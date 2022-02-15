hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) reported strong top-line results for its Q4 2021 calendar year. Affirm continues to scale its core business by partnering with eCommerce merchants at the point of sale. 20% of commerce in the U.S. is over the Internet and Affirm's is present at more than half of these merchants. In today's note, I will break down the earnings report in light of Max Levchin's long-term vision to reorient the consumer credit ecosystem or what he refers to as the "great unbundling" of the credit card system.

Growth

Affirm is a true double-sided solution as it is bound to serve both merchants and consumers. Affirm's strategy to achieve distribution revolves around partnering with the largest online eCommerce platforms to develop and use their online checkout pages as a means for Affirm to offer its financially-friendly BNPL loans and build brand awareness tied to its partnered merchants. Merchants are clearly inclined to work with Affirm because it increases their average order values while also providing merchants with superior insights compared to the traditional four-party credit model.

I've also talked about our other all-important constituent, the merchant. Affirm is as much a safe and transparent pay-over-time option for the buyer, as it is the ultimate marketing tool for the seller. We help our partners drive meaningful incremental sales without needing to resort to gimmicks or discounting." - Max Levchin

Affirm Active Merchants

Active merchants were up 20X over the last year, 2030%, or 64% sequentially

Grew total transactions by 218% and transactions by active user 15% year-over-year

Affirm's merchant network is growing rapidly, but Affirm's 150% growth in active consumers is extremely enticing.

Affirm Active Consumers

Affirm's active consumers are up 150% year-over-year, while active transactions per user were up 15% to 2.5 transactions per consumer. This 15% increase is Affirm's largest jump since going public and this illustrates that when people use Affirm's pay overtime option, they are more inclined to use Affirm again.

Affirm GMV

Affirm's GMV was also strong for the quarter, indicating that Affirm is growing its current network of merchants. Affirm had a monster Q4. Affirm's GMV tripled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday as it processed ~1.6% of all U.S. eCommerce volume. Affirm's tremendous GMV growth illustrates the opportunity for Affirm to distribute its financial products at the point-of-sale online, while there's still a massive opportunity for Affirm to scale both online and offline.

Highlights From The Call

Now that we've illustrated Affirm's strong quarter, we'll put the quarter into context as well as highlight management's long-term focus.

Delinquencies

We meant to align ourselves with our consumers in this manner avoiding the moral hazard of capitalizing on their mistakes for revenue opportunities. These decisions are as on mission and moral as they are self-serving. These policies are an important part of why our consumer satisfaction is so high and we only wanted to go up. With the self-imposed guardrails exceptional underwriting and risk management frameworks are a requirement. That's why we underwrite every transaction before making a credit decision unlike some of our competitors in the BNPL space who readily admit they do no underwriting at all." - Max Levchin Affirm Delinquencies

Affirm's underwriting is unmatched when it comes to minimizing delinquencies. As seen above, Affirm realized a slight uptick in delinquencies leading up to the holiday season, which management attributed to seasonality tied to the shopping season and differing repayment schedules. Affirm's CFO reiterated that they were pleased with Affirm's credit outcomes and Affirm managed to keep its 30-day delinquencies below its 2% target.

In regard to rising interest rates, Affirm's outlook accounts for ~180 basis point increase embedded in the three-month LIBOR forward curve. Since Affirm underwrites each loan on an individual transaction basis, with sophisticated underwriting and risk management tools, Affirm's uniquely positioned to navigate changes within the macro environment with profitable unit economics.

Deep Insights

Another fundamental structural advantage Affirm has, is its total separability of transactions. Unlike providers of lines of credit, we underwrite transactions individually modeling a consumer's ability to pay us back, as well as their propensity to do so. This notion of separability is also recursive a consequence of our product because repayment schedules are highly predictable and our models operate at an individual installment level. This separability is a powerful tool for modeling as well as managing risk. We're able to deliver a reliable forward-looking picture of both consumers and our own cash flow."- Max Levchin

Affirm underwrites its loans at the transaction level, therefore, Affirm's loan portfolio is well-diversified since it's a pool of loans of individual transactions.

Additionally, this enables Affirm to generate an abundance of relative information that is valuable for merchants. For example, during the call, Levchin described how during the onset of the pandemic, Affirm went to merchants and adjust its credit approvals based on whether the partnered merchant wanted to focus on their top-line or bottom-line. Affirm's able to demand higher fees when it supplies credit during moments of uncertainty, while it can also tighten its credit models and lower its fees at partnered merchants focused on their bottom line.

Our proprietary network of directly integrated merchants as well as other sources of non-traditional underwriting data offers us a significant raw data advantage into feature engineering. We maintain a library of over 500 features that we select from as we create new models or update existing ones, while continuously looking for and eliminating any potential for disparate impact in our decisioning both at individual variable and model levels. We train our models using academically well-understood and boosting technique with significant proprietary modifications we've invented that help us improve results. Because from the very beginning, we focused equally on consumer and merchant information, we ended up with a large number of models that are specific to our products and merchants who use them. Moreover, as we launch new products with new and existing partners, we acquire new types of data that we incorporate into the models and over time give incremental weight too."- Max Levchin

Not only does Affirm use over 500 features to underwrite its loans, but it uses these data points to provide insights for merchants to leverage customers' behavior with specific SKUs and the product manufacturer. As Affirm rolls out solutions with its merchants, it learns and develops new products that it will then modify and tailor for its other merchants.

Revenue As a % of GMV (Achieving Scale)

Affirm assumes revenues less transaction cost to be between 3% to 4% long-term.

Affirm's revenue was up 77% year-over-year while its GMV was up 115% year-over-year.

For the quarter, Affirm saw a 93% increase in revenue less transaction costs to $184M, 4.1% of GMV.

When Affirm partners with its largest merchants, such as Amazon or Shopify, it generates lower fees per transaction at these merchants because they provide Affirm with massive distribution to their customers and a significant amount of volume. Given the size of Affirm's large partners, it is incredibly valuable for Affirm to use these partners as a means to distribute their payment solutions directly to consumers. Affirm goes to these large companies and offers merchants a mechanism to increase their average order values while driving better engagement. Affirm is creating an extremely strong network of merchants, while Affirm draws-in consumers to these merchants through promotions like cashback rewards. As Affirm scales its merchant network, Affirm is aggregating its supply of active merchants which Affirm will use to appeal to consumers.

Fundamentally just from going back to my experience 20 odd years ago, pricing power of a payments network is directly proportionate to the number of active users it has. Like ultimately, when you come to market and say I have a product and I would like you to buy my way of delivering tender, the price that product is able to command is inevitably a function of how many people are using that product, prefer it, would like to use that to check out, whatever we want to call it. And so the reason we are so consumer growth and coverage obsessed isn't for some sort of a vanity number but the fact that ultimately we intend to come to market and say, 'We are the largest network. We are the most active network. We would like you to pay for that appropriately.' And so this growth is a direct tie to the path to profitability." - Max Levchin

As highlighted earlier, active consumers grew by 150%, hence Affirm benefits when its customers are introduced to Affirm at merchants' online point-of-sale. Moving forward, Affirm will next get distribution at offline merchants.

Amazon

The Affirm and Amazon collaboration was rolled out prior to the 2021 holiday season. Affirm's GMV revenue still doubled when excluding Amazon while Affirm's Split Pay feature has yet to be rolled out within the Amazon collaboration.

We completed the launch of our interest-bearing program at Amazon in November ahead of Black Friday. And while the program is still in its infancy with a long road map of optimizations to work on we've seen rapid consumer adoption. We look forward to years of growth in this collaboration." - Michael Linford

Amazon's partnership with Affirm could be massive as Amazon starts to leverage the insights harnessed by Affirm. As Linford acknowledged, Affirm looks forward to "years of growth" with Amazon, hence we'll have to see how Amazon continues to leverage Affirm at the point-of-sale and for targeted promotions.

Amazon sees seasonality in its business as Q4 is consistently a stronger quarter than the following Q1, due to the strength in the holiday season/ consumer spending during this quarter. It's important to remember that Affirm tripled its processing volume between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and this won't be the case in the following quarter. As some of Affirm's network of merchants see declines in sequential revenue during the first quarter of the calendar year, this should be considered when analyzing Affirm's Fiscal Year Q3 2022 revenue guidance.

Going Direct To Consumer

Though I will continue to caution you to not yet give crazy forecasting this product's impact on our P&L at scale, I do have fun insight to share. On average, the number of weekly transactions by Debit+ consumer, excluding our own employees is greater than an order of magnitude above that of a regular Affirm user. Of course, these are enthusiastic early adopters and we fully expect the number to normalize, but it's exciting to see first glimpses of what Affirm as a daily instrument might look like." - Max Levchin

The specific engagement levels for Debit + are not clear, however, Levchin was adamant on the call that Affirm saw "an order of magnitude" increase of Affirm regular users with Debit +. This card is powered by Marqeta with Visa as the sponsoring network, while Marqeta enables Affirm to connect its proprietary risk modeling with the Visa payment rails. Marqeta enables Affirm to be in control of authorizing transactions with dynamic "spend controls". Nothing was mentioned regarding the release of Debit +.

In addition to Debit +, Affirm also introduced the beta version of its crypto rewards program and launched its Super App. Affirm recently announced the Affirm Chrome Extension which enables Affirm to be used almost anywhere when shopping on Chrome. Affirm also announced a partnership with Verifone during the quarter which will bring Affirm's financial products to the physical point-of-sale.

As Affirm gears up for the launch of Debit +, it's finding new ways to distribute its financial products and get them into the wallets of consumers, whether through a physical card or mobile devices through the Affirm Super App. When Affirm officially launches Debit + it will be an opportunity for Affirm to offer a financial product for daily use and generate more insights to understand consumers' spending habits to provide users enhanced rewards that will compete with those of a traditional credit card.

What To Watch For

The repayment cost is something that just screams 80 basis points away. And you're totally right, there's lots and lots of opportunity. The repayment devices or vehicles are not all created equal. There's some really interesting innovation happening even sort of beyond ACH, which is currently kind of the most popular/cheapest one. And so we will absolutely do a lot of things there." - Max Levchin

Levchin recognized the innovation taking place beyond the ACH payment rails, which is extremely intriguing and something we've highlighted in the past as an opportunity to bypass the payment rails of Visa and MasterCard if Affirm were to achieve a large enough network of both merchants and consumers. Block recently announced that it supports instant payments though the lightning network, and from the quotes above, it's only a matter of time until Affirm starts to work with innovative networks that could be enabled by blockchain protocols.

Affirm Is Superior To FICO

The quote below illustrates in detail that Affirm is superior to the traditional FICO score as when Affirm tightens its approval standards to extend credit, its delinquencies are greatly reduced compared to the FICO credit scoring system.

When Affirm reduces its loan originations by 10%, it eliminates a third of delinquencies compared to FICO which would only eliminate 13% of delinquencies

When Affirm reduces its loan originations by 30%, it eliminates 70% of delinquencies compared to FICO which would only eliminate a third of delinquencies

Underwriting models decay over time, as macroeconomic conditions and consumer behaviors change. Even the very best performing ones can lose a few percentage points of their area under the curve every few months. Over the years, we've built special-purpose models that track model decay, the machine learning equivalent of a canary in the coal mine. Our proprietary software and processes allow us to rapidly retrain, retest and redeploy models where the performance has deteriorated in a matter of days. To illustrate this, let's take a side-by-side look at ITACS, one of our longest-serving proprietary models versus a traditional credit scoring system like FICO. Using ITACS reducing originations by 10% would eliminate one-third of all delinquencies in dollars, while using the traditional credit scoring system would only reduce delinquencies by a mere 13%. Let's take it a step further. If we were to reduce originations by 30% using ITACS, we would remove 70% of all delinquencies, while the traditional score would only catch 36%. So needless to say, this model slopes a lot better than the traditional industry standard. These achievements may sound quite abstract, but they have a very real impact with our superior underwriting capabilities." - Max Levchin

Financials

Affirm Financials

Affirm's management defines "Revenue less transaction costs" as a non-GAAP measure that represents the economic value generated by Affirm's platform for a given quarter. Affirm's revenue-less transaction costs were ~4.1% of GMV.

Affirm's revenue is dynamic in the sense that the fees it derives from its loans or its partnered merchants and unique at each merchant and for each different use case. Affirm has multiple types of credit products that it offers and the fees it derives are based on the risk it assumes for each specific product.

Affirm Merchant Fee Rates

As seen above, Affirm generates higher fees from merchants when it provides their customers loans at 0% APR, as interest-bearing loans create revenue from the credit product, Affirm is able to demand higher fees as it provides a more appealing product for the consumer, which drives higher conversion rates.

Affirm's revenue is very dynamic, some of it comes from new network volume generated in the current quarter, while the rest is a result of previously generated network volume (it's still the revenue generated in this quarter). Similarly, the transaction costs are equally dynamic. The management is guiding for this differential (Revenue - Transaction Costs) to be between 3-4%. At scale they can get the other operating expenses below 3%, and that's their path to consistent profitability. Yes, scale is important and that's why Affirm's management has gotten Shopify and Amazon onboard while giving them equity and warrants. Now, do not let this affect your judgment of Affirm's business. Affirm is basically re-wiring the credit ecosystem by offering merchants higher AOVs (with higher conversion) and giving consumers better credit via superior underwriting tech. Building a double-sided platform that sits between businesses and consumers needs time and massive investments. If you solve one side, you get the other. Affirm is accelerating merchant adoption via partnerships with the largest enterprises in the US (Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc.), they have solved for the merchant side (paid for it). Consumer adoption will come, but it is a gradual process, doesn't happen overnight." - Ahan Vashi, Head of Equity Research at Beating The Market

Affirm Guide

In regards to Affirm FYQ3 2022 guidance, it's fair to assume that Affirm released an extremely conservative number as Affirm consistently guides too conservatively and beats its guides. It's important to recognize that many of Affirm's partnered merchants see lower top-line quarters in the first calendar quarter of the year, given the pent-up demand during the holiday season. Affirm is well on pace to grow its revenue between 70-80% over the next 48 to 72 months, hence I don't think that the weaker is a bear thesis for Affirm's thesis. Affirm is not anywhere close to reaching the level of distribution directly to consumers, while its revenue-generating credit products are unique in that they pull in revenue over time (interest-bearing loans) or all at one time, hence it will be difficult to predict the Amazon revenue generation given that only the interest-bearing loans are rolled out.

Fair Value And Expected Returns

To determine Affirm's fair value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-month revenue [A] $2.2 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 30% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 350 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $1.88 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 30% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Affirm is trading at a significant discount below $50.

Next, we'll use the model to project our expected annualized return over the next 10 years. The model calculates a projected FCF per share value (year-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x) to reach a 2032 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Affirm's stock is expected to be worth $907 per share in 2032 and is expected to generate a 34% CAGR over the next 10 years. Therefore, this dip is an ideal opportunity to partner with one of the most visionary founders with the mission to reorient the consumer credit ecosystem and the way people access capital at the point of sale.

Conclusion

While we have the opportunity to grow at this pace with what we think are industry-leading unit economics, we're not going to take our foot off the gas and we're going to keep scaling up the network. And the path towards profitability, the long-term financial profile of the business remains the same and it is a function of us achieving scale greater than where we're adding human capital." - Michael Lindford

Affirm's management remains confident in its ability to operate with profitable unit economics as Affirm grows its business at scale. The Amazon partnership remains in its early days, while Debit + will enable Affirm to offer everyday financial products directly to consumers. Affirm just grew at 77% and is rapidly scaling its presence at the point-of-sale, whether at online merchants or in person. Affirm is building its network with the focus on scaling its GMV through promoting products that ultimately attract the largest eCommerce companies to partner with them. In return, Affirm looks to cement its financial products at the point-of-sale while it will need to gain wallet share amongst consumers if it looks to capitalize on its long-term vision as a two-sided network. This quarter indicates that Affirm is well on track to continue to scale on the merchant side, while it's focused on pursuing its long-term vision of creating an invaluable double-sided network.