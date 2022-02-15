JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are two of the more popular stocks on Seeking Alpha with more than one million followers combined.

Both are engineering-based companies manufacturing different, but highly technical products. Intel, of course in chips while GE currently concentrates on jet engines, renewable energy products, and health care.

Intel was founded more than 53 years ago by Gordon Moore (of "Moore's Law") and GE of course was founded in the 19th century by Thomas Edison.

Both companies are currently in turnaround mode with relatively new CEOs and plans for the future. GE hired Larry Culp in October of 2018 and Intel hired Pat Gelsinger as CEO in January of 2021.

The ride has been bumpy for both CEOs, but currently, both companies have big plans for the future involving big changes in each of the companies' product emphasis. The degree of success for both by 2025 is still in question.

Since I have a buy recommendation on both stocks, this article will analyze which of my two recommendations is the stronger one.

Here are five points to consider when buying either GE or Intel.

1. Intel has much better financial metrics.

Looking at both companies' finances on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) basis, we can easily see that Intel is far superior to GE in many of the most important metrics.

While both companies have about the same annual revenue, what jumps out is the huge Gross Margin advantage with Intel's 56% far exceeding GE's rather paltry 25%. Then drop down on the chart to the other area and we see other huge discrepancies in EBITDA, net debt, and especially FCF (Free Cash Flow).

Although Culp and GE have done a great job in decreasing GE's debt load, including selling some of GE medical's lines to Culp's old company Danaher for $20 billion-plus, they still have a long way to go to get to Intel's level in Gross Margin, EBITDA, and FCF.

2. Intel has a much better current dividend and a superior dividend history compared to GE.

For investors that are interested in a significant and growing dividend, Intel's dividend history is what you want to see. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of GE which has cut its dividend significantly over the last several years.

Intel's current dividend rate of 2.6% is approximately three times GE's rate of 0.9%.

3. Both Intel and GE are known for their innovation and significant IP libraries.

As long-time technical and engineering industrial companies, both GE and Intel have huge patent and trademark assets numbering in the 10's of thousands each.

Note that in the last six years Intel has upped its output of patents significantly. It is many of these newer patents that Intel could offer to new FAB customers as add-ons and/or co-development options.

Looking at the top 20 patents granted by company, we can see that Intel was 5th and GE 18th on the list.

Interestingly, Intel's new fab competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) was right next to Intel at number six.

4. GE's history of computer hardware innovation precedes Intel's.

Unless you are an old-timer like me, you may not know that GE was a computer and software innovator before Intel even became a company.

In 1963 GE introduced the GE-400 series running GECOS (General Electric Computer Operating System) six years before Intel produced its first product the 3101 Schottky TTL bipolar 64-bit static random-access memory.

Here's a picture of the GE-400 disc drive a nice compact, easily carried drive. This innovative drive contained seven megabytes of 6-bit (not 8-bit) data.

Note that GE's drive was marketed a full 45 years before Intel's first drive (see here).

Check out the sales brochure for the GE-400. Page 7 shows punch-paper-tape being input to a printer at 1,500 bits per second. Every hole in the tape was a bit. That makes my 50mb internet connection 33,000 times faster than GE's super-fast (at the time) punch paper tape reader.

5. Both companies have software potential, but Intel's is much larger with Mobileye.

Recently Intel announced its intention to spin off part of its subsidiary EV software company Mobileye in a 2022 IPO placing a total value of approximately $50 billion on the driverless car software company. See here.

In addition to the increased value of Intel's investment, self-driving EV's will require literally billions of complex, custom chips hopefully being made and sold from Intel foundries.

GE, on the other hand, offers dozens of software products to use with its hardware whether turbines, renewable energy devices, aircraft, or health care. See here.

Five years ago I urged GE to monetize via an IPO its most valuable IoT (Internet Of Things) software called Predix in this article "5 Reasons Why General Electric Has Much Bigger IoT Potential Than Intel Does". Apparently, GE was busy with other things like firing Jeff Immelt and hiring Larry Culp, because it never happened.

Conclusion:

Both Intel and GE are technology companies manufacturing products the world will need a lot of over the next decade. Both have decades of proven product innovation behind them and will produce leading-edge products in the decades ahead.

But if you look at the financial metrics outlined in point 1, it is hard to see how GE matches up to Intel over the next five or even 10 years.

The following chart shows the huge discrepancy in the ability of each company to generate cash, the cash needed for investment, and dividends.

Intel has huge cash flows and a current PE of 10. Looking at the above chart, I have a difficult time seeing how GE catches up to Intel in the next five years.

Intel is a strong buy for dividends and capital gains by 2025.