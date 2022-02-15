ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

GPN delivers Q4 earnings slightly ahead of consensus

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) reported Q4 earnings last week with EPS and revenue print coming in 1% ahead of consensus. The beat was driven primarily by its Merchant Solutions business which saw revenue increasing 21% (Figure 1) and margins expanding 70bps YoY driven primarily by ongoing recovery in its Tech-Enabled Business.

Figure 1: GPN reported Q4 Revenue and EPS beat of 1% Company Filings and AlphaTech Estimates Source: AlphaTech Equities and Company Filings

Merchant Solutions Business delivers revenue growth of 21% driven by the continued recovery in its tech-enabled businesses

Revenue for Merchant Solutions business climbed 21% YoY vs. our expectation of 18%. Management highlighted the strong growth in US and continued recovery in Spain, Central Europe and Greater China as the key drivers regionally. Re its individual business segment performance....

E-Commerce and omnichannel: GPN’s e-commerce business registered a growth of c.20% YoY driven primarily by its Unified Commerce Platform. GPN has a strong competitive advantage in this space given its global presence driven by its ability to serve customers across ~40 markets physically and more than 170 markets virtually.

Merchant solution margins continue to expand driven primarily by operating leverage and synergies:

GPN delivered operating margin of 48.2% (vs. our 46.5% estimates) up 70bps YoY and 130 bps YoY when excluding the impact of M&A increases. Adjusted operating margins improved 320 bps over 2019, as the processor continues to benefit from its underlying strength of business mix and M&A related synergies.

Issuer Solutions revenue growth of 1.3% came in below our 4% expectation

GPN’s Issuer Solutions business saw revenue increase 1.3% YoY vs our 4% estimates driven primarily by...

1. Revenue in its managed services business decreased as it continues to pivot its Issuer business to more tech enablement and away from its lower margin outsourced call center business and 2. It lapped a one-time non-recurring revenue in Q4 2020. Normalizing for these two items, the segment's revenue growth would have come in closes to its longer-term target of mid-single digits and our estimate of 4%.

Adjusted operating margins of 43.4% in Q4 2021 decreased 130 bps YoY, but expanded 320 bps over 2019 much in line with management expectation. The decline was mostly driven by of tougher comps. Issuer Solutions had delivered margin expansion of 450 bps in Q4 2020 YoY, driven by management's effort to increase efficiencies and temporary cost reductions.

Business and Consumer Solutions delivered revenue growth in line with our estimates

Business and Consumer Solutions segment saw revenue increase by 2% in Q4 21 in-line with our expectations and consistent with guidance. MineralTree's bookings climbed 19% YoY, positioning the business well heading into 2022.

Operating margin declined 240 bps to 21.7% in the quarter from the prior year largely due to lapping the benefits of stimulus volumes in Q4 2020.

Guidance slightly below our expectations driven primarily by lower-than-expected recovery in its Merchant Solutions Business

Management sees revenue growth for its Merchant Solutions Business in the low double digits for 2022. This is below our expectations of high-teens growth which was derived primarily from a strong bounce-back in its technology-enabled businesses. However, we see management being conservative on its guidance here given how unpredictable it is to chart out the covid recovery cycle.

Its Issuer Solutions is expected to deliver revenue growth in the mid-single-digit for 2022, consistent with both our estimates and its longer-term targets.

GPN's Business and Consumer Solutions segment is expecting to see revenue growth in the low single-digits in 2022, hindered by tough comps as it laps the benefits from stimulus in 2021 and 2020.

Valuations continue to remain undemanding for this best of breed payment processor

Since we added Global Payments to our Strong Buy list in Nov 2021, shares have outperformed the broader S&P index by 16%. Currently, GPN trades on a NTM P/E of 15.4x on its 2022E EPS which is significantly below its pre-pandemic P/E average of 21.5x which we see unwarranted.

Figure 2: NTM P/E multiple recovers as investors see GPN's business model being resilient in the post-pandemic recovery Koyfin Source: Koyfin

Based on our NTM P/E valuation methodology, we derive a fair value of $224 for GPN imputing an upside of 53% to its current levels based on our 2023 EPS of $11.23. We use a fair value NTM P/E of 20x for the stock which is below its average NTM P/E of 21.5x (Figure 2) to derive our valuations. We reiterate our "Strong Buy" rating on Global Payments.

Figure: We see 53% upside driven by multiple expansion and c.20% EPS CAGR Koyfin Source: Koyfin

Key takeaway: We reiterate our "Strong Buy" Rating as multiple recovers to pre-pandemic average and EPS CAGR of 18-20% over the next three to five year cycle.

