better than Keytruda and chemo. The combo saw an ORR of 38%, which is virtually similar to the 36% ORR seen in the KEYNOTE-048 trial. This data led to an addition of 12-month OS as a co-primary endpoint to the phase 2 trial, which is good because of the trial’s poor data here, but will probably delay the phase 2 trial.

On top of this poor show, two large sell-offs by insiders in December hurt the stock. Jason Lettmann of Lightstone Ventures or LSV sold $75mn worth of shares in December. LSV still holds a good chunk of the company, but the huge sell-off did not go down well with the market. LSV sold 387,345 shares, and they were holding 4,720,990 shares of the company before, so they are still there in large parts. Earlier, too, LSV sold 145,637 shares valued at $4.7mn according to Seeking Alpha. I don’t get the math, however. I think they meant $47mn.

Financials

ALXO has a market cap of $606mn. The company ended the third quarter of 2021 with approximately $385.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it expects will last through mid-2024.

The company is almost entirely held by funds and institutions. Key holders are activist investment funds like venBio with a 48% stake, and LSV Partners with 11%. Vivo Capital also has a 20% stake. These high stakes from such funds may make the company’s future interesting if it fails to deliver according to the needs of those funds.

Bottom line

ALXO once had potential as a frontrunner in the anti-CD47 space. Large acquisitions in the space coupled with their poor data have made the company an also-ran at this stage. I will continue to watch this space, but have no plans to buy ALXO stock at this time.