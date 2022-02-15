Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates three ethylene production facilities located in three U.S. states. Subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends may recognize this company as one that was briefly mentioned in a report that was published over the weekend but I felt that a more in-depth discussion was in order. Westlake Chemical Partners is somewhat of an unusual master limited partnership in that it is not specifically focused on the midstream space but that does not prevent it from having many of the same qualities that we tend to like with all partnerships. The most prominent of these is that it enjoys remarkably stable cash flows coupled with a reasonably attractive distribution yield. In fact, Westlake Chemical Partners yields 7.01% as of the time of writing, which is certain to appeal to nearly any investor that is looking to receive income from their portfolio. In addition, given the fundamentals for ethylene, Westlake Chemical Partners could have some growth potential, which is always nice to see.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

As stated in the introduction, Westlake Chemical Partners is a master limited partnership established by Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) to operate, acquire, and develop ethylene production facilities. The company currently owns three such facilities located in Louisiana, Texas, and Kentucky:

These three facilities are capable of producing about 3.7 billion pounds of ethylene per year. Ethylene is a compound produced from ethane, which is a natural gas liquid. As such, Westlake Chemical Partners is closely linked to the energy industry. However, the ethylene that is produced by the company’s facilities is most certainly not used in the generation of energy. Rather, the primary use of ethylene is in the manufacture of polyethylene, which is the most commonly used plastic in the world. This is something that may be comforting to some investors, particularly those that want to avoid fossil fuels out of fear that electrification will soon make them obsolete. After all, not even the most staunch opponents to the fossil fuel industry have proposed eliminating plastics. This should ensure that the company has a great deal of staying power over the long term.

As is the case with the midstream partnerships, Westlake Chemical Partners has a great deal of protection against commodity price fluctuations. This is because 95% of its sales are made at a fixed margin ($0.10 per pound) to Westlake Chemical Corporation. Basically, when commodity prices increase, the company’s selling price increases and vice versa. This means that the company will always receive the same gross on the same volume of goods. As I have pointed out before, the difference between the buying and selling price is the most critical financial item for companies like this, just as it is for refiners. Thus, the fact that this difference always remains the same over the commodity cycle ensures that Westlake Chemical Partners enjoys incredibly stable finances. Naturally, though, this arrangement only works if Westlake Chemical Corporation is able to uphold its end of the bargain. Fortunately, this seems likely to be the case as Westlake Chemical Corporation is an investment-grade company with a rock-solid balance sheet. As a general rule, an investment-grade corporation will have the financial strength to weather through pretty much any short-term economic disruption, such as what we experienced in 2020. In addition to this, the company has a vested interest in protecting its reputation as a reliable business partner and this reputation would be severely jeopardized if it were to default on a contract with its own partnership. Thus, it seems highly likely that Westlake Chemical Corporation will do everything in its power to honor its contract with the partnership, ensuring the partnership’s cash flow stability. We tend to like stable cash flows because they provide a great deal of support for the distribution and allow the company to pay out more money than it could were its finances always in a state of flux.

As investors, we are generally not satisfied with static returns. Rather, we like to see growth. Fortunately, Westlake Chemical Partners has historically managed to deliver in this respect. As we can see here, the partnership has managed to consistently grow its distributable cash flow on an annual basis since its initial public offering in 2014, with the only exception being due to an expansion-related outage at its facilities:

Fortunately, Westlake Chemical Partners has some opportunities to continue this growth streak. As is the case with many master limited partnerships that are affiliated with a much larger corporate sponsor, Westlake Chemical Partners acts as a drop-down partnership. The company generally purchases ethylene production facilities that are owned by Westlake Chemical Corporation. As the corporation holds a sizable equity position in the partnership, this business model allows the corporation to recoup its capital expenses with regard to the facility while still retaining much of the cash flow generated by it. There is currently one facility in Westlake Chemical Corporation’s portfolio that meets the criteria to be acquired by the partnership. This facility is capable of producing approximately 1.1 billion pounds of ethylene per year so its acquisition would increase the partnership’s production capacity by 29.73%. It should be fairly obvious to see how this would increase the partnership’s cash flows by quite a bit, which may lead to a boost in the distribution. Unfortunately, at this time the company has not made any statements regarding when or if the partnership will ultimately acquire the facility. The acquisition of this fourth facility would seem to be a logical next step for the partnership to further its growth story, however.

The acquisition of this fourth ethylene plant would not end the partnership’s growth story, however. This is due to the fact that even should Westlake Chemical Partners manage to boost its production capacity to 4.8 billion pounds of ethylene per year, Westlake Chemical Corporation would still be significantly undersupplied with the compound. This is because Westlake Chemical Corporation consumes approximately 5.9 billion pounds of ethylene per year to produce its products. This opens the door for the partnership to construct or acquire a fifth ethylene plant at some point in order to meet this need. Naturally, the partnership’s management has made no statements regarding plans for this but the partnership has acknowledged it as a long-term opportunity.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to have a look at the way a company finances itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This could create risks for the company when at the time of maturity because it may not be able to roll over its debt at the same rate and if it is forced to accept a higher rate then it will see its expenses increase. In addition to this, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, a very high debt load could cause the company to be pushed into financial distress if some event causes its cash flow to decline. While Westlake Chemical Partners enjoys very stable cash flows, this is still a risk that we should not ignore.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company’s equity will cover its debt obligations in the case of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important. As of September 30, 2021, Westlake Chemical Partners had $381.0 million in net debt compared to $904.8 million in total partners’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, which is much better than the 1.0 maximum level that I typically like to see with a company like this. In fact, we could argue that Westlake Chemical Partners has some ability to increase its debt and buy back its outstanding units in order to improve the total return to its investors. Overall though, the company’s conservative financial structure should be appealing to any risk-averse investor.

Ultimately though, the company’s ability to carry its debt is more important than the overall financial structure. The usual way that we judge this is by using the leverage ratio, also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. However, Westlake Chemical Partners does not actually calculate or report an adjusted EBITDA so we will use the standard EBITDA figure to calculate this ratio. In short, what the leverage ratio tells us is the amount of time (in years) that it would take the company to completely repay its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. During the third quarter of 2021, Westlake Chemical Partners had an EBITDA of $94.746 million, which works out to $378.984 annualized. This gives the company a 1.01x leverage ratio, which is more than reasonable. In fact, analysts typically consider anything under 5.0x to be reasonable but I like to see the ratio under 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety. Obviously, Westlake Chemical Partners more than satisfies these requirements as well. We can also see signs here that the company has some ability to leverage up without putting itself in financial trouble. Overall, it appears that we have nothing to worry about with regard to the company’s debt.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why we invest in companies like Westlake Chemical Partners is because of the fairly high distribution yields that they tend to possess. Indeed, as noted earlier Westlake Chemical Partners has a 7.01% yield at the current price. The company has been quite consistent about this distribution over time, with no distribution cuts over the course of its history:

Despite this consistency though, we still want to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be suddenly forced to reverse course and cut the distribution. That action would both reduce our income and almost certainly cause the unit price to decline.

The usual way that we judge a company’s ability to maintain its distribution is by looking at the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the limited partners. In the third quarter of 2021, Westlake Chemical Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $12.977 million but actually paid out $16.600 million in distributions. Clearly, the company was not able to afford the distribution that it paid out during the period.

Fortunately, the distribution looks more sustainable if we look at the company’s cash flow over a longer period. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, Westlake Chemical Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $54.760 million but only paid out $49.788 in distributions. This gives the company a 1.10x coverage ratio, which is technically enough to cover the distribution but it is tight. Analysts typically consider anything over 1.20x coverage to be reasonable and sustainable. I am more conservative and generally like to see this ratio over 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the distribution. Westlake Chemical Partners clearly does not meet either of these requirements. It can probably maintain the distribution at the current level given the stability of the cash flows and its relationship with Westlake Chemical Corporation but I would certainly prefer better coverage for the distribution.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westlake Chemical Partners is a unique master limited partnership but that does not make it entirely unattractive. Indeed, the company has a remarkably stable business that is unlikely to go away at any time in the future. The company also has some reasonable growth potential, which is nice as the distribution has been stagnant for a while. The company appears to be somewhat more conservatively financed though. It might make sense for management to take advantage of the low-interest rates to leverage up a bit and buy back units. If the outstanding unit count were to decline, then that should improve the company’s distribution coverage, which is the only real problem with it. Overall, this one might be worth considering.