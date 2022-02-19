Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Rental Properties

LifestyleVisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Coming out of the great financial crisis, Warren Buffett said in a televised interview that if he had a way of buying a couple hundred thousand single-family homes and managing them, he would load up on them. So do you ever wonder: why didn't he ever do it?

After all, buying and renting single-family homes is not exactly rocket science.

Yes, scaling the business can be challenging but it can be done, as proven by single-family REITs like Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), which own 1000s of rentals like the one in the picture below:

Rental property investment (Invitation Homes)

So why didn't Buffett ever build his rental portfolio?

I think that this is an interesting question to study because actions, or the lack thereof, speak louder than words.

If you do some digging, you can actually find many clues in past interviews and shareholder letters as to why Buffett isn't really interested in buying rental properties. In what follows, we highlight the 5 main reasons why we believe Buffett never bought rentals, and why you probably shouldn't either.

Reason #1: Understanding your circle of competence and sticking to it

In the past, Warren Buffett has repeatedly stated that the most important criteria for success in investing are to properly define your circle of competence and to stick to it.

You simply cannot achieve above-average success by being a jack of all trades, and therefore, it is important to specialize and become an expert in one or a few specific domains.

In the case of Buffett, his early big successes were in insurance companies (think Geico) and consumer goods like See's Candies, Dairy Queen, and Coca-Cola (KO). Later on, as his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) grew larger, he was forced to expand his investment universe and end up investing in companies like Apple (AAPL) and IBM (IBM). For the most part, though, Buffett has stuck to simple businesses that he can understand.

Unfortunately, real estate is not one of those businesses. As Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, explains in a previous annual meeting:

"We don't have any competitive advantage over experienced real estate investors... We have no special competence in the field and that means that we spend almost no time thinking about it. And then such real estate that we have actually owned, I'd say we have a poor record at it."

That tells you loud and clear why Buffett is reluctant to buy rental properties, even when offered at cheap prices.

Reason #2: Major economic disadvantage as compared to REITs

Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, is a regular corporation, which means that they are subject to corporate income tax on the profits that they generate.

At the same annual meeting, Charlie Munger explains that:

"If you operate as a corporation such as ours, which is taxable under chapter C of the internal revenue code, you get a whole layer of corporate taxes on the real estate income. That also makes real estate a very lousy investment for people with our tax structure."

Then Buffett adds that:

"There are other structures that are more attractive. If you are competing with REITs... you just have an economic disadvantage as a C-corp."

REITs (VNQ) are publicly listed real estate investment firms that enjoy a 0% corporate income tax rate as long as they fulfill certain criteria.

In comparison, the corporate tax rate is currently 21% and this is essentially an additional expense that Berkshire would need to deal with, putting them at a major disadvantage.

Could Buffett structure a tax-advantaged vehicle outside of Berkshire? Sure, he could. But then again, going back to Reason #1, that's not his specialty, and his time is probably much better used focusing on what he does best, namely managing Berkshire.

Reason #3: Extreme management intensity

It is no secret to anyone that managing rental properties can be a huge hassle.

Things will break down. Tenants can make your life hell. And all in all, the financial reward often just isn't worth it when you take that into account.

Let's look at a simple example.

You buy a property for $200,000 and its monthly rent is $1,500. On the surface, that sounds great. The annual yield is nearly 10%! Add some leverage and appreciation to that and you are earning very strong returns.

But the real return is actually far lower and potentially even negative.

You see, managing rentals isn't exactly always smooth sailing. In fact, it is the opposite.

You are constantly dealing with the ugly 3 Ts (tenants, toilets, and trash...) and physical structures are always deteriorating, leading to things breaking down.

The 50% rule of thumb says that the $1,500 of monthly revenue turns into roughly $750 of net operating income, or NOI in short, once you have deducted all the expenses (property taxes, utilities, management, maintenance, trash removal, vacancies, etc.).

So that's $9,000 of NOI per year, or a 4.5% cap rate, which is still alright, but not nearly as much as what we previously calculated.

Then all it takes is one bad surprise and your entire year's return could go down the drain.

A tenant stops paying rent and trashes your place? The roof starts leaking and causes significant water damage? A pipe explodes due to the cold weather? Your tenant sues you for the mold that made him/her sick?

These are day-to-day issues that you face as a landlord and even with large scale, it is tough to generate strong returns for a company like Berkshire Hathaway.

Reason #4: Less likely to be severely mispriced to the downside

Real estate is not exactly a commodity, but it is closer to being a commodity than a regular business.

The cash flows are much more predictable, and the value derived from a property is also easier to determine.

As a result, the market values are also more stable, and rental properties are less likely to be become severely mispriced during most times.

As Buffett explains:

"Under most conditions, it is difficult. It is a very competitive world. Real estate is more accurately priced most of the time."

Buffett is a value investor. He earns above-average returns by targeting investments that are undervalued by the market. That's easier to find in the stock market because it is a lot more volatile and short-term oriented.

That's one more reason why he sticks to stocks and perhaps REITs rather than rentals. This brings us to our next and final point:

Reason #5: REITs are superior to rental properties

Historically, Buffett appears to have favored REITs over rentals. From a review of old annual reports, I find that Berkshire has in the past held investments in General Growth Properties, which was later acquired by Brookfield (BAM). He has also invested in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Vornado (VNO).

But his most famous REIT investment is arguably STORE Capital (STOR). Berkshire became their largest shareholder in 2017 and they then doubled down in 2020. Their stake is today worth over a billion dollars.

Why does Buffett invest in REITs instead of rentals?

Firstly, REITs are better investments for Buffett because they allow him to focus on his circle of competence and let professionals handle the management of rentals for him.

Secondly, it is also much more tax-efficient. REITs are more growth-oriented real estate investments and the bulk of their returns come from appreciation, which is tax-deferred. This is important for a corporation.

Thirdly, REITs are much more volatile than rentals, which provides attractive opportunities to buy good real estate at a discount. As an example, Buffett doubled down on STOR when it dipped 50%+ in 2020. Since then, the share price has mostly recovered, leading to a large gain.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, because REITs are managed by professionals and enjoy major competitive advantages, they have historically generated higher returns than private rental properties:

REITs vs. Private Equity (EPRA)

That's the average performance, but if you are selective and know how to sort out the best opportunities out of the pack, you can obviously do even better. At High Yield Landlord, our Portfolio has compounded at closer to 20% per year since inception:

High Yield Landlord vs. VNQ (Interactive Brokers)

Could we achieve that by investing in rentals?

I doubt it, and that's why I buy REITs instead of rentals, and I suspect that this is also why Buffett tends to favor REITs.