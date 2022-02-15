wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Economic growth in 2022 and beyond may not look so great.

The economic growth achieved in 2021 looks pretty good.

That is, until one combines the economic growth achieved in the year 2020 with the results of 2021.

In 2020 the U.S. economy contracted sharply so that where we are today indicates that we are back to where we should have been if it weren't for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the following economic recession.

And, we must remember that the period of economic expansion following the Great Recession was the slowest period of economic growth since the Second World War.

The compound rate of real economic growth following the Great Recession was on the weak side of 2.5 percent.

There is another factor that goes along with this period and that is the growing inequality that took place in the United States over this particular period of time.

Let's take a look at the results.

Slow Population Growth And Slow Growth of Labor Productivity

I have written about the weakness on the supply side of the economy, but Ruchir Sharma, the chair of Rockefeller International, writing in the Financial Times brings the issue back into focus.

Mr. Sharma points to the fact that population growth began to weaken in the 1980s and continued to stay on the weak side since then, especially during the 2010s.

The compound growth rate of the population has fallen below 1.5 percent and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic seem to have dampened this rate of growth even further.

Mr. Sharma suggests that this growth rate may drop to around 1.0 percent in the future.

On top of this, the growth of labor productivity has fallen continuously in recent years.

Mr. Sharma suggests that labor productivity may continue to go forward at 1.0 percent or less.

The conclusion: The rate of growth of the U.S. economy "will be lucky to top 2.0 percent in this decade."

Whoa!

That's even lower than the rate the U.S. economy achieved between the Great Recession and the 2020 economic recession.

Growing Inequality

A second factor may be facing the United States in the 2020s and that is the growth of inequality during this period.

Note that wealth inequality has been growing in the United States since the 1970s. It has just become more recognized over the past two- to three-year span, as the results of this time period have become clearer.

This fact has been highlighted by Rana Foroohar, writing in the Financial Times.

The legacy of the 2008 financial crisis has just exacerbated a trend that was already in place.

I have often written about how the 1960s produced the period of governmental policies that I have labeled as "credit inflation."

These policies were generated using the justification provided to policymakers by the statistical results referred to as the Phillips Curve.

The Phillips Curve showed the statistical relationship between the nation's rate of inflation and the nation's rate of unemployment.

What the "curve" purported to show was that politicians could achieve a modestly lower rate of unemployment if the government could sustain just a little bit higher rate of inflation.

Politicians loved this because the belief was that lower unemployment, without making inflation an issue, was great for incumbents that would be running for re-election.

Although the Democrats under President Lyndon Johnson, initiated the effort, Republican President Richard Nixon made it a bipartisan approach by jumping on the Phillips Curve bandwagon in building his economic policies while in office.

But, steady economic stimulus to created "modestly higher" inflation in order to generate somewhat lower unemployment produced another outcome. As often happens when economic policies change is that you get some "unintended" consequences.

Given the steadiness of the economic stimulation, investors found that the risk-return was much greater if they put money into the financial circuit of the economy and not into the real circuit. That is, money flowed into "assets" and not into real capital expenditures.

The consequence: real estate prices rose, the price of gold rose, stock prices rose, and so on.

The growth of labor productivity slowed down and continued to slow down.

Ms. Foroohar writes about a fundamental shift taking place in "the concept of the American corporation. Rather than a productive enterprise and stable enterprise serving the needs of a broad spectrum of stakeholders, investors began to see the corporation as a "bundle of assets to be bought and sold with an exclusive goal of maximizing shareholder value."

And, stock buybacks and higher dividends became the driving force within the corporation.

Furthermore, the financial world shifted.

Ms. Foroohar writes that "less regulated areas of finance, like private equity, hedge funds, and venture capital, have exploded" in value.

More capital has been raised in private markets over the past decade than in public ones.

And, the rich got richer and inequality grew.

Then, 2020 Hit

And, the Federal Reserve exploded!

Never before has the Federal Reserve pumped so much money into the economy in so short of a time.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve's well-intentioned but necessarily inadequate (when not combined with smart fiscal policy) program of quantitative easing raised wages a bit but boosted asset prices significantly."

How many new, historical highs have been reached by the stock market over the past two years?

How much money moved into blank check companies?

And, how much money moved into private equity?

Just in the area of private equity, hedge funds, and venture capital, Ms. Foroohar announces that the value of these companies has exceeded $18.0 trillion.

But, we have, I believe, moved into a new stage.

The Federal Reserve broke the model of "credit inflation" and in its effort to "err on the side of monetary ease" during this time period, the Fed has generated a new period of real price inflation.

The "New" Inflation

With the return of actual consumer price inflation accompanying the expected slow economic growth of the twenties, the Federal Reserve will be facing different problems.

Mr. Sharma concludes,

"With inflation back, policymakers will no longer feel empowered to keep growth alive with constant doses of stimulus" as they did in the period of credit inflation.

"Investors, who have grown accustomed to central banks propping up markets at the first sign of trouble, will need to wean themselves off the comforts of constant state support."

Greater market volatility can be expected.

And, value investing, rather than investment in "market portfolios" may become the vogue, once again.

The economic policy of the past has brought us to where we are today. Now, the policymakers must deal with what they have brought on us.