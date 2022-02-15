What Are The Best Renewable Energy Stocks Now? We Like Anglo American Platinum

tomap49/iStock via Getty Images

Is It Smart To Invest In Renewable Energy Stocks?

No one can deny that renewable energy is in one way or another going to be a big part of our energy systems. How big is unsure, certainly after the energy crises we are seeing in parts of the world like Europe, where renewable investments have actually been prematurely assumed as major contributors to systems that still need nuclear, and even coal honestly, to sustain industry and households. Nonetheless, it's an evolving field, and harnessing the power of renewable energy sources is a valid way to solve some of our energy needs.

There are many ways to approach renewable energy investing, however, they all command a massive premium due to ESG mandates and their general fashionableness with investors doing a lot of future-proofing of portfolios. Even in places where they don't command massive premiums, like in European utilities which often own large portfolios of renewable generating assets, investment in these areas typically comes with high costs or multiples, depending on how it's done.

What Are The Best Renewable Energy Stocks?

All these options, in our opinion, preclude exceptional returns. Therefore, a stealth play, that doesn't command a premium, and also has great cash generation would be ideal. For that, we have Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY), which checks all those boxes. Indeed, ANGPY is a mining stock, which owns mines where platinum group metals (PGMS) are produced. Why are PGMs essential for the renewable energy economy? Well, it is highly connected to hydrogen energy, one of the most attractive verticals in renewable energy today.

The Hydrogen Opportunity

There are many reasons why hydrogen is attractive. The first is to do with energy density, an oft referred to term. Bill Gates and other major investors have focused on this aspect of hydrogen energy as one of its saving graces with respect to battery technology, which has its own effectivity and sustainability concerns.

There are other reasons, like storage, which makes hydrogen attractive. Where batteries are quite a cumbersome way to store energy, hydrogen fuel cells could be produced from energy produced off peak hours by renewable energy generation installations. Where peak sun or peak wind or indeed hydrology conditions do not coincide systematically with peak energy usage in the grid, the capacity factors of renewable energy installations suffer a lot. With capacity factors of popular renewable energy sources being in the mid-30s much of the time, with hydro being marginally better, they all pale massively in comparison to other technologies like nuclear, which is in the 90s. Being able to use their energy to store in hydrogen fuel cell form could utilise those peak hours of production better, and improve the capacity factors of all renewable energy installations. This will require infrastructure, and all that infrastructure will involve lots of PGMs.

PGMs in the Picture

PGMs are necessary for hydrogen fuel to act as catalysts. But also in storage and in the pipeline transportation of hydrogen. Incidentally, much of the currently existing gas transmission networks could be repurposed for the use of transporting hydrogen, all requiring retrofits that will involve PGMs. Moreover, PGMs will be required in equipment to detect the presence of hydrogen, critical in managing leakages, and equipment that will likely be prolific in all facilities the produce, store or transport hydrogen.

Anglo American Platinum mines PGMs, and you don't really mine specifically for any of them, but they often appear together. Each PGM is quite scarce on its own, but its chemical properties make them all interchangeable, and depending on the use cases, but probably mostly on the price, they will be utilised to different extents.

Back to ANGPY

Anglo American Platinum, as most mining companies do, essentially prints cash. The EBITDA margin is around 60%, net of all the various royalties and taxes they have to pay to their resident governments, mainly South Africa where much of the world's PGMs are mined. Anglo American Platinum is the PGM division of Anglo American, which has a majority ownership stake at 78%, and they pay out 100% of their headline earnings as a dividend yielding 5.41%. The beautiful thing about ANGPY is that, unlike some venture-style renewable energy exposure, they are already generating massive amounts of cash, indeed even growing amounts, due to the intensity in auto production, where cars have been in high demand post-COVID. The use in autocatalysts is the reason why new-build demand drives the PGM market, and with rising emission standards happening across the world, notably in China, even without the eventual hydrogen economy push, which is still speculative due to the idea being nascent, the medium-term supports the commodity dynamics of PGMs.

If the hydrogen economy were to develop, indeed as plans in Europe maintain that they should, the potential increase in demand for PGMs could grow fourfold. The logic here is that the hydrogen economy is more PGM intensive than automotive. So simply displacing the utilisation of ICEs or BEVs with hydrogen fuel cells would represent a fourfold increase in PGM intensity for that application. Whether hydrogen cars are a solution or not is irrelevant, the point is to store that amount of energy with hydrogen will require lots more PGMs, and there will be plenty of applications where hydrogen is useful. This analysis doesn't even consider the uses of PGMs in hydrogen storage and the miles of gas pipelines that would transport it.

PGM Demand in Vehicle Application (The Value Lab)

Bottom Line

Where you would usually have to pay a premium for a sexy renewable energy exposure, or dip your toe in venture style investments to be at the forefront of the renewable energy push, Anglo American Platinum allows you to invest in renewable energy at a low multiple, with a great dividend yield, and a business that is already supported by a growing demand for PGMs due to rising emission standards. With PGMs being necessary in all aspects of the hydrogen economy, ANGPY would be producing an essential product for what might be a big part of the renewable energy system.

While the business offers a great margin of safety and huge optionality in this long-term and secular thesis, there is some speculative risk here, although not much. For the secular trends to materialise, hydrogen does have to end up becoming somewhat prevalent. Things could change, and developments could occur that might mean it won't. Maybe it's not feasible, maybe it's not tenable. Who knows? But for sure, the EU is putting a lot of money and incentives into the development of the hydrogen network. Indeed, companies like Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGY), a regulated utility, are focusing on hydrogen projects to justify its remuneration. So there's something to the role of hydrogen in renewable systems, and certainly, the presence of great cash flows and a short payback period really provide value investors a margin of safety here. By being a stealth play on hydrogen, maybe it emerges from the shadows and earns a premium, delivering great capital appreciation. Otherwise, a 5.4% dividend yield, that will grow if the commodity becomes more valuable like we posit, will pay you to wait.