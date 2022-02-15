Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) develops, manufactures, distributes luxury menswear and accessories for men as well as womenswear products under the Thom Browne brand. Unlike other Italian companies with over a billion in top-line revenues such as Armani, Otb, Max Mara group among others, Ermenegildo Zegna was born as a textile company and has evolved into a textile-clothing group with an almost exclusive specialization in the men's sector. In this process, it resembles Loro Piana (part of LVMH Group), but it remains a unique proposition, having strengthened the industrial part with acquisitions of Italian excellence.

Zegna IPO PPT

Source: Zegna FY 2021 Preliminary Revenues

Details about the IPO were well covered by the press, the Italian luxury company announced the completion of the business combination through a SPAC. On a transaction value, the merged entity had an enterprise value of $3.1 billion and an initial market capitalization of $2.4 billion. Today, Zegna trades at the same value. Concerning shareholders, 62% of the company will remain in the hands of the Zegna family, 11% has been destined for other investors and 27% will be on the market. At the IPO conference, Gildo Zegna explained that they have always been very attentive to the governance confirming the following: "up to now we have been a private company, but we have given ourselves rules and behaved as if we were a public company". In addition, we were not surprised by the fact that the reverse merger was completed in a short space of time. While many other Italian brands decide to be listed in the home market or in APAC, we see in Zegna a company that wants to play in the top-leagues by listing on the NYSE "the biggest, the most powerful international stock exchange in the world," as mentioned by the CEO to the New York Times.

Q4 Preliminary Results and 2022 Guidance

Zegna's preliminary accounts, the first to be disclosed by the company after its listing on the stock exchange, have already broken group records. The Italian group active in the men's luxury clothing sector recorded revenues of €1.29 billion in 2021, an increase of 27% compared to the previous year and above the target declared on the IPO announcement. Performance was driven by the rebound of the Zegna brand, whose revenues increased 23% to €1.03 billion, and the strong growth of the Thom Browne brand (+47%), with revenues of €263 million. Geographically, revenues in North America rose 46% to €191 million. The group also recorded solid sales in the Asia Pacific region, with a 26% increase to €696 million, whereas the Greater China region showed growth of 34% over 2020 and 28% on pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Revenues in Japan are still heavily influenced by the restrictions for COVID-19, while the EMEA area recorded an increase of 20% to €380 million, with Italy returning above the levels of 2019. The growth in retail sales was 39% year on year, while wholesale sales were up 14%.

Zegna Fin Ratio

Source: Zegna FY 2021 Preliminary Revenues

For 2022, Ermenegildo Zegna expects a revenue growth rate in the low-teens and a further improvement in its adjusted EBIT margin. This is a greater increase than the plan disclosed in 2021. "While we continue to monitor global events and the potential impacts of the pandemic on our business, we remain optimistic about our growth in 2022, with improved profitability" the CEO stated. Zegna, finally announced that the 2022 collections will be the last for fur use for both the Zegna brand and Thom Browne. The decision, as explained by the CEO during a conference call dedicated to the press, was taken to further consolidate the company's actions in support of the environment and the protection of animals.

APAC exposure

Source: Zegna FY 2021 Preliminary Revenues

"The solid 2021 performance has been achieved", CEO Gildo Zegna explains, "focusing on our legacy brand that is undergoing a major rebranding and on further strengthening our made in Italy luxury textile platform, together with the dynamic pace with which Thom Browne continues to grow". As the company continues to monitor the pandemic impact and uncertainty on global events, they remain optimistic about future growth in 2022, with better bottom-line profitability (at EBIT margin level) and better financial position.

Conclusion, Valuation, and Main Risks

We recently analysed the luxury sector providing an update on Kering (PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) in which we see an interesting upside. We discovered Zegna by cross-checking metrics such as margins and P/E. Zegna is currently trading at 17x P/E 2021 vs 26x peers average. We rate the company with a "buy" based on a P/E of 20x on 2022 results implying an upside of 25% from current levels:

Comps val

Source: TIKR valuation peers

The main risks that could affect stock price performance are the following:

Non-successful product innovation Brand awareness devaluation Low return from advertising & promotion investments FX (the Company operates in many countries non-euro denominated but main COGS are in Italy) Greater dependency on China Governance/family problems

Zegna Shareholders structure

Source: TIKR Shareholder structure