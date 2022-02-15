ErikMandre/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Last week, I decided to look for bearish ideas among the companies whose market valuations have increased the most since the start of this year and one of the names that stood out was Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:NYSE:SBEV). The company is a distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. It's growing at a fast pace but is far from profitability and I think that a capital increase in the near future is likely. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Splash Beverage Group was founded with the aim of developing in-house beverage brands and acquiring and working with other brands to sell products direct-to-consumer as well as through retailers. In March 2020, it merged with an OTC-listed medical supplies distributor named Canfield Medical Supply. It then carried out an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2021, in which it raised $15 million.

Looking at Splash's current product portfolio, the company offers high-performance sports drinks under the TapouT brand; blanco agave tequila under the Salt Tequila brand; premium wine by the glass under the Copa Di Vino brand; and Spanish sangria under the Pulpoloco brand. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers as well as directly to consumers through its www.qplash.com website. This platform sells products on both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE:SPOT).

Looking at the Q3 2021 financial results, we can see that Splash is growing fast, with net revenues quadrupling compared to the same period of 2020. The company has an asset-light business model and around two-thirds of sales are coming from e-commerce at the moment. However, much of the revenue growth is inorganic. You see, Splash got its hands on Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco in December 2020 through a $5.98 million acquisition. These two brands alone generated net revenues of $3.09 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Another red flag is that the gross margin dropped to 29% from 49.6% and the loss from continuing operations was over $12 million for the quarter.

Yes, the largest part of the expenses was in the form of share-based compensation, but the business is nowhere near close to cash flow positive. Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations stood at $11.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. As of September, Splash had $8.14 million in cash and cash equivalents, and I expect the company to tap the equity markets over the next few months.

Looking at the future, revenues are likely to continue to grow as Splash signed several significant distribution agreements over the past few months. Its new partners include Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Ralph's Grocery, D. Bertoline & Sons, Heimark Distributing, and Tri County Beverage among others. I wouldn't be surprised if 2022 net revenues surpassed the $40 million mark. However, even if this were to happen, I think Splash looks significantly overvalued based on the fundamentals, and that its business shouldn't be worth much in its current state. As of September, the company had less than $20 million in assets and $10 million in shareholders' equity and was bleeding cash, yet its market valuation stands at $175 million as of the time of writing.

Looking at the trading chart, we can see that the share price and volume rose significantly in the first half of January.

Why is this happening? Well, my theory is that the main reason behind the share volume and price increases has been retail investor interest. There are a large number of posts about the company on websites like Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and StockTwits, some of them with links to Discord rooms for traders such as Xtrades.net. On YouTube, Splash is being covered by several channels, including ClayTrader, MAKING EASY MONEY, Stock Therapy, Alex Salf Trades, Stock Voyager, Bentley Trading, Trade With Doug, and Cyber Trading University. Several of the videos by ClayTrader, and MAKING EASY MONEY alone have over 1,000 views each. Note that the company isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

Overall, it seems that Splash has become a meme stock. However, I doubt this can last and I expect the market valuation to come down over the next few months as the fundamentals just aren't there at the moment. However, short selling seems dangerous as the short borrow fee rate stands at 92.35% as of the time of writing, according to data from Fintel.

Fortunately, there are options available on Splash shares, and I think that a small position in put options expiring in August 2022 could be a good idea at the moment.

Investor takeaway

I view Splash as a small beverage company that has generated compelling growth over the past year thanks to e-commerce sales and acquisitions. However, I think that the business shouldn't be worth much in its current state as it's far from profitable and cash-flow positive. Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $11.6 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Since the start of 2022, the market valuation of Splash has risen to levels that are almost impossible to justify and it seems that the reason behind this could be retail investor interest. I think that this interest is likely to fade in the near future. I'm bearish on this one and I think that put options are a more viable idea than short-selling at the moment as the short borrow fee rate stands over 90% as of the time of writing.

I think the major risk for the bear case is that meme stocks and retail investor interest are difficult to forecast, which means that the market capitalization of Splash could remain detached from the fundamentals for a long time.