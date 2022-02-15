metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take our first in-depth look at tech concern Calix (NYSE:CALX). Like so many tech concerns, the shares have been under extreme pressure so far here in 2022. The stock is down by a third, six weeks into the new year. A company director just made an over $500,000 insider purchase. A 'tea leaf' that the shares have entered oversold territory. We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

CALX - YTD Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha )

Company Overview

This midcap provider of broadband cloud and software platforms is headquartered in San Jose, California. Its stock after the recent sell-off fetches just over $55.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.4 billion. Calix's product and service offerings, which include Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, enable communication service providers [CSPs] to provide a range of services to their customers. The company also offers EXOS and AXOS to broadband service providers [BSPs]. EXOS is a carrier class smart home and business operating system that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers. AXOS is an operating system for access networks that allows a service provider to deliver all services on a single access network that is always on, simple to operate, and quick to deploy. Calix markets its offering through its direct sales force as well as resellers.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

On January 27th, the company posted fourth quarter results. Calix delivered Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 as revenues rose just under four percent on a year-over-year basis. Both numbers slightly exceeded the consensus, as all four quarterly reports in FY2021 did. Management also provided revenue guidance for 1Q2022 between a range of $174 million to $180 million, the Street was expecting just less than $165 million in first quarter sales at the time. Gross margin is expected to decline a tad from the fourth quarter and be in the range of 49% to 51%.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (January Company Presentation)

Some other tidbits from the most recent earnings report:

The company added 26 new customers in the quarter. This brought their total for the year to 131. This is a multi-year high and marked the first time that no one customer accounted for more than 10% of overall sales.

Supply chain issues continue to be a problem for Calix and management stated gross margins would have been between 3% and 6% during the quarter, had it not been for these logistical challenges which leadership believes will continue throughout 2022.

The company expects a significant positive impact from the broadband provisions in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in FY2022 and for many years beyond that with 2023 and 2024 seeing the biggest benefits.

Both the EXOS and AXOS platform offerings showed big revenue growth, but I can't find off of what base even going through the past two quarterly earnings call transcripts.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company was the subject of a rash of analyst commentary after fourth quarter results posted. Four analyst firms including Needham and Jefferies reissued Buy ratings and Craig-Hallum upgraded CALX from Neutral to Buy. Price targets proffered ranged from $55 to $74 a share.

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with nearly $205 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Calix produced positive cash flow of $9.4 million during the quarter despite some continuing challenges in component supply and logistics. It should be noted that gross margins were negatively impacted by higher component and logistics costs in the quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 190 basis points year over year to 51.3%.

A company director purchased 10,000 shares at $50.94 a share on February 4th. It was the first significant insider buy since the same director bought nearly $900,000 worth of shares at $60 per share on October 28th of last year. The stock then quickly rose to the $80 level before pulling back this year. Less than five percent of outstanding shares are currently sold short.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus calls for Calix to earn just less than 90 cents a share in FY2022 on a 10% to 12% rise in sales to just over $750 million. This means even with the recent decline in the stock, the shares sell for approximately 60 times forward earnings. With revenue growth in the low teens projected for FY2022, that is very hard for me to get too excited about.

Therefore, we have no investment recommendation on CALX even with the recent insider purchase. We may revisit Calix in the second half of 2022 as the impacts of the recently passed infrastructure bill on broadband become more apparent and as hopefully global supply chain problems have ebbed.

