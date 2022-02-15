David McNew/Getty Images News

The US defense industry is awash with modern sophisticated weaponry that includes combat vehicles/jets and cybersecurity innovations. Defense spending in 2020 alone stood at $778 billion despite the US economy contracting 3.5% due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The past five years have seen shareholder returns for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) grow close to 60% while General Dynamics Corp. (GD) added 34% since February 2021. In equal measure, policing and law enforcement concerns have risen aggravated by an increase in property and violent crimes both among the public and police officers.

Thesis

In this article, I will present reasons why Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is a hold. Ahead of its next earnings date at the beginning of March 2022, AXON will seek to augment its revenue by advancing police technology reforms including the use of body cameras and innovating novel taser devices. Additionally, the company is expanding its global reach by opening vital R&D offices in Europe-a first of its kind. This move is meant to increase its market participation especially in the global arena, aid in managing costs, and help the company invest in trend-setting non-lethal technology.

New Research And Development Office

Axon announced the continuation of its global expansion spree by opening its London office for research and development (R&D). The company's R&D expenses have surged more than 2,100% since 2012 from a low of $8.1 million to an annual expenditure of $181.4 million as of Q3 2021. Total operating expenses have also increased to $662.1 million pulling the operating income to a low of $115 million. By the third quarter, Axon reported a net loss of $20.7 million up from a net loss of $1.7 million in the year ending December 2020.

Despite the increase in net losses, Axon's R&D is poised to pay off considering the company has real-time solutions. It announced that the Axon Dispatch- a modern communication system would help first-responders. On the other hand, Axon Respond would provide real-time situation awareness software that would integrate the sensor networks of BWCs, in-car cameras, and other equipment.

Law enforcement agencies in the UK are yet to embrace body-worn cameras as large as their US counterparts. By February 2021, British Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers in London were slated to begin a new trial about wearing body-worn cameras to help deter assaults.

UK EMS 1

London emergency crew members were facing violent encounters with 529 encounters recorded against the officers between April 2020 and January 2021. The question now was whether Axon would work to fill the apparent gap and help provide the right technology to protect against assault.

As of 2016, approximately 15,328 (representing 47%) law enforcement agencies in the US had acquired body-worn cameras (BWCs). At the same time, 69% of the agencies had dashboard cameras while 38% had personal audio recorders.

As of 2018, the proportion of BWCs acquisition among police departments expanded to 80%. Research at the time showed that local police officers and officers in the sheriffs' departments believed the BWCs would improve their safety, increase the quality of evidence, lower complaints by civilians, and aid in the management of liabilities.

Evidential Assessment

Most notable cases such as George Floyd's murder by a former Minneapolis police officer took the body camera discussion by storm. Axon, formerly Taser, had been the provider of the camera worn by the officer. While the responsibility of filming the incident fell on a bystander through a cellphone, it did not stop Axon from increasing its share of the BWC market.

Since 2012, Axon's annual revenue has increased steadily from a low of $114 million to a high of $681 million (by December 2020). As of Q3 2021, total revenue had reached $871.9 million indicating an increase of 28.03% since December 2020. This is no small feat from a company that boasts of a market cap of more than $10 billion.

Police Reforms

Ohio's governor, Mike DeWine called for the purchase of additional body cameras among the state's law enforcement agencies after Floyd's death. The governor also proposed a $10 million grant to enable the purchase since only 183 out of 900 law enforcement agencies had authorized body cameras as of February 2021. On its part, Axon saw a 28% increase in revenue causing the Arizona-based company to raise its forecast for 2021.

The Madison Police Department in the State of Wisconsin is conducting a series of meetings - dubbed "public discussions on body-worn cameras." It is increasingly clear that most police departments in America are engaging in the debate on adopting the BWC technology to improve transparency and accountability among law enforcement agencies.

Axon's body cameras are available for law enforcement, private security officers, emergency service operators, commercial service officers, and the fire department.

Axon Twitter

Axon's competitor Motorola (MSI) has in the past claimed to produce more affordable cameras with stronger fittings to police uniforms and cars. Additionally, the cameras upload video images in real-time to aid in capturing evidence. Motorola's share price in the past year surged 18.82% as Axon's declined more than 30% in the same period.

Market Dynamics

As the two companies' angle for control of this market, it was valued at $1.62 billion in 2020. Forecasts indicate that the body-worn camera market is slated to reach $424.63 billion as of 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 155.5% (in the forecast period of 2021-2026).

Apart from security agencies, sportsmen are known to use wearable cameras such as referees, umpires, and catchers. The cameras are used for live sports recordings, skydiving, surfing, and riding all of which motivate users to share adventurous events and experiences.

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, wearable cameras were used on trains by security personnel. The year ending on March 2021 had seen 439 cases of violence among customers that derailed operations of the Japanese Railway company. That said, the cameras helped to capture live images viewed from remote locations and improve transport during the sporting event.

Apart from the robust design, users of wearable cameras have a wide field of view, boosted by high-quality videos and functionality options. Additionally, sharing options that include the use of GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity will help in keeping track of both speed and position. These factors are important in driving BWC market growth.

Back to the two competitors, Motorola got its big break in the sale of cameras back in 2019, years after Motorola Inc. split into two companies. Since that time, revenue has jumped 3.6% from $7.414 billion to $8.171 billion as of December 2021. The growth was not as drastic as investors anticipated despite acquiring WatchGuard Inc. and Edesix Ltd. These two companies manufactured body cameras for security personnel in the US and Europe respectively.

Further, Motorola's fastest-growing business remains video security and analytics. In 2020, revenues surged 30.7% to $927 million compared to 2019. The company expected revenues in this segment to jump again 20% by the end of 2021, buoyed by strong orders from the government and property companies.

By Q4 2021, Motorola's video security and access control software business had surged 39% in the year-end result by $400 million. However, the company faced headwinds in its operating earnings at $378 million that declined 27% in 2021 from the prior year. The earnings also represented 25.3% of the company's sales driven by high compensation incentives of employees and lower sales into 2022.

One notable fact is that the company has maintained high expenses for research and development throughout the years. After spending $686 million on R&D in 2020, it raised the expenses by 7% to $734 million. With the two-way radio business contributing most of the revenue (up to 81% by 2020), Motorola announced the launch of the Curve Wi-Fi business radio with voice assistance features.

Risks

Axon's R&D expenses are high at $181.7 million against a negative operating income of $115 million. The company's losses increased to $20.7 million up +1,100% from the year ending December 2020. Axon's push to open the R&D office in London may prove decisive in helping seek new markets, especially in Europe. However, the company is facing a strain in maintaining a reduction of losses. Axon's cash balance has increased 5.49% from $562 million in 2020 to $581.6 million by Q3 2021. With the total current asset balance at $1.124 billion, Axon is in a solid position to offset key expenses that may result from the expansion drive.

Bottom Line

Despite having a lower financial position than its competitor, Axon has a stronger operating module with maximizing on new body-worn camera technology. The company is expanding to the European market by introducing new Axon camera technology to aid first-responders and emergency dispatch centers. At this point, I would recommend investors to hold on to the stock as Axon stabilizes its financial position especially in the reduction of losses.