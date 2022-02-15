blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has been on my radar for a long time. I've invested in as well as rotated the investment, making good money from a good company.

The company works in Life/Health insurance and is one of the more appealing companies in what it does. It could present you with a safe and reliable income with a low corresponding beta, which might be exactly what you want in this economic climate.

Let's look at what Principal Financial gives us at this valuation and the current forecasts.

Revisiting Principal Financial

I've long been beating the drum for Insurance players. Most readers and followers have been mildly interested in this sort of investment due to the favorable nature of more potential capital appreciation in other sectors.

With inflation up, a potentially front-loaded interest rate curve coming from the Fed, and overall market turmoil, I'm getting a lot of signals that people want to know about these, safer-type investments. In fact, one of the reasons I am writing this article is interest from a subscriber.

So, it seems that Principal Financial-type investments are more back in favor. As forecasted, results and trends for this company have been absolutely stable.

4Q21 is the last report we have, and the company saw a bounce in line with my forecasts (around 22% YoY for 4Q21 in operating earnings), and a 25% non-GAAP EPS increase YOY.

With over $2.6B of excess capital, generous capital deployments with buybacks and dividends, and RBC of 405%, and a dept/cap of less than 23.5%, Principal Financial does much to deserve its A-credit rating from S&P.

The company also boosted its dividend in 1Q22, coming in at a 14% YoY dividend increase - an impressive feat to close an impressive year. On a full-year basis, the company did even better, seeing FY21 YoY increases of around 35-40%, though this is compared to the trough year of 2020.

Every fundamental metric the company works under, including RoE, has seen massive improvements/reversals over 2021.

Principal Financial Returns (Principal Financial IR)

When looking at the company, we look at overall earnings, results and investment performance in the company's actively managed funds, ETF's and other investments. Principal Financial continues to outperform here, with almost 80% of the company's funds having a solid 4-5 rating on Morningstar.

Principal Financial Investment performance (Principal Financial IR)

There isn't a single segment in the company that didn't show positive trends for 4Q21. The overall picture for the company's 2021 is clear amongst its entire product/service lines, with growth in individual life despite COVID-19. There is offsetting higher claims, of course, but on a premium/fee basis, the company saw growth - and continues to see growth here.

The company has chosen to go the same path as some of its peers, and exit fixed annuity markets, as well as the retail individual life markets, because of which it will need to search for alternatives for its annuity blocks, having recently reinsured these blocks. PFG no longer offers fixed annuities - a reflection of the market climate and changed circumstances as we're seeing.

On a high level, PFG is doing extremely well, and its impressive 2021 performance has allowed for some of these shareholder rewards of buybacks and dividend increases. The asset management arm and investment returns have been driven by a strong overall market. As we have seen over the past 2 months, this market may very well be at an end - and we'll see just how the company's returns and trends look as we move into 1Q22. The company currently has just under $715B in AUM - and this increase and these positive trends were not limited to the US alone, but to every segment, including international ones.

However, the company is starting to see some fund flow reversals. PFG saw higher dollar withdrawals during 4Q21, as investors were moving equity profits out of asset management, as well as seasonally higher contract withdrawals across the company. Despite this, RIS was still net cash-flow positive.

In fact, despite all of these potential headwinds we're just starting to see right now, PFG is entering 2022 with some excellent overall momentum. With recent strategic reviews, the company structure is fairly optimized for what it's going into - and PFG is certainly ahead of some of its peers.

High-level risks include the ongoing interest rate changes and market dynamics. As the markets are in turmoil, so too will the company's investment services be seeing turmoil. It's easy to provide excellent investment results in an environment with free money and constant capital appreciation.

That won't be the case going forward - at least not as I see it.

Still, what I do see is that PFG is a well-above-average company in terms of overall quality and results. It's unlikely that this is about to change, even if we're entering a more risk-off period. The company as of right now does not give 2022 guidance (understandable), so the company's appeal is a mix of these expectations, fundamentals, and valuation.

Principal Financial and its valuation

There is a good reason I've been a "HOLD" for some time. This company's average multiples over time are extremely well-established. Using an average 15-year P/E multiple, we find it about 10-11X - no more than that. Given this is where most insurance peers trade, this is one I consider to be quite fair. For the next 2 years, FactSet is forecasting around a 7-8% annual EPS growth rate. The company is currently trading about 11.23X, which means a very slight premium to that long-term valuation.

Thanks to the company's well-covered overall yield, and that slight upside, it brings us to an at least theoretical 2-year conservative annualized RoR of 10.36%.

Principal Financial Group Forecast (F.A.S.T graphs)

However, this upside is very much tied to exactly those or better EPS growth rates. S&P Global is not forecasting these growth rates at this time. The estimated EPS for 2022 from S&P Global is less than $6.6, which would eliminate that upside in the next year, turning it down to 6-7% on an 11X forward P/E basis, including a 2023E EPS of $7.8.

When your margin of error for a good upside is that small, you need to ask yourselves what forecasts you would consider being relevant or likely. To me, I consider a more conservative approach to be better. Given that we already saw fund flow reversals at the end of the last quarter, we need to remember what has happened on the market since the 1st of January 2022. Do we really believe that people haven't taken out more cash, realizing some of those gains?

I believe that at least - and 1Q22 will probably confirm it. What we need to remember is that 2021 was quite an excellent year for PFG. A repeat or even a better year will take some doing. The increased interest rates will act as a bit of a boost - but the question is if it's enough to offset some of the market risk and ongoing current trends that could weigh the company down (meaning flat EPS growth, or lower than expected)

Because we're trading at such a high multiple, there is to my mind zero reversal potential here. None. Because of this, your investment returns in PFG will, to my mind, be congruent with the market trends in 2022.

I view these as less than favorable.

F.A.S.T graph Forecast Accuracy (F.A.S.T graphs)

Once we start looking at forecast accuracy, I'm going to take a stance here and say that there is at the very least potential for disappointment here. S&P Global valuations call for an average PT of around $77/share, but despite this 4% undervaluation and despite only 3 analysts being below the current share price in terms of their price target, only one analyst has a "BUY" target for the company at this time. The absolute vast majority, over 70%, are at "HOLD", "Underperform", "SELL", or at no opinion.

I look at my respected SA contributor peers and their targets for PFG (though there currently aren't many), and anyone who considers this company a "BUY" here is, to my mind, being a bit too positive.

At these valuations, there are plenty of better opportunities out there that I would buy, and am buying. They also include reversal potential, and they also are A-rated or similar. They also, most of them, have significantly better dividend yields.

To me, these are better yields - and PFG is a "HOLD". I would "BUY" it again at 8-9X P/E, which currently is no more than $65/share, even at a generous growth rate.

Thesis

I consider my current thesis on PFG as follows:

Principal Financial Group is an absolutely solid insurance play that's generated alpha in my portfolio for many years - and was rotated at a time when it had generated that alpha back around the $70/share mark. I would be happy to buy it back when it's cheap, but not at over 11X P/E.

The insurance sector is full of solid, global companies offering a 4%+ yield at excellent credit safeties - and PFG is one of the more expensive ones of the bunch.

PFG is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $65/share - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

PFG is currently a "HOLD"

Thank you for reading.