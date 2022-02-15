Evkaz/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Hold investment rating for Techtronic Industries Company Limited's (OTCPK:TTNDY) [669:HK] shares. I reviewed Techtronic's financial performance for the first half of 2021 in an earlier article published on August 20, 2021. In this article, I discuss about Techtronic's recent media release and its key peer's quarterly financial performance which are in the limelight now.

The market's expectations are that Techtronic will experience slower revenue and earnings growth in 2022, with supply chain issues being a headwind. As such, it was unsurprising that the company's key rival, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), saw a drop in sales volume for its Tools & Storage business in the fourth quarter of 2021.

While Techtronic published a media release signaling confidence in the company's 2022 financial performance, I still think that a weaker growth outlook for the company in 2022 as compared to 2021 is inevitable which explains why Techtronic's share price has corrected from its August 2021 peak. Taking into account these factors, I decide to rate Techtronic's shares as a Hold.

Recent Media Release Caught The Market's Attention

Similar to most Hong Kong-listed companies, Techtronic reports the company's financial results on a semi-annual basis. The company's prior financial performance update was its 1H 2021 earnings announcement issued on August 11, 2021, and Techtronic is expected to announce its full-year 2021 results on March 2, 2022.

Techtronic surprised the market, when it published a media release titled "TTI Increasingly Excited about 2022" on February 4, 2022. The company stressed in the recent press release that it is "confident we will be able to deliver another year of strong performance" in 2022. Specifically, Techtronic cited a number of positive growth drivers for the company like "innovative new product rollouts", "aggressive investment in sales and marketing", and "disciplined supply chain management and productivity initiatives."

Notably, Techtronic's share price had corrected substantially by -29% from its 52-week and all-time high of HK$180.00 registered on the August 17, 2021 trading day to HK$128.00 as of January 31, 2022 prior to this recent media release. The market reacted positively to Techtronic's press release, as the company's shares rose by +8% from HK$128.00 as of January 31, 2022 to HK$138.40 as of February 4, 2022.

But Techtronic's positive share price momentum was not sustained, as its stock price subsequently declined by -4% in the subsequent six trading days to close at HK$133.40 on February 14, 2022. Techtronic's share price weakness came about as the company issued an announcement that is part of regulatory filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on February 7, 2022.

In the latest announcement, Techtronic emphasized that the February 4, 2022 media release was issued "to keep its shareholders and investors updated with its latest business development." More importantly, Techtronic clarified that the press release published on February 4, "does not constitute inside information" and emphasized that this was "provided for investors’ reference only."

It is unclear what prompted the company to issue a press release on February 4, 2022 initially (rather than wait for formal full-year FY 2021 results announcement in two months' time) and subsequently publish a clarification announcement in three days' time.

The Market's Growth Expectations For The Company

Techtronic's correction from its August 2021 stock price peak as outlined earlier seems fair based on a review of sell-side consensus estimates.

As per S&P Capital IQ data, the market consensus sees Techtronic's top line expansion slowing from +33.6% (analysts' forecasts) in fiscal 2021 to +16.4% and +16.6% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. Techtronic also achieved a relatively high sales growth rate of +28.0% in FY 2020, but the company's historical annual revenue expansion was in the high single-digit to mid-teens percentage range prior to COVID-19.

Similarly, sell-side analysts covering Techtronic's shares expect the company's earnings per share growth to moderate from +30.1% in FY 2020 and +36.3% (consensus estimate) in FY 2021 to +21.5% and +21.6% for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, respectively.

In other words, the consensus is that Techtronic should be delivering slower top line and bottom line growth for 2022. Although Techtronic did mention that "we are increasingly excited about our momentum for 2022" and expressed its confidence in "another year of strong performance" as per its February 4, 2022 media release, there are no indications that Techtronic could maintain a similar pace of growth in 2022 vis-a-vis 2021.

In my previous August 20, 2021 article for Techtronic, I cautioned that "lower demand from DIY tools" and "higher-than-expected working capital and capital expenditures" could be a drag on the company's fiscal 2022 financial performance. Also, Techtronic did acknowledge in its February 4 press release that "supply chain bottlenecks" is one of the factors that "the market’s recent focus" is on, and this might be a headwind for the company's sales growth in 2022 as well.

Financial Performance And Outlook For Key Competitor

Stanley Black & Decker, a key competitor for Techtronic, recently reported its most recent 4Q 2021 earnings and provided its outlook for 2022 on February 1, 2022. This can also serve as a preview of Techtronic's fiscal 2021 financial results and its fiscal 2022 management guidance.

SWK's Tools & Storage business segment (direct comparable for Techtronic) suffered from a -8% decrease in sales volume on a YoY basis in Q4 2021. The company attributed this to "a tough comparable" in Q4 2020, "supply chain logistical challenges", and "semiconductor shortages" at its recent quarterly results briefing. In the preceding section of this article, I noted Techtronic's mention of "supply chain bottlenecks" as one of the market's concerns, and this seems to be justified by Stanley Black & Decker's fourth-quarter performance for its Tools & Storage business segment.

Looking ahead, Stanley Black & Decker has guided for a decent "high single digits" sales growth for the company's Tools & Storage segment. But SWK also highlighted at the company's Q4 2021 results call that "we will continue to grow our market share" and emphasized that "we're not necessarily prepared to trade market share for price."

Market share gains and profitability improvement have been key growth drivers for Techtronic in the past. But there is a risk that Stanley Black & Decker could adopt a more aggressive competitive stance going forward, which could possibly lead to slower sales growth or weaker margins for Techtronic as a result of stiffer price competition.

Concluding Thoughts

Techtronic traded at above 30 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E for most of 2021 according to S&P Capital IQ, but its forward P/E multiple has now de-rated to 25.9 times which is just slightly below its three-year average P/E ratio of 26.0 times. I expect Techtronic to witness slower growth in 2022 and 2023, and my views are aligned with the sell-side's consensus estimates. In other words, Techtronic's valuations have already undergone a correction to reflect the company's more moderate growth prospects in the near future, which justifies a Hold rating for Techtronic.