Top 3 'Blue-Chip Stocks' For 2022

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

The market has been incredibly volatile lately.

One day, stocks are up 2-3%.

The next day, they are down an equivalent amount or more.

This volatility is the result of the highly uncertain world we live in, and unfortunately, this uncertainty does not appear to be ending anytime soon:

Daily covid deaths are near an all-time high and a new variant could be just around the corner. Meanwhile, Russia is threatening war against Ukraine, which could easily lead to another cold war type scenario between the East and West or worse. Inflation is also running at the highest rate in 30+ years and the Fed will likely be forced to hike interest rates substantially in the near term.

This combination of health, geopolitical, and monetary uncertainty is a perfect mix for the volatility to continue running wild.

How do we combat volatility?

We buy blue-chips.

Blue-chip companies typically have strong balance sheets, superior management teams, and strong businesses that can thrive, regardless of the market environment.

Not surprisingly, blue-chips tend to outperform during times of uncertainty, and given the environment we live in, we think that now is a good time to load up on them.

Unfortunately, famous blue-chip companies like Walmart (WMT), McDonald's (MCD), and Procter & Gamble (PG) rarely come up for sale. On the contrary, most of them are today priced at all-time highs:

Blue-chips outperform with less volatility (YCHARTS)

Fortunately, one sector of the market still offers blue-chips at discounted valuations.

I am here referring to REITs (VNQ).

Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, REITs have significantly underperformed the rest of the market. The market fears that office buildings, hotels, and malls will suffer for a long time to come, and it might even be correct on that. But what the markets appear to miss is that most REITs invest in other property sectors, many of which actually benefited from the pandemic. To give you a few examples:

Self storage is today doing better than ever because storage space in apartments is being converted into home offices, more people are moving, and as unfortunate as it may sound, covid deaths also increase demand for self storage space because all the extra stuff from older generations need to be stored somewhere.

Self storage facility (Extra Space Storage )

Similarly, cell towers are benefiting from the rapidly growing consumption of data. The rapid growth of Zoom (ZM) and other remote work technologies are directly benefiting these REITs.

Cell tower (American Tower)

Finally, life-science buildings are in more demand than ever as significant resources are being invested in fighting the pandemic and other diseases. If you own high-quality properties, your rents are likely growing rapidly and property values are at an all-time high.

Life-science building (Alexandria Real Estate)

Despite that, there are blue-chips in all three of these property sectors that remain undervalued. We think that they are discounted because they have been lumped in with other challenged REITs, which caused their market sentiment to suffer.

In what follows, we highlight 3 blue-chip REITs that we are accumulating at the current prices. They have been strong outperformers in the past and we expect this outperformance to continue in today's world of high uncertainty.

Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF):

The leading self-storage REIT in Europe dropped by 15% in recent weeks. Historically, it has always been a good idea to buy the dips in BYG as it has compounded investors' capital at 15%+ per year since its inception.

We think that it can continue to deliver market-beating total returns for a long time to come because the self-storage market is severely undersupplied in Europe with just 1 sqft of space per capita vs. nearly 10 in the US.

As rents in major cities continue to surge, we expect more and more people to settle for smaller apartments/houses/offices and rent storage space for their extra stuff. Alternatively, if they can afford it, they will keep renting larger apartments, but instead of having an extra room for storage, they will use it as a home office and rent storage space instead.

Following the recent sell-off, we estimate that the company is priced to keep delivering ~15% annual total returns, which is very compelling coming from a defensive business. The dividend yield is low at 2.6%, but the company has grown its cash flow per share at 14% per year since 2004, and this growth only appears to be accelerating going forward. In 2021, the company hiked its dividend by 21%, a new historic high.

Merton Self Storage Units (Big Yellow Group) Big Yellow Group historical outperformance (Big Yellow Group)

Crown Castle (CCI):

The blue-chip cell tower REIT also dipped 15% in recent weeks. Just like BYG, it has always paid off to buy the dips in CCI in the past. It has consistently beaten the market averages, delivering ~15% average annual returns through its history, and we expect these strong returns to continue.

CCI pays a 3.5% dividend yield and has guided for ~8% annual growth in the coming years. If you add to that some multiple expansion, you again get near ~15% annual total returns from a conservative blue-chip.

We recently bought more of it and expect to keep accumulating as long as the share price remains at these levels. Cell towers are vital to our society and the pandemic is a tailwind, not a headwind for them.

Cell tower (Crown Castle) Crown Castle historical outperformance (YCHARTS)

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Last but not least, Alexandria Real Estate also recently dipped by ~15% without any good reason. Once again, this is a blue-chip that has always recovered from past dips and kept outperforming the market in the long run.

As the leader in the life-science space, ARE owns a Class A portfolio with rapid rent growth potential in the post-pandemic world, and on top of that, it has a vast pipeline of new development opportunities that should materially grow its footprint in the coming decade. It is building at a 6-7% yield, but its cost of capital is closer to 4%, resulting in large spreads that should drive FFO and dividend per share growth.

The dividend yield is 2.4%, which coupled with ~8% annual growth, and some FFO multiple expansion should also get it near the 15% annual total return mark in the years ahead. That's not far from what it has historically achieved.

Life science property (Alexandria Real Estate) Alexandria Real Estate historical outperformance (YCHARTS)

Bottom Line

During times of uncertainty, we load up on discounted blue-chips, and today, most opportunities are in the REIT sector.

Big Yellow, Crown Castle, and Alexandria are three of our favorite opportunities at the moment, but there are many others.

By building a well-diversified portfolio of such opportunities, you can mitigate risks even further and earn market-beating returns with below-average risk.