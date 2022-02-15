Is AutoZone Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Nears All-Time Highs?

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is a strong compounder that has been delivering great value for shareholders in the past. Thanks to solid demand for the replacement parts and accessories it sells, AutoZone has a compelling business growth outlook. The company's buybacks will continue to deliver additional earnings per share growth tailwinds and will put a floor under the share price on top of that. All in all, AutoZone looks like a solid investment here, although it was a better buy six months or a year ago when shares were cheaper.

Why Has AutoZone Stock Been Going Up?

AutoZone, Inc. has seen its shares rise by a massive 450% over the last decade, which easily trounced the broad market's return, as the S&P 500 is up 230% over the same time period. This was driven by business growth and a steady decline in AZO's share count. Combined, these two factors allowed AZO to grow its earnings per share by 380% over the last decade, while its cash flow per share rose 420% over the same time frame. The vast majority of AZO's share price gains were thus driven by underlying growth on a per-share basis, and not by multiple expansion. This is in stark contrast to many other stocks that got way more expensive over the last decade.

Over the last year, AZO has seen its shares rise by a hefty 70%. This was partially due to compelling business performance, e.g. comparable sales growth of 14% during the most recent quarter. AZO's buybacks also played a role, as those impacted the supply-demand picture for the company's shares on the stock market. Macro factors were at play as well, however. The market increasingly realized that rising average vehicle age and rising prices for used and new vehicles are good for AutoZone's business, which is why AZO's shares attracted new investors.

AZO Stock Key Metrics

AutoZone, Inc. is not a high-growth retailer when it comes to new store openings. The company operates around 6,800 stores today, with most of those being located in the US, while AZO also operates some stores in Mexico and Brazil. During the most recent quarter, AZO opened 15 new stores - this pencils out to an annualized growth rate of 1%. That is not a major growth driver, of course, but AutoZone thankfully doesn't rely on new store openings for growth. Instead, AZO's revenue growth is primarily driven by rising same-store sales - the sales productivity of AZO's average store has risen quite a lot over the years. During the most recent quarter, AZO reported same-store sales growth of 13.6% while same-store sales growth during the previous quarter stood at 4%. There are some ups and downs in same-store sales, but the overall trajectory clearly is pointing upwards.

Rising same-store sales do not only have a positive impact on AZO's revenue, but they also are beneficial for its margins. Per-store expenses are fixed to a large degree, which means that additional sales at an existing location create margin tailwinds thanks to the fact that a larger portion of the gross profit being generated flows through to the bottom line. AZO has, thanks to that, managed to grow its operating margins from the high-teens to a little above 20% over the last decade - which is very attractive for a retailer.

Is AZO Stock Overvalued?

As shown above, the majority of AZO's share price gains over the last decade were driven by underlying earnings per share/cash flow per share growth, and not by multiple expansion. Still, AZO got slightly more expensive over the years, which is to be expected for most stocks during a multi-year bull market.

Based on current EPS and EBITDA estimates for this fiscal year, which ends in August, AZO is trading marginally ahead of its longer-term median valuation. Based on EPS estimates, AZO trades at a 5% premium to the 10-year median, while the premium to the 10-year median is 16%. On average, AZO is thus ~10% more expensive than it used to be over the last decade. AutoZone has a very clear history of beating Wall Street estimates - during 15 out of the last 15 quarters, EPS beat the consensus. I do thus believe that there is a high likelihood that current estimates are too low and that AZO will outperform expectations, at least slightly. Considering this, the current forward valuation is more or less in-line with how the company was valued in the past. When we account for the fact that many other companies got way more expensive during the huge bull market over the last decade, this indicates that AZO is far from overvalued. With a high-teens earnings multiple, AZO also doesn't look expensive in absolute terms when we account for the demonstrable track record and the solid growth outlook.

AutoZone, Inc. isn't as inexpensive as it was six months or one year ago, but shares are neither looking overvalued in absolute terms nor when we compare the current valuation to the historical norm. I do believe that AZO is trading close to fair value today.

Can AutoZone Keep Going Up In 2022?

With shares trading relatively in line with the historic average from a valuation perspective, there is no clear valuation upside catalyst. One year ago, when AZO was trading at a pretty inexpensive valuation, that was different. Shares could still rise in 2022, however. Potential factors for that are a shift from expensive, techy growth stocks towards more profitable, more reasonably valued stocks such as AZO. The recent rise in interest rates seems to have accelerated this trend. With inflation running high, a company that can pass on inflationary pressures relatively easily, such as AZO, could also be in demand by investors. Last but not least, AutoZone's avid buybacks could also help propel shares upwards over the coming months - during the most recent quarter, AZO has bought back $900 million worth of stock, for an annualized buyback pace of close to 10%.

When we take a look at EPS estimates for the next fiscal year, which will start in September, we see that AZO is forecasted to earn $118 per share. Rounding this up to $120 to factor in AZO's history of beating estimates, we could derive a price target of $2080 by using the 10-year median earnings multiple of 17.3. This equates to an upside potential of ~7% through December. With a potentially way larger earnings beat relative to estimates, or with an above-average earnings multiple, gains could be larger, of course. AutoZone has beaten EPS estimates for the last four quarters by a combined $18, thus a $2 EPS beat for the next fiscal year is not an overly aggressive estimate.

I'd thus say that AZO has some upside potential this year, as it looks like shares could cross above $2000 even without aggressive estimates. AZO's upside potential isn't gigantic, however, which aligns with the aforementioned belief that AZO is trading relatively close to fair value today.

Is AZO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AutoZone has been an excellent compounder in the past. Its management is very shareholder-friendly, and thanks to strong cash flows, investors can expect more buybacks in 2022 and beyond.

Rising average vehicle age means that vehicles need, on average, more and costlier repairs, which provides growth tailwinds for AutoZone. With vehicle prices climbing massively, more people will stick with their used vehicles and repair them instead of opting for new vehicles, which should also help AutoZone in growing its revenues further.

Shares are not an ultra-bargain any longer, but they are not looking expensive, either. I think that AZO is trading at fair value today. Investors can expect some gains this year, and in the long run, same-store sales growth and buybacks should provide for ample EPS growth and share price gains. Due to the fact that shares have run up quite a lot over the last year, I personally think that waiting for an eventual pullback could pay off, although investors should still be able to do well in the long run when they buy at current prices.