Overview

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is a $47 billion Tupelo, MS-based commercial bank. The company's products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The bank has an active M&A history as listed below, and the latest merger of Cadence Bank and BancorpSouth is transformative in terms of scale and geographical coverage.

Apr-12-2021 Cadence Bancorporation

Jan-13-2021 FNS Bancshares, Inc.

Dec-02-2020 National United Bancshares, Inc.

Dec-02-2019 A Former MidSouth Bank Branch of Hancock Whitney Corporation

Sep-23-2019 Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

Mar-05-2019 Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.

Mar-05-2019 Van Alstyne Financial Corporation

Nov-13-2018 Casey Bancorp, Inc.

Nov-13-2018 Merchants Trust, Inc.

Apr-19-2018 Icon Capital Corporation

Jan-22-2014 Central Community Corporation

Jan-08-2014 Ouachita Bancshares Corp.

BancorpSouth announced the acquisition of Cadence on 4/12/21 and closed the deal on 10/29/21; the management team decided to change the name to Cadence to appeal to a broader customer base. Post-transaction, Cadence becomes a leading TX franchise. The transaction is highly complementary from a loan product perspective, the Cadence bank, before the merger, is a middle-market lender with a relatively material energy portfolio, while BancorpSouth, a traditional CRE/community banking lender, is strong in commercial real estate products. The deal is beneficial to both parties as BancorpSouth was pivoting to increase C&I lending products, and Cadence was attempting to lower the concentration of energy portfolio. The deal achieves both goals and can leverage the strengths of both parties to accelerate the transformation. For anyone who listens to the M&A earnings call, it was a lovefest between two management teams who share the enthusiasm for the transformative deal. Board members of both teams can work together, and a combination will dilute concentration on family dining (heavily impacted by COVID) and energy.

Additionally, the deal gives the combined bank more options to explore cross-sale opportunities within the combined region. The management team has announced a buyback program to return excess capital to shareholders and focused on integration for the next few quarters. As such, M&A will be out of the picture for the time being, and the bank will focus on merger integration.

From a deal metrics perspective, the transaction is a 100% stock swap, pricing P/E at 9.6x and a slight premium to the book value of Cadence. We think from a financial metrics perspective; the deal is attractively priced.

Review of Operations

Cadence Bank (CADE) reported a net income of $195.2 million for 2021 compared to $228.1 million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.54 versus $2.12 for the preceding year. Revenues for the year increased to $1,045.8 million from $941.5 million for 2020. During Q4, Cadence Bank reported ROA and ROE of -0.4% and -3.4%, respectively. The efficiency ratio is 64%, and the net interest income/Revenue is 112.3%. NIM is 2.9 %, and Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 11.29%

From a profitability perspective, the bank's consistently delivered 1%+ ROA, except for FY21, which has experienced significant one-time costs from the merger between Cadence and BancorpSouth. The entire NPL mix and funding structure will be completely different post transaction, given the impact of the transformative deal.

Valuation

Stock is priced at 20.7x P/E and 1.7x P/TBV, or P/23 consensus EPS of ~10x.

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the most critical item on the mind of shareholders is whether the management team can make the deal work. Merger integration is conceptually easy to think thru, but cultural and practicality issues can be a considerable challenge. The management team did not disclose the merger integration process in detail in Q4's earnings update; we are looking for proof of positive steps towards the combination from a cost synergy perspective.

From a reward perspective, if the merger succeeds, the bank will become a buyer of choice for future acquisitions within the region. The management team has committed share buyback program and is paying a ~3% dividend yield to shareholders.

Conclusion

To sum up, the transformative deal is the most crucial driver of value for Cadence at this point. Although the deal is attractively priced, it does not guarantee that the merger will be successful. If it succeeds, the new Cadence will be the buyer of choice within its core region from an acquisition perspective. We are sitting on the sideline for the merger integration process update.